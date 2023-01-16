ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 3

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

Hilo Double Homicide Under Investigation

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Two elderly persons were found deceased in a Makalika Street home, and their 21-year-old grandson has been arrested. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the apparent stabbing death of an elderly couple in a Panaʻewa area home in Hilo on Monday morning. The 21-year-old grandson of the victims has been arrested.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

1 person taken to Kona Community Hospital following structure fire in South Kona

One person was taken to Kona Community Hospital following a structure fire in Kealakekua on Sunday. Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the blaze, located on the 79-7300 block of Māmalahoa Highway at 1:48 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the ground floor of a two-story old coffee-style home fully engulfed in flames and spreading to the upper floor. All occupants evacuated the home.
KEALAKEKUA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Fatal House Fire On Kawailani Street In Hilo

HILO, Hawaiʻi - As firefighters fought to suppress the fire, a victim was found dead in front bedroom of the burning West Kawailani Street home. (BIVN) – One person was found dead in a burning home on West Kawailani Street early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the residential...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Pāhoa woman killed in Kea‘au traffic crash

Big Island police are investigating after a Pāhoa woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Kea‘au. The Hawai‘i Police Department says the crash happened about 10 p.m. Friday on Auli‘i Street, near the intersection with 41st Avenue. Responding Puna patrol officers determined that three adult women and two minors were occupants of a Polaris utility terrain vehicle that was traveling south on 41st Avenue when it took a wide left turn onto Auli‘i Street, causing the operator to lose control and resulting in a roll-over crash.
PAHOA, HI
KHON2

Keaau crash leaves Pahoa woman dead

Hawaii Island Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened on Friday, Jan. 13 on Aulii street near the 41st Avenue intersection in Keaau that left one woman dead.
KEAAU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Hilo Structure Fire Claims Life

The Hawaii Fire Department responded to a single family structure fire on Sunday morning, on Kawailani Street at 3:14 a.m. reported by neighbors. Four fire companies were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Kawailani St in Hilo. The first in company to respond was Company 3, Haihai.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

One person dies in early morning house fire in Hilo

At 3:11 a.m. on Sunday, four fire companies were dispatched to a house fire at 368 West Kawailani St. in Hilo that claimed the life of one person, who has not been identified. Hawaiʻi Island firefighters arrived to find flames venting from the front of the approximately 40ʻ by 30ʻ building. Soon after a partial collapse of the building occurred to the front of structure.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman dies after UTV loses control, rolls over in Keaau

KEAAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 42-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Keaau Friday night, Hawaii Island police said. Police have identified the victim as Jessica Santos of Pahoa. Authorities responded to the scene around 10 p.m. on Aulii Street, near the 41st Avenue intersection. Officials said three...
KEAAU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seek missing ‘at risk’ woman

Big Island police are asking the public for assistance with locating a missing “at risk” woman. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 48-year-old Tonia Smith was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday on ‘Ama‘u Road in Hilo. She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 284 pounds, wearing a purple and tan tie-dye dress. She also is in need of medication.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Kaiser Permanente volunteers participate in annual day of service in Hilo, Kona

About 100 Kaiser Permanente physicians, providers, nurses, staff and their family members volunteered at two Big Island sites on Jan. 16 as part of the organization’s Annual Day of Service on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. For the fifth year, Kaiser Permanente volunteers were at Kamokuna, a coastal environment...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Missing 12-year-old found in Puna

Update: Big Island police say Justine Kawa‘a was located in good health in Puna. Police thank the public for its assistance. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for its help to find a missing girl. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 12-year-old Justine Kawa‘a, who was initially...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy