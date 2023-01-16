ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Minister says there were ‘many things’ Government did not get right in pandemic

By Nick Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRzYC_0kGZ2jcS00

A health minister said there are “many things” the Government did not get right during the coronavirus pandemic, highlighting the controversial procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the test and trace system.

But while acknowledging there were “lessons to learn” from the Covid-19 crisis, Lord Markham also pointed to successes such as the vaccine rollout and stressed the need for “balance”.

There has been strong criticism of the Government over the handling of PPE contracts, which cost billions of pounds, and the quality of many items provided.

It is one of the areas set to be examined by the coronavirus inquiry led by Baroness Heather Hallett.

PPE is an example of where we all agree that we could have done better, to say the least. Yes, we can learn a lot about PPE. At the same time, we did buy 35 billion items, 97% of which worked very well. It is important that we keep all this in context. We got 97% of things right

Lord Markham

Raising the issue during a question on the readiness of the UK to deal with any future pandemic, the Bishop of Carlisle , the Rt Rev James Newcome, said: “Can the minister tell us whether the Government have yet put in place a revised system to purchase PPE during a pandemic?”

Lord Markham said: “PPE is an example of where we all agree that we could have done better, to say the least.”

He added: “Yes, we can learn a lot about PPE. At the same time, we did buy 35 billion items, 97% of which worked very well. It is important that we keep all this in context. We got 97% of things right.”

Liberal Democrat Lord Allan of Hallam said: “For many people, the most effective tools for contact tracing during the pandemic were messaging services such as WhatsApp as family and friends kept each other informed about test results and infections.

“But you were often left in the absurd position of someone calling from the official track and trace system about a contact who had let you know about their infection several days earlier, including, sometimes, people who lived in your own home.

There were many things that we did not get right. The whole reason that we set up the UK Health Security Agency was because we were not happy with the response in some areas

Lord Markham

“Can the minister assure the House that the Government’s plans for future pandemics will look at how best to work with these local, informal, peer-to-peer networks rather than think that the solution always lies in centralised, expensive systems?”

Lord Markham said: “I agree. There are many examples of where centrally run initiatives did not work so well, test and trace being one. That is what the inquiry is all about.

“There are many examples of things that worked very well, such as our vaccine preparation and our creating the first test for Covid , through the PCR process. There are many lessons to learn, including from many of these centrally run initiatives.”

The minister told peers: “There were many things that we did not get right. The whole reason that we set up the UK Health Security Agency was because we were not happy with the response in some areas.

“That agency was set up with a team of experts to make sure that, learning from those lessons, we are properly prepared for all eventualities next time around.

“There are lessons to learn but, as the Covid inquiry will show, there were also many things that we did right. It is important that we have that balance.”

Comments / 9

Related
The Independent

The Government has literally left us out in the cold, says striking nurse

A nurse who has had to borrow money from his parents to get by each month has said that he is “disappointed” to be striking, but the “Government has literally left us out in the cold”.Nurses across different hospital trusts are to go on strike on January 18 and 19 in England as talks about pay and conditions with the Government have failed, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).Matt Tacey, 32, who lives in the East Midlands, told the PA news agency that he did not want to strike on Wednesday, but he, as well as fellow colleagues,...
msn.com

Britain’s excess death rate is at a disastrous high – and the causes go far beyond Covid

When most people hear that phrase “humanitarian crisis”, they think “abroad”, “somewhere far away”, and certainly not in Britain. But how else to describe the tens of thousands of bodies avoidably piling up in the nation’s mortuaries? One funeral home worker says that they’ve run out of spaces for the deceased and “are having to keep some encoffined in office rooms”; another hospital porter reports that the mortuary has been near capacity for two weeks. This national issue should be splashed on every front page and leading every bulletin. It isn’t: why?
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Andrei Tapalaga

New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country

All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
Ricky

The head of the world's largest family had 39 wives and 94 children

Photo byRichard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images. The world's largest family is believedto be residing in Mizoram, a state located in the northeast of India. The head of the family is Ziona Chana. He is the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy only for males. Although polygamy is illegal in India for most people, the authorities permit it if it's done as a religious custom.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy