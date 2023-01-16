ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Boris Johnson signs deal for memoir of turbulent premiership

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YZMR_0kGZ2f5Y00

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed a deal to write a memoir of his tumultuous time in office, which began with a vow to “get Brexit done” and ended in scandal and resignation.

Publisher HarperCollins said Monday that the as-yet untitled book will be a prime ministerial memoir “like no other.”

Johnson became prime minister in July 2019, won a major election victory that December and brought the U.K. out of the European Union the following year. He led Britain through the COVID-19 pandemic — which landed him in intensive care — and the first months of the war in Ukraine but became embroiled in scandals over his finances and ethics.

He was forced to resign in July 2022 after dozens of members of his government quit in protest.

No publication date has been set for the book, which will be published in the U.K. by Harper Collins imprint William Collins. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times,” said Arabella Pike, publishing director at William Collins.

Johnson, a former journalist, has written several books, including “The Churchill Factor,” about wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill. In 2015 he signed a deal for a book on William Shakespeare, initially slated for publication in 2016. It was later delayed indefinitely.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin to make major changes to armed forces after months of setbacks

Vladimir Putin is preparing a major overhaul of Russia’s army following a series of setbacks in his war in Ukraine, it has been announced.Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said in a statement on Tuesday the changes will be implemented over the next three years."Only by strengthening the key structural components of the armed forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation,” he said.Earlier, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said Russia is suffering from “profound” problems with its “dysfunctional” long-range missiles.Officials said there is “evidence” from Ukraine...
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
The Independent

Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’

Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Jon Stewart says Americans are making same Trump mistake with George Santos

Jon Stewart has cautioned Americans against mistakenly treating US Representative George Santos in the same way they did former US President Donald Trump.The newly elected congressman from New York’s Long Island has been at the centre of recent controversy for telling several lies, with many home state Republicans and Democrats calling for his resignation. “Everything about him just screams of mediocrity,” Stewart said of Santos on the latest episode of his podcast, The Problem with Jon Stewart.Trying to understand why “nobody really cares” about Santos’s mounting scandals, the former Daily Show host reasoned: “He’s not obese, he’s not skinny,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Jared Kushner warned Trump against going down rabbit hole of bogus election claims, book reveals

Jared Kushner warned Donald Trump against listening to the outside lawyers he’d gathered around himself during his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, telling his father-in-law that his legal team was sending him on “a funky ride”.In his new book on the first two years of Joe Biden’s presidency, The Fight of his Life, author Chris Whipple writes that Mr Kushner “chose to make himself scarce” in the days leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol because he “knew there was nothing there” when it came to Mr Trump’s claims to be the victim of a...
The Independent

Voices: You wouldn’t think Prince Harry’s book and a Chinese crisis have much in common – but hear me out

You wouldn’t think Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, and a demographic crisis in China have much in common – but hear me out.Last night, I finished reading the rebel royal’s book. In it, he describes his longing for a spouse and a family, and his fear (before he met his wife, Meghan) that it would never happen for him. I found that intensely relatable. I am 37 years old next month, unmarried and childless. This is not completely by choice. The right man has never come around, and until recently I didn’t feel prepared to be a parent. (Does anyone ever,...
The Independent

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sells 3.2M copies in 1st week

Prince Harry's “Spare” sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication and will likely rank among the bestselling memoirs of all time. Penguin Random House announced Thursday that Prince Harry's headline-making memoir sold 1.6 million copies in the U.S. alone. It's a number comparable to first week sales for blockbusters such as former President Barack Obama's “A Promised Land” and former first lady Michelle Obama's “Becoming," which has sold more than 17 million copies since coming out in 2018.The British publisher announced last week that “Spare” sold 400,000 copies in the United Kingdom in...
The Guardian

Xi’s authority dented by sudden Covid U-turn but iron grip on power is undimmed

Just a few months ago, the thought of questioning the strength of Xi Jinping’s leadership was inconceivable. He had just secured his third term, conducted a brutal purge of factional rivals and ensured he and his beliefs were inextricably and existentially tied with the Chinese Communist party. The zero-Covid policy – despite some societal grumblings – had been enshrined as the best and only way out of the pandemic.
The Independent

Prince Harry recalls ‘yawning silence’ that followed Meghan Markle’s joke after first Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry has reflected on the awkward silence that followed a joke made by Meghan Markle after she attended her first Trooping the Colour, the late Queen’s official birthday celebration.The Duke of Sussex recalled the incident in his memoir Spare, in which he remembered how he and the Duchess of Sussex attended the official June celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday for the first time together in 2018, shortly after their royal wedding.As noted by Harry, the couple had just returned to the UK from their 10-day honeymoon in the Mediterranean, and would be making one of their “first...
The Independent

Constance Marten: The runaway heiress, her convicted rapist partner and the painful rift at the heart of British aristocracy

They abandoned their burning car on the hard shoulder of the M61 and fled – an aristocrat, a sex offender, and their baby, born just one or two days before. From the inferno near Bolton, thought to have destroyed all their belongings, they travelled first to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, to Colchester and on to East Ham station in east London, over the course of two days.That blurry CCTV footage from 7 January is the last confirmed sighting of 35-year-old Constance Marten, the heiress’s face wrapped in a red scarf, her baby swaddled inside her coat. Alongside her...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry’s popularity plummets in new US poll after his book release

A new US poll has revealed that Prince Harry’s popularity amongst Americans has dropped following the release of his memoir, Spare.In the poll for Newsweek, data was collected by consulting firm Redfield & Wilton from 2,000 eligible US voters on 16 January, which was only days after Harry’s book came out.The poll noted that 31 per cent of participants said they liked Harry while 38 per cent said they disliked him, resulting in his net approval of -7.When Newsweek previously conducted this survey on 5 December, he had net approval of +38, which ultimately shows that his popularity has...
The Independent

Police say they are looking into clip of Rishi Sunak not wearing seatbelt

Police are looking into a video of Rishi Sunak travelling in a car without a seatbelt, in a moment the prime minister said showed a “brief error of judgement”.Mr Sunak apologised after the clip was posted to social media of him on a trip to Lancashire on Thursday to talk about levelling up funding.A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises … The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt”.The PM’s spokesman added: “It was an error of judgment, he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which...
The Independent

CIA director visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

CIA Director William Burns visited Kyiv last week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a U.S. official said Thursday, in the latest example of high-level contacts between the U.S. and Ukraine.The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the director's classified schedule, declined to disclose what Burns and Zelenskyy discussed. Burns also met with Ukrainian intelligence officials. The CIA director has briefed Zelenskyy repeatedly before and since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last February, passing on U.S. intelligence findings about Moscow's war plans and intentions. The war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin is soon...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump demands Politico reporter and editor be jailed to expose their source for Supreme Court Dobbs leak

Former president Donald Trump reacted to the Supreme Court’s announcement that a monthlong investigation failed to uncover who leaked a draft of last year’s opinion overturning Roe v Wade to Politico by suggesting that the journalists who published the draft be jailed until they turn over a name.Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump wrote: “They’ll never find out, & it’s important that they do. So, go to the reporter & ask him/her who it was. If not given the answer, put whoever in jail until the answer is given. You might add the publisher and editor to the list”.He...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy