ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KGET

Photos show massive boulders on Hwy 178 after latest rockslide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boulders came crashing down on Highway 178 at around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Power Station 1. The California Highway Patrol says the highway is fully closed as a result of the rockslide. Photos posted by Caltrans show just how massive the boulders are. Caltrans arrived at the scene less than an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento neighborhoods shaken by series of coyote sightings

SACRAMENTO — Some people in Sacramento's Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been shaken by a series of coyote sightings."We just wanted it to be gone," said Jennifer Gibson, who lives in Sacramento. Animal Control Chief Jace Huggins said they have received a number of reports, "generally a lot of the calls we get are because people are startled to see a coyote."But, he says coyotes are extremely adaptable to living in the city. One was even seen roaming the state capitol grounds in Downtown Sacramento.Now, animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the unwanted...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Floodwaters recede near Acampo neighborhood, but safety is still an issue

ACAMPO – The water was slowly going down just east of Highway 99 on Tuesday, but not fast enough.While navigating through the floodwater, the Lopez family kept a watchful eye on the sky."With the storm – not a big storm on Wednesday – we'll see how that works," Saul Lopez said. So far, the water stopped short of entering their home. Nearby, a man kept his floatation device just in case."Too much water at one time," Bruce Lemos said. Just south of Highway 99 and Acampo Road, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported that all but 12 homes were...
ACAMPO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
KGET

Heavy police presence in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a heavy police presence in southwest Bakersfield on Cibola Drive near White Lane and Gosford Road Tuesday night. A 17 News photographer at the scene said several shots have been fired. Witnesses told a 17 News photographer the shots started around 9 p.m. Law enforcement officials at the scene […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC10

Hwy 99 still closed due to flooding in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 99 remains closed due to flooding near Woodbridge Road, and it's still unclear when it'll reopen. Caltrans closed a portion of Highway 99 between Turner Road and Peltier Road in San Joaquin County Monday afternoon due to flooding in the area. By Tuesday evening, not much changed as officials are still calling on people to find other ways through the area.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Weather triggers major mudslides in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KERO) — The extreme weather is being blamed for triggering a major mudslide up in the hills of Berkeley on Mon, Jan 16. Marjorie Cruz says her husband woke her up early Monday morning to tell her they had to get out as a wall of mud pushed into their living room.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy