Somerset County, PA

Related
WJAC TV

PSP: Windber man, 83, killed in 3-vehicle crash in Bedford County

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Bedford County say an 83-year-old Windber man was killed earlier this week in a three-vehicle crash in West Saint Clair Township. Troopers say George Toomey died after he reportedly rear-ended another vehicle along Quaker Valley Road, otherwise known as Route 56, on Monday afternoon.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

New coffee shop opening in downtown Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A new coffee shop called, "The Write Cup Coffee Shop" is coming to Gazebo Park in Johnstown soon. Denise Urban, the owner of "The Write Cup Coffee Shop" said, "I was itching to open another coffee shop." The name was inspired by Urban's love of...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

'School is a safe place:' Easing student anxiety amid shooting threats

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Students at Greater Johnstown School District headed back into the classroom Thursday morning. That's after classes were cancelled the last two days due to "school shooting threats" made towards the district. "We're here for them. We just want to make sure we calm their...
WJAC TV

Power outage leads to early dismissal of Richland High School students

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Richland School District announced Tuesday that all high school students would be dismissing early from school due to a power outage at the high school building. School officials say the students were dismissed at 10:45 a.m. Authorities say the elementary school was...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

