These Arizona journalists are lobbying for a monument to murdered reporter Don Bolles
Journalists aren’t supposed to lobby for bills to pass at the Legislature. But Hank Stephenson is doing just that — and is making it into something of a reporting project. Hank Stephenson is the co-founder of the substack the Arizona Agenda. He, along with co-founder Rachel Leingang, are working to get lawmakers to pass a bill that would establish a monument to slain Arizona journalist Don Bolles at the state Capitol.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona pronoun bill advances but will likely never become law
On a party-line vote, the Arizona Senate Education Committee approved a bill (SB 1001) that would force school employees to only refer to students by their birth-given names, or nicknames "commonly associated with the student's name of record.” Teachers would need a parent's permission to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
Arizona budget talks have barely begun – and there’s already talk of a shutdown
It’s barely the middle of January, but at the Arizona Capitol there’s already talk about July — and the very real possibility of a government shutdown. Republican lawmakers balked at the first budget proposal from new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. Last week, Hobbs released her spending wish list, which would eliminate the state’s school voucher program and spend $17.1 billion on education, housing and welfare programs.
Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral
One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona
A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas. Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Judge blocks Clean Zone policy in downtown Phoenix
A judge has temporarily barred the city of Phoenix from enforcing a zoning policy that sets restrictions on which signs can be displayed downtown leading up to the Super Bowl. The conservative Goldwater Institute sued to stop what are known as Clean Zones arguing the policy violates freedom of speech.
New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
Elvia Díaz: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' focus on public education is refreshing
The Show regularly checks in with the Arizona Republic editorial board to talk about current issues facing the state and the region — featured in columns on the newspaper’s op-ed pages. From Red for Ed to universal vouchers, education has been at the center of Arizona’s political debate...
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
Phoenix works toward 30% women police recruits by 2030
Arizona’s largest city is taking action to attract more women police officers. The Phoenix Police Department recently signed a 30 by 30 Pledge, a national initiative to recruit and retain more women officers. Phoenix Police Cmdr. Aimee Smith is leading the department’s efforts. “As research shows, when you reach...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
Lake Powell Water Level Update as Arizona City Begins to Conserve Water
Lake Powell's levels have been steadily decreasing over a 10-year period.
Some say Arizona bill to ban taxes on groceries could hurt people
If approved, Arizona cities and towns will be banned from levying taxes on food meant to be eaten at home. Some say the ban will impact municipal budgets. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Faster results or longer early voting? Maricopa County recorder wants Arizona to have a conversation
There are a lot of ideas across Arizona for ways to change the way the state conducts its elections — and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer has several of his own. Richer has released a 28-page document outlining some areas he thinks could use some adjustments. Among his proposals...
How Phoenix police plan to reduce gun violence
A pilot program to address rising gun violence in Phoenix revealed some gaps in police efforts — gaps the department is now addressing. Last summer, two house parties ended in gunfire and murder. Two people were killed, 13 hurt and 39 guns used. For the pilot program, Assistant Police Chief Anthony Vasquez said ten detectives focused on ballistic evidence and databases to track guns.
Mail-in voting upheld in Arizona Court of Appeals
The state Court of Appeals has ruled that mail-in voting is legal and doesn’t violate Arizona’s constitution. The unanimous decision upheld the ruling from a Mohave County Superior Court judge. The Republican Party attempted to block the use of mail-in voting for just the November general election, but...
County supervisor says Scottsdale mayor is blocking a Rio Verde Foothills water solution
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills are ratcheting up pressure on the city of Scottsdale after it shut off the tap to the community on Jan. 1 of this year. Now they are filing a lawsuit attempting to force the city to help them secure water temporarily. And there’s now a bill that’s been introduced at the state legislature aimed at the city — which would make it liable for some of the costs resulting from the shut off.
