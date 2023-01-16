Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
Snow returns to New Mexico Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather returning, only briefly, before another storm arrives Friday. Snow chances will return to parts of New Mexico with colder temperatures. Snow has tapered off from across New Mexico tonight. Strong winds in eastern New Mexico are also dying down from earlier today. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
KRQE News 13
Quieter before another storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow still continues for some areas as our latest storm system exits. Winds will come to an end tonight, but another winter storm will arrive Friday. Moderate to heavy snowfall continues this evening across parts of the northern mountains, with snow still in the Sandias and down to the Sacramento Mountains. Winds will be dying down tonight as the snow will taper off too. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
Staffing shortages create dire situation for New Mexico pet owners
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finding care for some pets in New Mexico when it’s most critical is becoming harder and harder. Staffing issues are forcing some vet clinics to change their hours and leaving limited options for pet owners. It’s now a dire situation, throughout the entire state of New Mexico there is only one 24/7 […]
Albuquerque lawmakers want Rail Yards fire station upgrade
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor would like to see a historic fire station restored. Councilor Isaac Benton is hoping to get funding to upgrade the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway Fire Station. The fire station has been a city landmark since 1987 and is one of the oldest fire stations in the […]
Albuquerque lawmakers want answers on pricey artificial field
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are demanding answers from the Keller Administration about the future of an artificial indoor field. A Larry Barker investigation uncovered the City of Albuquerque spent almost a quarter of a million dollars to buy the artificial turf playing field for a private company, the Duke City Gladiators. “I think […]
$275,000 grant awarded to three Albuquerque Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $275,000 grant will help three South Valley schools with a new Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program. The funds will go to Mountain View Elementary, Polk Middle School and Rio Grande High School. The funding for the grant came from the Omnibus Bill approved by congress. The money will help […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque recognized as ‘Top Food City to Travel to in 2023’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque was recognized in Eater Magazine and was named one of the top cities in the world to travel to in 2023. “Albuquerque was included among ten other destinations and is one of only two U.S. cities included (in addition to Asheville, North Carolina),” said Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque.
Another winter storm on the way Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in […]
Nob Hill icon, former ‘Mannie’s’ building demolished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An iconic restaurant that served the University of New Mexico students and locals for decades is now a big pile of rubble. Mannie’s Restaurant, which closed in 2020, was demolished this week to make way for something new. Residents say they’ll miss the famous place. “It’s sad to see it go and, you […]
KRQE News 13
Storm exits Wednesday; another on the way
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a very active week of weather so far, with things beginning to wind down today as the storm system that brought heavy snow and rain yesterday exits the state. This will allow for very windy conditions this afternoon, especially east of the Central Mountain Chain where High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in place as gusts may get to 50-60 mph. Winds will calm down into tomorrow.
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: Discovering Employment
“Originally, federal marshals brought me to Joy Junction’s doorstep,” says Robin Mosco. He’s the transportation manager for the non-profit organization. However, his current role is a far cry from where he was in September 1998. After being arrested for human smuggling in Yuma, Arizona, Mosco was transported...
KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect arrested, Housing project, Snow and Rain, Proposed renovations, Unique collection
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes – APD arrested the man suspected of shooting up the homes of elected leaders. Former GOP Candidate Solomon Pena was arrested Monday afternoon for what police are calling a politically motivated conspiracy. Pena is accused of […]
seniorshousingbusiness.com
JLL Arranges $51.8M Construction Financing for Ativo Community in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $51.8 million in construction financing for the development of Ativo of Albuquerque, a three-story, 144-unit senior living community in Albuquerque. JLL represented the borrower, Link Senior Development LLC, in securing the financing through an undisclosed lender. Once completed, Ativo of Albuquerque will...
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
KRQE News 13
Balloon Fiesta’s longtime executive director to retire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than two decades leading the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the executive director for New Mexico’s marquee event is stepping down. In a news release Tuesday, the AIBF announced the retirement of Paul Smith, who’s spent 26 years in the organization’s top spot.
Rio Rancho planning roundabout at busy intersection
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho has plans for another road improvement project. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull says the project will try and tackle the intersection at Idalia and Loma Colorado by putting in a roundabout. As the city of Rio Rancho continues to grow, they say it is a major demand trying to […]
Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program
"I feel like we're making the hardest for the most disadvantaged people in our community to use this system, and it really should be the reverse," said a community member during the last council meeting.
Albuquerque Is the Next Great Foodie Destination
Ask most Americans what they know about Albuquerque, New Mexico, and an early memory of Bugs Bunny on Saturday morning cartoons might hazily emerge. In reality, this high desert city is one of the most overlooked gems in domestic travel, and for Angelenos, it has the added appeal of being only a 90-minute flight away. One final selling point? The food in this city is freaking amazing.
Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week. One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. “I have a lot of family here in Las Cruces and we live in Albuquerque, so that would make our travel time way shorter […]
ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the backyard Robert Mendoza dreamed of, but his piece of paradise at the corner of Montaño and Montaño Plaza Drive in Albuquerque has become a magnet for speeding vehicles. “It’s kind of become an inside joke to us at this point because every time we hear tires screeching, we kind of […]
