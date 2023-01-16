Read full article on original website
Home is severely damaged in fire in Wadena County
(Wadena County, MN)--Authorities say a home has been severely damaged following a fire in Wadena County. The fire took place on Friday just off of County Highway 7 north of Staples. According to the report, Wadena County deputies arrived on the scene and found flames covering part of the home. Deputies found no vehicle at the home and learned the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Garage is destroyed in fire near Miltona on Monday
(Miltona, MN)--On Monday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reportedly received a 911 call from Brandon Hogrefe about a detached garage fire at 15801 Co Rd 65 NE near Miltona. Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies and the Miltona Fire Department responded to the location and found the garage was fully engulfed in flames. No one was inside the building.
Boy rescued from Wadena house fire, rushed to hospital
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One boy is fighting serious injuries after being rescued from a burning house. Authorities say they were called to the fire in the 400 block of 3rd St. SW in Wadena just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police officers first arrived and...
One person is injured in rollover crash near Miltona
(Miltona, MN)--One person is reportedly injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of Miltona. A Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Zemba, 57, of Kensington, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled. Zemba reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
Garage Destroyed in A Fire in Douglas County
MILTONA (WJON News) -- A garage and everything inside it were destroyed in a fire. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they got a call at about 1:30 p.m. Monday about the fire near Miltona. The owner, Brandon Hogrefe, called in the fire. By the time fire crews arrived the...
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
Two Waite Park Businesses Petitioning to Relocate
(KNSI) – Two existing Waite Park businesses are hoping to open new locations soon within the city. Banfield Pet Hospital could soon get the okay for a standalone facility. The issue was expected to come before the city council on January 3rd, but weather canceled the session. Instead, it is set for debate this Wednesday. The veterinary clinic is currently located inside PetsMart.
Woman arrested for allegedly trying to set fire to buildings
(Willmar, MN)--A west central Minnesota woman is arrested for allegedly trying to burn down several government and healthcare buildings over the weekend. According to the report, a Willmar police officer was on patrol on Sunday morning when they discovered what appeared to be an attempt to set fire to the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station.
Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
Crash during Nisswa snowmobile race leaves man seriously hurt
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race crashed on the race course and was hospitalized with serious injuries. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Jacobs Road, which is in rural Lake Shore, MN, just before 2 p.m. Sunday.
Willmar woman arrested for allegedly trying to start government and medical facilities on fire
A Willmar woman is under arrest, accused of trying to burn down government offices and medical clinics in Willmar. Police say at 8:22 Sunday morning, an officer on patrol found what appeared to be an attempt to set the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station on fire. Further checks showed similar attempts to start fires at the CentraCare Lakeland Clinic, CentraCare Main Clinic, Kandiyohi County Courthouse, Willmar City Hall and a Dental Clinic. Each location appeared to have had attempts to set fires, including use of flammable liquids and other items, but officers found no active fires or fire damage.
Four People Arrested After Stand Off in Mille Lacs County
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Four people were arrested during an incident in Mille Lacs County on Saturday night. The sheriff says the standoff in Princeton Township began when a deputy tried to serve papers at a home. After he knocked on the door the deputy says he saw a gun with a red laser was pointed at him from inside the home.
A married couple took their boat onto Lake Superior for an anniversary cruise. Only one of them came back.
On May 11, 1982, Larry and Debbie Race took their boat out into the Lake Superior chill after eating a celebratory dinner. To read the full story, visit the Wadena Pioneer Journal site here.
Locally Laid Egg Company In Wrenshall Explains Spike In Egg Prices
The incredible edible egg isn't that the way the old commercial went? I am a big fan and if I had my way I would eat eggs every day. If I eat them fried I prefer them over easy on toast. otherwise scrambled, in an omelet, hard-boiled, you get the point.
