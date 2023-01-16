SACRAMENTO — Some people in Sacramento's Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been shaken by a series of coyote sightings."We just wanted it to be gone," said Jennifer Gibson, who lives in Sacramento. Animal Control Chief Jace Huggins said they have received a number of reports, "generally a lot of the calls we get are because people are startled to see a coyote."But, he says coyotes are extremely adaptable to living in the city. One was even seen roaming the state capitol grounds in Downtown Sacramento.Now, animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the unwanted...

