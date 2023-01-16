Read full article on original website
Related
Police recover large knives at murder scene of Hawaii business owners
Hawai'i Police Department announced that they have charged 21-year-old Joshua Makana Jiro Ho, of Hilo, with first-degree murder.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police need help locating male teen reported as runaway in East Hawaiʻi
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Jessiah Sablan-Cruz, who was reported as a runaway in Hilo. He was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. He...
Hawaii mayor shares personal side of slain couple
Roth shared a photo that he took with the couple and said he might not be mayor if it was not for Carla Takamine.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hilo Double Homicide Under Investigation
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Two elderly persons were found deceased in a Makalika Street home, and their 21-year-old grandson has been arrested. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the apparent stabbing death of an elderly couple in a Panaʻewa area home in Hilo on Monday morning. The 21-year-old grandson of the victims has been arrested.
bigislandnow.com
1 person taken to Kona Community Hospital following structure fire in South Kona
One person was taken to Kona Community Hospital following a structure fire in Kealakekua on Sunday. Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the blaze, located on the 79-7300 block of Māmalahoa Highway at 1:48 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the ground floor of a two-story old coffee-style home fully engulfed in flames and spreading to the upper floor. All occupants evacuated the home.
Suspect accused of killing grandparents makes initial court appearance in Hilo
The suspect accused of stabbing his grandparents to death in Hilo made his initial court appearance Wednesday and court documents are revealing more details about the incident.
bigislandvideonews.com
Fatal House Fire On Kawailani Street In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - As firefighters fought to suppress the fire, a victim was found dead in front bedroom of the burning West Kawailani Street home. (BIVN) – One person was found dead in a burning home on West Kawailani Street early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the residential...
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa woman killed in Kea‘au traffic crash
Big Island police are investigating after a Pāhoa woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Kea‘au. The Hawai‘i Police Department says the crash happened about 10 p.m. Friday on Auli‘i Street, near the intersection with 41st Avenue. Responding Puna patrol officers determined that three adult women and two minors were occupants of a Polaris utility terrain vehicle that was traveling south on 41st Avenue when it took a wide left turn onto Auli‘i Street, causing the operator to lose control and resulting in a roll-over crash.
Keaau crash leaves Pahoa woman dead
Hawaii Island Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened on Friday, Jan. 13 on Aulii street near the 41st Avenue intersection in Keaau that left one woman dead.
Hawaii fisherman overboard, missing after hooking large ahi
HONOLULU (AP) — Rescuers searched for a third day Tuesday for a Hawaii fisherman who went overboard from a boat after hooking a tuna over the weekend, authorities said. Mark Knittle, 63, of Captain Cook, was fishing with a friend off Honaunau on the Big Island on Sunday, when he hooked an ahi, or tuna, police said.
bigislandgazette.com
Hilo Structure Fire Claims Life
The Hawaii Fire Department responded to a single family structure fire on Sunday morning, on Kawailani Street at 3:14 a.m. reported by neighbors. Four fire companies were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Kawailani St in Hilo. The first in company to respond was Company 3, Haihai.
KITV.com
Police describe grandson's brutal double-murder of the owners of Big Island Delights
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A community is in shock after a double murder of a grandmother and grandfather on the Big Island. Family and friends are mourning the tragic deaths of the longtime small business operators of a popular cookie store in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
One person dies in early morning house fire in Hilo
At 3:11 a.m. on Sunday, four fire companies were dispatched to a house fire at 368 West Kawailani St. in Hilo that claimed the life of one person, who has not been identified. Hawaiʻi Island firefighters arrived to find flames venting from the front of the approximately 40ʻ by 30ʻ building. Soon after a partial collapse of the building occurred to the front of structure.
bigislandnow.com
Second webinar about Hawaiʻi County transient accommodation rental proposal
Hawai’i County Council members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Heather Kimball, and the Hawaii County Department of Planning will hold a second information session about the draft transient accommodation rental proposal. The webinar will be on Jan. 20, 2023 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. To register for the webinar, click here.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman dies after UTV loses control, rolls over in Keaau
KEAAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 42-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Keaau Friday night, Hawaii Island police said. Police have identified the victim as Jessica Santos of Pahoa. Authorities responded to the scene around 10 p.m. on Aulii Street, near the 41st Avenue intersection. Officials said three...
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
bigislandnow.com
Police seek missing ‘at risk’ woman
Big Island police are asking the public for assistance with locating a missing “at risk” woman. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 48-year-old Tonia Smith was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday on ‘Ama‘u Road in Hilo. She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 284 pounds, wearing a purple and tan tie-dye dress. She also is in need of medication.
Big Island man lost at sea while fishing
A Big Island man from Captain Cook has gone missing after a fishing incident on Sunday morning, Jan. 15.
bigislandnow.com
Kaiser Permanente volunteers participate in annual day of service in Hilo, Kona
About 100 Kaiser Permanente physicians, providers, nurses, staff and their family members volunteered at two Big Island sites on Jan. 16 as part of the organization’s Annual Day of Service on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. For the fifth year, Kaiser Permanente volunteers were at Kamokuna, a coastal environment...
bigislandnow.com
Update: Missing 12-year-old found in Puna
Update: Big Island police say Justine Kawa‘a was located in good health in Puna. Police thank the public for its assistance. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for its help to find a missing girl. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 12-year-old Justine Kawa‘a, who was initially...
Comments / 3