Australian Open: Defending champion Rafael Nadal wins against Britain’s Jack Draper in first round

British star Jack Draper tested Rafael Nadal before cramping issues saw him suffer in a four-set loss in the Australian Open first round.

Defending champion Nadal secured a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win against the world number 38, who has struggled with physical issues in his early career.

“Playing professional tennis at this level is very gruelling so for a young player like myself it will take a lot of time to get it right,” Draper said after his defeat.

“These are all valuable learning experiences for me and especially playing against someone like Rafa.”

