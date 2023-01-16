Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Detroit Lions' Dave Sears lands role as Arizona Cardinals assistant GM
The Detroit Lions are losing a key member of their front office. Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears is leaving the organization to become assistant general manager of the Arizona Cardinals, a source told the Free Press. NFL Network first reported the news. Sears joined the Lions in 2007 and served a variety...
NFL
Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Texans, Ravens among four teams selecting quarterbacks
The NFL has released the list of underclassmen who have been granted early entry to the 2023 NFL Draft, marking the official start to Mock Draft Season! Here's my first look at how the top 31 selections could play out. NOTES:. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Jaguars-Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round
WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) We can all admit we didn't expect the Jaguars to be here. Insist as the may, the Jags likely didn't, either. But Jacksonville is in the Divisional Round, where it meets a team in the Kansas City Chiefs that sprinted out to a 20-0 lead before cruising to a home win in their regular-season meeting on Nov. 13.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis released from hospital, family says
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was discharged from a Florida hospital on Thursday after rescuing his children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this month, his sister and girlfriend wrote on social media. Hillis, who turned 37 on Saturday, was a seven-year NFL...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Report: Aaron Rodgers Trade in Play for Packers
For the third year in a row, the quarterback’s future in Green Bay remains unclear.
NFL
NFL Grants 69 Players Special Eligibility For 2023 NFL Draft
The NFL announced the names of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft and 13 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 27-29 Draft in Kansas City, Missouri. Each of...
Eagles set to take on Giants in NFL Divisional Round
The Philadelphia Eagles take on New York Giants in Saturday night's NFL Divisional Round.
NFL
Steelers OC Matt Canada to return for 2023 NFL season
Two consecutive finishes as the NFL's 23rd-ranked offense won't cost Matt Canada his job. Canada will return as Steelers offensive coordinator in 2023, the team confirmed on Wednesday, per multiple local reports. Canada has been under fire seemingly since he rose to offensive coordinator in 2021. The criticism has been...
NFL
List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2023 NFL Draft
The list of 69 players granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Friday. Thirteen underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining are also eligible for selection. Each of the 69 players granted special eligibility has met the league's...
NFL
Titans GM Ran Carthon wants time to evaluate QB Ryan Tannehill, roster before making decisions
Ran Carthon received a big welcome upon his arrival in Tennessee, but the Titans' new general manager will soon have big decisions to make. At Friday's introductory press conference, Carthon was asked about the future of the quarterback position, specifically Ryan Tannehill's status. "I don't think that's fair at this...
NFL
2023 NFL offseason quarterback market preview: Which teams are in need? Who could be available?
2022 record: 7-10 Running a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund? That’s easy if you’re David Tepper. Finding a franchise quarterback? Not so much. The Panthers owner failed in his quests to land Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson, leaving Carolina to wheel out Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield to rough-and-tumble results over the last two seasons. In a parallel reality, the Panthers drafted Justin Fields and don’t exist in this column, but team brass felt cover man Jaycee Horn would make a bigger impact. Chasing after Sean Payton tells you Tepper's desire to turn the club around, but does the offensive guru really want to dive into this quarterbacking black hole? Not to mention, handing away a flock of picks to the Saints for their former coach would only set the Panthers farther away from wrangling a legitimate starter at the position. Why not hold onto interim coach Steve Wilks and trade up in the draft for a would-be face of the franchise?
NFL
RB Index, Divisional Round: Ranking the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs
The NFL Divisional Round is chock-full of talented playmakers with the ball in their hands, especially when it comes to rushers. After poring over the rosters of remaining playoff teams, I've come up with a ranking of the 10 best ball-carriers set to take the field this weekend. Amassing just...
NFL
Who needs a Super Bowl LVII win the MOST? My picks for all eight Divisional Round teams
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he delves into who would benefit most from finishing this season on top. The goal of every NFL player, coach and executive is as simple as...
Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman won’t ratify contract
Ed Reed will not become the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman after all. The Hall of Fame safety announced Saturday
NFL
NFL International Series: The five overseas matchups we want to see in 2023
The NFL has released the list of designated teams that will be participating in the 2023 International Series, with five games set to be played in Europe throughout the regular season. Germany was treated to its first-ever regular-season game in 2022, with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers putting on a...
NFL
Joe Burrow, Bengals embrace challenge of road playoff game: 'It's you against the world'
Joe Burrow has been here before. A year ago, Burrow's upstart Bengals tore through the AFC, winning their first playoff game at home before embarking on a grueling two-game road trip that each ended in heart-stopping fashion. Both wins (over the top-seeded Titans and the powerhouse Chiefs) required Burrow to find a way to move the ball while under constant duress thanks to his battered offensive line.
NFL
Rams DL Aaron Donald tweets he's playing following Twitter mix-up regarding his status
Aaron Donald caused a brief stir over the weekend when his Twitter bio was briefly changed. The all-world Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman seems to have at least somewhat cleared things up Wednesday. In a reply to former teammate Chris Long saying he believed Donald would play in 2023, Donald...
NFL
Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVII probabilities
NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be your analytics department. Each week this season, I want to work for you by giving you a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
NFL
Chargers GM Tom Telesco says HC Brandon Staley's job was never at stake: 'He has our whole support'
The Los Angeles Chargers shook up their offensive coaching staff this week, firing coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. However, general manager Tom Telesco told reporters that head coach Brandon Staley's job was never at stake. "That was probably more your (media) discussion than ours," Telesco said Thursday,...
