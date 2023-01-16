LA PLATA, Md. – The Resilience Authority of Charles County is pleased to welcome Stacy Schaefer as the executive director. Schaefer will begin her employment on Monday, Jan. 23. A partnership has been formed to fund the position utilizing resources from the Resilience Authority of Charles County, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Chesapeake and Coastal Service.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO