ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Jaguars-Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) We can all admit we didn't expect the Jaguars to be here. Insist as the may, the Jags likely didn't, either. But Jacksonville is in the Divisional Round, where it meets a team in the Kansas City Chiefs that sprinted out to a 20-0 lead before cruising to a home win in their regular-season meeting on Nov. 13.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

NFL Grants 69 Players Special Eligibility For 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL announced the names of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft and 13 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 27-29 Draft in Kansas City, Missouri. Each of...
KANSAS STATE
NFL

Steelers OC Matt Canada to return for 2023 NFL season

Two consecutive finishes as the NFL's 23rd-ranked offense won't cost Matt Canada his job. Canada will return as Steelers offensive coordinator in 2023, the team confirmed on Wednesday, per multiple local reports. Canada has been under fire seemingly since he rose to offensive coordinator in 2021. The criticism has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2023 NFL Draft

The list of 69 players granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Friday. Thirteen underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining are also eligible for selection. Each of the 69 players granted special eligibility has met the league's...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NFL

2023 NFL offseason quarterback market preview: Which teams are in need? Who could be available?

2022 record: 7-10 Running a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund? That’s easy if you’re David Tepper. Finding a franchise quarterback? Not so much. The Panthers owner failed in his quests to land Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson, leaving Carolina to wheel out Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield to rough-and-tumble results over the last two seasons. In a parallel reality, the Panthers drafted Justin Fields and don’t exist in this column, but team brass felt cover man Jaycee Horn would make a bigger impact. Chasing after Sean Payton tells you Tepper's desire to turn the club around, but does the offensive guru really want to dive into this quarterbacking black hole? Not to mention, handing away a flock of picks to the Saints for their former coach would only set the Panthers farther away from wrangling a legitimate starter at the position. Why not hold onto interim coach Steve Wilks and trade up in the draft for a would-be face of the franchise?
NFL

NFL International Series: The five overseas matchups we want to see in 2023

The NFL has released the list of designated teams that will be participating in the 2023 International Series, with five games set to be played in Europe throughout the regular season. Germany was treated to its first-ever regular-season game in 2022, with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers putting on a...
NFL

Joe Burrow, Bengals embrace challenge of road playoff game: 'It's you against the world'

Joe Burrow has been here before. A year ago, Burrow's upstart Bengals tore through the AFC, winning their first playoff game at home before embarking on a grueling two-game road trip that each ended in heart-stopping fashion. Both wins (over the top-seeded Titans and the powerhouse Chiefs) required Burrow to find a way to move the ball while under constant duress thanks to his battered offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVII probabilities

NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be your analytics department. Each week this season, I want to work for you by giving you a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy