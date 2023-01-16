Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
No one injured after vehicle crashes into local Denny's, dispatchers say
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say no one was injured after a vehicle crashed into the Denny's restaurant in Richland Township. 911 officials say the minor incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers say the occupants of the vehicle were not transported with any injuries...
WJAC TV
Why are less and less people going to free Covid-19 testing sites?
Johnstown, PA — A free Covid-19 testing site is open in Somerset County this week, but as we approach the third anniversary of Covid-19 - how many people still stop by these sites?. Channel 6 went to the free Covid-19 testing site at Friedens Lutheran Church in Somerset County...
WJAC TV
PSP: Windber man, 83, killed in 3-vehicle crash in Bedford County
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Bedford County say an 83-year-old Windber man was killed earlier this week in a three-vehicle crash in West Saint Clair Township. Troopers say George Toomey died after he reportedly rear-ended another vehicle along Quaker Valley Road, otherwise known as Route 56, on Monday afternoon.
WJAC TV
New coffee shop opening in downtown Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A new coffee shop called, "The Write Cup Coffee Shop" is coming to Gazebo Park in Johnstown soon. Denise Urban, the owner of "The Write Cup Coffee Shop" said, "I was itching to open another coffee shop." The name was inspired by Urban's love of...
WJAC TV
American Red Cross in need of volunteers to assist California; Altoona man among them
Johnstown, Pa — An Altoona man is currently volunteering in California where the state has been pounded by severe weather since the year began. The American Red Cross even says this could be the first billion dollar disaster of the year. Channel 6 spoke with an American Red Cross...
WJAC TV
'Paying it forward:' Neighboring school agrees to share Disney trip with United band
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the United School District announced that their marching band students will get the opportunity to go to Disney World later this year after a neighboring school stepped in and agreed to share the trip with them. Last week, United School District reported...
WJAC TV
'School is a safe place:' Easing student anxiety amid shooting threats
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Students at Greater Johnstown School District headed back into the classroom Thursday morning. That's after classes were cancelled the last two days due to "school shooting threats" made towards the district. "We're here for them. We just want to make sure we calm their...
WJAC TV
Power outage leads to early dismissal of Richland High School students
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Richland School District announced Tuesday that all high school students would be dismissing early from school due to a power outage at the high school building. School officials say the students were dismissed at 10:45 a.m. Authorities say the elementary school was...
WJAC TV
DA: Bedford Co. man sentenced to max of 20 years for raping, threatening 2 children
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Bedford County District Attorney's Office say a New Enterprise man was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing two children for years. Stephen Beegle will serve 7 to 20 years in state prison, according to District Attorney Leslie Childers-Potts.
WJAC TV
JPD: 2 juveniles arrested in connection to school shooting threats at GJSD
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police announced Wednesday that two juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple school shooting threats that was made earlier this week against the Greater Johnstown School District. "At the end of the day, there is no room whatsoever for this type of behavior,"...
WJAC TV
Hundreds of area vocational students participate in annual 'skills competition'
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Several hundred local area vocational school students participated in the annual "USA Skills Competition” earlier this week. They competed against one another to show proficiency in areas such as automotive repair, service and technology; as well as the fields of masonry, carpentry and cosmetology.
WJAC TV
AASD approves policy to equip school officers with rifles 'in case of emergency'
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — During Tuesday night's school board meeting, the Altoona Area School District approved a recent policy amendment that would allow school officers to have access to semi-automatic rifles in the event of an emergency. As the discussion about arming school police officers ramps up nationwide, the...
WJAC TV
Area students, homeschool families participate in 'Culture Fair' at local church
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Organizers say about 40 kids participated in a culture fair on Monday at the Oakland United Methodist Church in Johnstown. The "Grow Home School co-op" invited homeschool families, and other students in the area, to participate. Students were tasked with picking a country, researching it...
WJAC TV
Woman enters guilty plea in fatal Hornerstown shooting, court dockets show
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — According to online court documents, a woman who was charged last spring in a fatal shooting in the Hornerstown-section of Johnstown entered a guilty plea earlier this week. Arlaya Morris was arrested last April for the shooting death of 60-year-old Edward West, who police say...
