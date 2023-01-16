Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay Net
UM Charles Regional Medical Group Announces New Nurse Practitioner For Behavioral Health Practice
LA PLATA, Md. – Gbemisola “Victoria” Adebayo, NP, recently joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health practice and is currently accepting new patients at the La Plata mental health practice. Behavioral Health offers diagnosis, professional assistance, and medication management for various mental health conditions such as ADHD, anxiety disorders, autism, and more.
Bay Net
Calvert County Volunteer Fire Rescue EMS Association Receives Memorial Fund Donation
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Calvert Elks #2620 presented officers from the Calvert County Volunteer Fire, Rescue & EMS Association a check for their Memorial Fund in the amount of $8,133 from their recent golf tournament. We would like to thank them for their...
Bay Net
Crisis Counseling Services Now Available At St. Mary’s County Health Hub
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department announces the launch of crisis evaluation and counseling services at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Services are available Monday – Friday between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
wypr.org
Meet the woman in the Moore-Miller administration tapped to lead Maryland's Department of Aging
Gov. Wes Moore appointed Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging this week. For the past decade, Roques led Keswick Multi-Care as CEO, which is a nearly 140-year-old organization that runs a short-term rehabilitation facility and continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. In April 2021, Roques told The...
Bay Net
CSM Commemorates 24th Winter Commencement With Three Graduation Ceremonies
LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) recognized 532 candidates for 428 degrees and 226 certificates during its 24th Winter Commencement ceremonies Jan. 13. in a day filled with joyous applause, tears, photo sessions and pop up celebrations at the college’s La Plata Campus. The...
Bay Net
Schaefer Hired As Executive Director For The Resilience Authority Of Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – The Resilience Authority of Charles County is pleased to welcome Stacy Schaefer as the executive director. Schaefer will begin her employment on Monday, Jan. 23. A partnership has been formed to fund the position utilizing resources from the Resilience Authority of Charles County, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Chesapeake and Coastal Service.
Bay Net
Hollywood VFD, Ladies Auxiliary Celebrate 66th Annual Installation Of Officers And Awards Banquet
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and the HVFD Ladies Auxiliary installed their 2023 Executive & Line Officers, and recognized several members for their contributions over the past year. The HVFD Ladies Auxiliary presented the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Dept. with a check...
Bay Net
Newburg VRS&FD Sadly Announces The Passing Of Past Chief Steve Shifflett
NEWBURG, Md. – It is with great sadness and extremely heavy hearts that the Officers and Members of the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department & Auxiliary announce the passing of Past Chief Steve Shifflett. He passed on Friday, January 13th, 2023. Steve joined our department on February...
The richest person in McLean is giving millions away
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
WJLA
'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. board of education selects new chair, vice chair
Amid ongoing allegations of strife among members of the Prince George’s County Board of Education, new leaders are gearing up to steer the Maryland school system. Judy Mickens-Murray has been chosen to serve as chair of the board, while Lolita E. Walker was selected to be vice chair. “I...
Maryland inauguration draws overflow crowd with diverse backgrounds
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The inauguration of Wes Moore as the first black governor in Maryland history drew an overflow crowd Wednesday that filled the street for a full city block beyond the state house. The adjacent lawyer’s mall was also filled to capacity with ticketed guests. Many other...
Bay Net
Team Fly4ACure Looks To Raise Money For Blood Cancer
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Student Visionaries of the Year is a philanthropic leadership development program at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The society has a seven-week fundraising challenge, where high school students raise funds in honor of local blood cancer survivors. Team Fly4ACure is Southern Maryland’s fundraising team with 25...
WBOC
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
Bay Net
Detectives Seek Public’s Help In Search For Fugitive Wayne Brooks Of Leonardtown
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division are seeking the whereabouts of Wayne Joseph Brooks, 30, of Leonardtown, MD. Brooks has open warrants charging him with violating an out-of-state protective order, telephone misuse, and electronic mail harassment. He also has an open...
Sentinel
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders
As the noonday sun shone bright on the steps of the Maryland State House, and the incoming governor and his entourage emerged onstage for... The post At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Breakout Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe Praises MedStar Health Physical Therapy
COLUMBIA, Md. — Several months before his breakout performance at the US Open in Sept. of last year, international tennis star and Prince George’s County native Francis Tiafoe had a choice — physical therapy or surgery. A nagging elbow injury had finally caught up to him and threatened his breakout 2022 season.
Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor
Ceremony pays homage to Africans enslaved in the city who were part of the Middle Passage. The post Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WBOC
Maryland Counties On Look Out For Proposals For A Possible Chesapeake Bay Ferry System
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A consortium of Maryland Counties has published a Request For Proposals (RFP). The consortium includes Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) and five other counties: Anne Arundel, St. Mary's, Queen Anne's, Somerset, and Calvert. The RFP will look through proposed studies that will explore the economic...
