Journalists aren’t supposed to lobby for bills to pass at the Legislature. But Hank Stephenson is doing just that — and is making it into something of a reporting project. Hank Stephenson is the co-founder of the substack the Arizona Agenda. He, along with co-founder Rachel Leingang, are working to get lawmakers to pass a bill that would establish a monument to slain Arizona journalist Don Bolles at the state Capitol.

