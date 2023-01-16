Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
msn.com
49ers’ game review: What happened in the worst half of Brock Purdy’s NFL career?
Before Brock Purdy was beating his chest in celebration Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers’ rookie quarterback was shaking his head in frustration. Slide 1 of 6: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reviews a tablet during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
NBC Sports
Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs
The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
Dak Prescott reveals why he played so well
During the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Washington Commanders to close the regular season, star quarterback Dak Prescott did not play well, going just 14-for-37 through the air for 128 yards with one touchdown and one interception. But he followed that game up with one of the best performances of his career during the Cowboys’ Read more... The post Dak Prescott reveals why he played so well appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
Cowboys Coach Explains Victory Dance: 'Breakdance' or 'The Griddy'?
“I was kinda stuck in between,'' coach Mike McCarthy says of his playoff victory dance, "a breakdance and The Griddy.”
Michael Irvin says 49ers 'have all the kryptonite' for Cowboys
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to explain why he thinks San Francisco will expose Dallas this weekend in the playoffs.
NFL executive reveals what he’d hypothetically offer for 49ers QB Trey Lance
The surprising emergence of San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has left many questioning the future of the team's former starter, Trey Lance. The Niners gave up a lot for the young quarterback, parting ways with multiple first-round picks as part of a package to move up in the draft to acquire Lance.
Yardbarker
49ers vs Cowboys Playoff History: A Competitive Past
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history is one known by many fans, as it has caused an intense rivalry between the two teams and their fanbases. Some of the most famous games have been between these two. Here is a look into the 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history.
How Many Times Have the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers Played in the NFL Playoffs?
A look at the NFL playoff history between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. The post How Many Times Have the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers Played in the NFL Playoffs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him. He...
NBC Sports
How Purdy has held himself, teammates accountable since Day 1
Brock Purdy is a rookie in name only because the 49ers' quarterback conducts himself as if he’s a seasoned NFL veteran. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan noted that despite Purdy's rookie status, he can hold his teammates accountable when there’s a miscommunication on a particular play. “He addresses...
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: Look for Unders to cash, other best bets
Divisional weekend for the NFL playoffs is the best action the sport has to offer. We have the four division winners from the AFC, then three NFC East squads, plus the juggernaut 49ers team. Here are my favorite wagers for these four wonderful games (all odds via FOX Bet). Jacksonville...
Jerry Jones reacts to controversial Cowboys schedule
The Dallas Cowboys notched a huge playoff win on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they beat Tom Brady for the first time in franchise history despite some kicking struggles in a game where star quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably the best performance of his entire career. But now, the team will face Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to controversial Cowboys schedule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WPMI
Bears Offensive Coord. Getsy and Raiders Defensive Coord. Graham to Coach Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Coaches from teams selecting Nos. 1 and 7 in 2023 NFL Draft to lead teams for top pre-draft event. The Reese’s Senior Bowl today announced that Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy (American team) and Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham (National team) will serve as head coaches for the 74th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl to be played on Saturday February 4, 2023, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. All three days of practice will be televised on both NFL Network and ESPN and the game itself will be aired live on the NFL Network at 1:30 CT. The Bears have the top overall pick, and the Raiders own the No. 7 selection in the 2023 NFL draft.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
NBC Sports
Shanahan owns up to 49ers' squib kick that squandered lead
Coach Kyle Shanahan is the first to admit he is not impervious to mistakes. Just before halftime of the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Shanahan made a very questionable decision. The 49ers' offense had just driven down the field, but stalled and settled for a field goal....
Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson
The New York Jets fell apart late in the season as their offense struggled to produce, and it was blindingly obvious to everyone inside the locker room. In fact, things got bad enough that many players were doing nothing to hide their displeasure with quarterback Zach Wilson. Players in the locker room “rejoiced” when Wilson... The post Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Comments / 0