Graham Potter ‘relieved’ after Chelsea record just second Premier League win since October

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Graham Potter was a “relieved” man after watching his Chelsea side battle to a narrow 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Kai Havertz ’s goal ended the club’s run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions and also secured just their second win since October.

New signing Mykhailo Mudryk was also in attendance at Stamford Bridge to watch his new side win.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t relieved, because it’s nice to get a win,” Potter said, before praising the crowd for helping Chelsea “over the line”.

Related
Manchester City shock Tottenham and reel in Arsenal with sensational second-half comeback

The comeback to start hauling Arsenal back? The top of the table does look that much better for Manchester City, because Pep Guardiola’s side looked like champions again. This was one of those vintage responses that repeat title winners produce, and was so common on the other side of Manchester for so long, to prevent a vintage and common Tottenham Hotspur victory in this fixture.The fact this rousing 4-2 win actually fell into its usual pattern, with Antonio Conte exploiting Guardiola’s weaknesses for his team to go 2-0 up, this time only served to draw out City’s strengths. The Spurs...
Erling Haaland back in the goals to reassure Pep Guardiola of his striker ploy

The great Erling Haaland goal drought spanned 20 days and 333 minutes of football. Almost long enough to watch the entirety of Fawlty Towers and definitely long enough to invite questions if a prolific striker made Manchester City faulty. There was a counter-argument that they were not worse, but that Pep Guardiola was malfunctioning instead, his strange selections hampering City, until the patron saint of midfielders may have become a convert to the centre-forward’s cause as he prospered by sacrificing his beloved technicians for another attacker.When Tottenham scored two goals in three minutes, a third successive defeat beckoned for Guardiola....
‘We lack guts’: Pep Guardiola gives brutal assessment of Manchester City’s title chances

Pep Guardiola gave a damning assessment of Manchester City’s title hopes despite their sensational comeback victory over Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium, accusing his players of lacking “guts”. City were 2-0 behind at half-time but scored two quickfire goals early in the second half to transform the game, before Riyad Mahrez added two more to round off a 4-2 victory.The win brought City back to be only five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, but Guardiola was far from impressed with his side, and warned they will fall further behind unless their attitude changes. “We are far away from the...
