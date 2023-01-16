ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Frederick, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

UM Charles Regional Medical Group Announces New Nurse Practitioner For Behavioral Health Practice

LA PLATA, Md. – Gbemisola “Victoria” Adebayo, NP, recently joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health practice and is currently accepting new patients at the La Plata mental health practice. Behavioral Health offers diagnosis, professional assistance, and medication management for various mental health conditions such as ADHD, anxiety disorders, autism, and more.
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

Schaefer Hired As Executive Director For The Resilience Authority Of Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – The Resilience Authority of Charles County is pleased to welcome Stacy Schaefer as the executive director. Schaefer will begin her employment on Monday, Jan. 23. A partnership has been formed to fund the position utilizing resources from the Resilience Authority of Charles County, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Chesapeake and Coastal Service.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Newburg VRS&FD Sadly Announces The Passing Of Past Chief Steve Shifflett

NEWBURG, Md. – It is with great sadness and extremely heavy hearts that the Officers and Members of the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department & Auxiliary announce the passing of Past Chief Steve Shifflett. He passed on Friday, January 13th, 2023. Steve joined our department on February...
NEWBURG, MD
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in McLean is giving millions away

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
MCLEAN, VA
WJLA

'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Team Fly4ACure Looks To Raise Money For Blood Cancer

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Student Visionaries of the Year is a philanthropic leadership development program at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The society has a seven-week fundraising challenge, where high school students raise funds in honor of local blood cancer survivors. Team Fly4ACure is Southern Maryland’s fundraising team with 25...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet

Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
SALISBURY, MD
Sentinel

Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration

Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Breakout Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe Praises MedStar Health Physical Therapy

COLUMBIA, Md. — Several months before his breakout performance at the US Open in Sept. of last year, international tennis star and Prince George’s County native Francis Tiafoe had a choice — physical therapy or surgery. A nagging elbow injury had finally caught up to him and threatened his breakout 2022 season.
COLUMBIA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy