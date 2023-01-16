More than 40 endangered sea turtles rescued from poachers in Bali

Authorities in Bali rescued 43 sea turtles during a “routine navy operation where they stumbled across poachers out at sea”.

The species is protected in Indonesia and officials said the poachers fled the scene when caught, leaving behind their loot.

Indonesia has become a hub of international trafficking of marine turtles , feeding demand from countries like Vietnam, Malaysia and China.

The population of green turtles - one of the largest sea turtles - has been declining due to hunting, loss of nesting sites and getting caught in fishing gear.

