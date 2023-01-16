Sky Reveals Series on Spain’s King Juan Carlos I – Global Bulletin

SERIES

Sky has revealed a four-part documentary series that will explore the rise and fall of former Spanish King Juan Carlos I , who for years was celebrated as a progressive icon, until scandal and allegations surrounding his financial arrangements led to his abdication in 2014.

Told from the perspective of his close friends and confidants, palace insiders, former intelligence officials and critics, the series looks at the former King’s personal life including affairs, allegations of corruption, and alleged abuse of power – leading up to and including the events and circumstances of his abdication.

It is produced by Emmy nominated Christian Beetz, who created the series with Anne von Petersdorff and Georg Tschurtschenthaler from Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion, and author Pedro Barbadillo. Executive producers at Sky Deutschland are Christian Asanger and Felix Kempter, and for Sky Studios, Barnaby Shingleton. It is being produced by Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion in association with Sky Studios.

The series will receive a teaser showcase in February as part of the Berlinale Series Market session Up Next: Germany. It will be available in all Sky markets including U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland later this year. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales.

Meanwhile, Foxtel ‘s 10-episode original series “The Twelve,” starring Sam Neill , will get its exclusive U.K. debut on streamer ITVX on Feb. 16.

The courtroom drama tells the story of 12 ordinary Australians who are selected for jury duty in a murder trial in which a woman stands accused of killing her teenage niece. Behind the façade of their anonymity, these twelve ordinary people bring with them their own histories – lives that are as complex as the trial, full of fractured dreams, shameful secrets, hope, fears, personal trauma, and prejudice.

The series also stars Marta Dusseldorp (“Wentworth”) and Kate Mulvany (“Fighting Season”). It is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia in partnership with Easy Tiger Productions with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Foxtel and financed with support from Screen NSW . It is distributed globally by Fifth Season . Executive producers for the Foxtel group are Brian Walsh and Penny Win.