Australian Open: Defending champion Rafael Nadal wins against Britain’s Jack Draper in first round

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

British star Jack Draper tested Rafael Nadal before cramping issues saw him suffer in a four-set loss in the Australian Open first round.

Defending champion Nadal secured a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win against the world number 38, who has struggled with physical issues in his early career.

“Playing professional tennis at this level is very gruelling so for a young player like myself it will take a lot of time to get it right,” Draper said after his defeat.

“These are all valuable learning experiences for me and especially playing against someone like Rafa.”

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

