Where Do Some Of The Richest People In Texas Call Home?

I'm sure most of us have said at some point in our lives, 'when I win the lotto I'm buying a mansion. When I'm rich, I'm going to build my family a ginormous home!' Trust me, I get it but have you ever thought about the where? Where would you build your big, beautiful new home if you suddenly came into money? With a ton of money does it even matter?
Awesome! 3 TV Show’s That Took Place In Texas!

According to statista.com, Americans spend around 3 hours a day watching television. Guilty. I am a sucker to try a new show when the new show lineup is released in the fall. One that began back in 2020 caught my eye not because of who the actors are, or because of reviews. It was actually specifically because Lonestar is in the title. Must support the Lone Star State.
Viral TikTok TX Weatherman Sneaking Hilarious Lyrics on Live TV

Sometimes random things just pop up on your social media feed and you have no idea how they get there. Sometimes those things are pretty awesome and you end up following their account. It's like Tiktok knows what they are showing us. Adam Kreuger currently does the weather reports for CW39 in Houston and has gone viral for a very fun reason.
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

