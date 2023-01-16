Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
West Texas FC introduces first head coach
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - New local soccer team West Texas FC introduced Victor Domingues as its first ever head coach on Tuesday. West Texas FC takes the place of the Midland-Odessa Sockers and will play in the National Premier Soccer League. Domingues is the head men’s soccer coach at UT...
cbs7.com
Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
cbs7.com
Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
MISD approves 2023-2024 calendar
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees approved the 2023-2024 academic calendar as part of its regularly scheduled board meeting. Next school year, following a summer break, MISD students will head back to class on August 9 and the last day of school will be May 24. The calendar, attached below, includes all approved […]
cbs7.com
Man arrested in New Mexico after Midland AMBER alert
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has confirmed that Zach Smith has been arrested on the charges of kidnapping and family violence. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., Midland Police Department officers were called to the residence of 29-year-old Zach Jack Smith and his common-law wife.
cbs7.com
The City of Midland restocked trout to fish in two parks
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland restocked trouts into two of their park ponds for residents to go fishing. CJ Kelly and Beal park just had trouts put back into their ponds. Recreation manager for the city of Midland, Joey Jolly, spoke about the importance of having a location...
fox4news.com
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found
MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
Grand Opening! Check Out The New Kent Kwik Into Midland Airport!
Now, when you head to the Midland International Air/Space Port you will be greeted with a brand new spacious Kent Kwik! The Midland International Airport area has been missing a CONVENIENCE store like this and NOW one is available to serve everyone coming and going to the Airport in Midland!
Military Veteran Peer Network raising funds to bury unattended veterans from Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Two Midland veterans need one last push to get to their final resting place. The Military Veteran Peer Network is raising funds to bury these two "unattended veterans". Unattended veterans are those who have no next of kin. David McGivney was a construction worker and a...
Residents nervous about remains found in Midland neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — A skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas in Midland at the end of December. On Saturday morning, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden. "Only thing I can think of is while we're sleeping...
Family hopeful Midland remains won’t be identified as missing Nevada woman
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends of missing Nevada woman Caitlin Denison are hoping that remains found recently in Midland won’t be linked to the woman last seen five years ago. On December 30, 2022, the Midland Police Department began an investigation after possible human remains were found in the 1700 block of E Texas- […]
cbs7.com
Odessa Resturants prepare for Dallas Cowboys - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Game
The Midland High School boy’s basketball team overcame a 4th quarter deficit to defeat Odessa High 74-70 on Tuesday night at OHS. Odessa senior Deoshanay Henderson led the way with 31 points, surpassing the 1000-point mark in her career. West Texas FC introduces first head coach. Updated: 10 hours...
More human remains found in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Monday, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again searched the area near the 1700 block of East Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During the search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
City of Midland issues traffic alert for intersection of Garfield and Louisiana
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert for the intersection of Garfield Street and Louisiana Avenue as part of a road project. Beginning Monday, January 23, the intersection will be closed, and traffic will be detoured to Michigan Avenue, Golf Course Road, or Cuthbert Avenue. The project is expected to […]
fox34.com
1-year-old killed in crash north of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A 1-year-old child was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash just five miles north of Midland in the early morning hours of January 16. According to DPS, a 2018 Nissan Altima, driven by Rene Martinez-Gonzalez, 27, of Hobbs, New Mexico was traveling...
Residents on Edge In Midland Where Skeletal Remains Are Found
Residents are on edge after remains were found in an east Midland neighborhood. A couple of weeks ago a skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas Ave. in Midland, this past Saturday, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden which has caused residents in the area naturally to be on edge.
MySanAntonio
Pioneer COO: Oil and Gas in Permian Basin in state of growth
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Combine robust oil demand with low inventory, stir in record underinvestment resulting in tight supplies, and the result is an oil and gas industry in a state of growth. And that growth is most apparent in the Permian Basin,...
4 Midland Restaurants You May Not Know About
So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/19/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/19/23: As an upper-level storm system and cold front move away from West Texas...it takes the wind with it and a much calmer weather pattern arrives today. Cooler air is moving in behind the front and will make for a pleasant and seasonable end to the week. We aren’t done with the wind just yet as another Pacific storm system and cold front will arrive this weekend bringing the wind back. Rain chances look slight but are in the forecast for late Saturday and again by the middle of next week.
cbs7.com
Wadley-Barron Park closed indefinitely after investigators find gun
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: After beginning a search at Wadley-Barron park on Tuesday, Midland Police Department, DPS, and Texas Rangers found a gun. Police are looking for evidence in reference to a double homicide at the Ranch Apartments however, according to the City of Midland the gun found is not related to that case.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0