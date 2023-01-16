Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Kern County a shot of rain returns to the Central Valley as advertised
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have a thirty percent chance of rain today. A small trough will bring minor precipitation and wind into the San Joaquin Valley. Afterwards, a ridge pattern off the coast will bring freezing temperatures, windy conditions, and possible fog into the valley...
KCRA.com
As storms end, Stockton asks residents to continue reporting damages, return sandbags
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton is finally seeing a break from intense rain and winds, city officials are asking residents to continue reporting storm-related damages and to also return any sandbags given out ahead of the storms. The city said in a release that it will reuse the sand...
KCRA.com
Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
Photos show massive boulders on Hwy 178 after latest rockslide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boulders came crashing down on Highway 178 at around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Power Station 1. The California Highway Patrol says the highway is fully closed as a result of the rockslide. Photos posted by Caltrans show just how massive the boulders are. Caltrans arrived at the scene less than an […]
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Humpday Kern County bundle up as we are seeing a cold front moving in
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County. A small trough will move into the area Wednesday through Thursday, bringing some minor precipitation and wind to the San Joaquin Valley. Afterwards, conditions will be relatively dry and cold as a ridge passes through the area and ends the 3-week...
Sacramento neighborhoods shaken by series of coyote sightings
SACRAMENTO — Some people in Sacramento's Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been shaken by a series of coyote sightings."We just wanted it to be gone," said Jennifer Gibson, who lives in Sacramento. Animal Control Chief Jace Huggins said they have received a number of reports, "generally a lot of the calls we get are because people are startled to see a coyote."But, he says coyotes are extremely adaptable to living in the city. One was even seen roaming the state capitol grounds in Downtown Sacramento.Now, animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the unwanted...
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
KCRA.com
A look at tornado damage aftermath near Herald area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service confirmed anEF-0 tornado briefly touched down east of Herald in Sacramento County on Saturday. The weak tornado caused damage to three homes along Kirkwood Street after touching down for approximately two minutes with winds peaking 80 mph. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
Floodwaters recede near Acampo neighborhood, but safety is still an issue
ACAMPO – The water was slowly going down just east of Highway 99 on Tuesday, but not fast enough.While navigating through the floodwater, the Lopez family kept a watchful eye on the sky."With the storm – not a big storm on Wednesday – we'll see how that works," Saul Lopez said. So far, the water stopped short of entering their home. Nearby, a man kept his floatation device just in case."Too much water at one time," Bruce Lemos said. Just south of Highway 99 and Acampo Road, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported that all but 12 homes were...
Tiny home resident pushes to live legally on her West Sacramento property
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman in West Sacramento is on a mission to make housing more affordable for herself and pave the way for others to do the same through a "Movable Tiny Home Policy". 33-year-old West Sacramento resident Robyn Davis has lived in her tiny home on...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
Heavy police presence in Southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a heavy police presence in southwest Bakersfield on Cibola Drive near White Lane and Gosford Road Tuesday night. A 17 News photographer at the scene said several shots have been fired. Witnesses told a 17 News photographer the shots started around 9 p.m. Law enforcement officials at the scene […]
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
Hwy 178, Kern River Canyon closed due to rockslide
Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon is currently closed due to rockslides in the area. It is not known when the road will reopen. CalTrans is on its way to clear the road.
Hwy 99 still closed due to flooding in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 99 remains closed due to flooding near Woodbridge Road, and it's still unclear when it'll reopen. Caltrans closed a portion of Highway 99 between Turner Road and Peltier Road in San Joaquin County Monday afternoon due to flooding in the area. By Tuesday evening, not much changed as officials are still calling on people to find other ways through the area.
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
Bakersfield Channel
Weather triggers major mudslides in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KERO) — The extreme weather is being blamed for triggering a major mudslide up in the hills of Berkeley on Mon, Jan 16. Marjorie Cruz says her husband woke her up early Monday morning to tell her they had to get out as a wall of mud pushed into their living room.
