Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
Parking structures submerged in water, flooded roads after series of storms moved through San Diego
As San Diego slowly starts to dry out from the recent storms, the City of San Diego is left to clean it all up.
KPBS
City of San Diego crews to address pothole increase following recent rains
San Diego city officials said Thursday additional work crews will be dispatched to address a citywide spike in potholes that followed the recent rainfall in the region. According to the city, "dozens of additional teams" will be assigned this week to make pothole repairs across the city. While typically up...
KPBS
San Diego's houseless residents deal with heavy rains, flooding
San Diego has once again opened its inclement weather shelter program. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us the storm that’s just moved on was devastating for many of the region’s unsheltered residents.<br/>. The banks of the San Diego River and the areas around it have increasingly provided shelter...
Small plane crashes on North County beach
A small aircraft made an emergency landing and crashed on Carlsbad State Beach Thursday morning.
City sewage spill closes San Diego Bay, other nearby beaches
Half a million gallons of sewage spilled into the San Diego Bay, closing the bay and some nearby beaches.
kusi.com
San Diego flooding exposes true extent of homeless issue
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heavy rain across the county caused severe flooding in the San Diego River. Hundreds of homeless call the riverbed their home. They had to relocate during the rain, and several were in need of rescue. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Fashion Valley where flooding...
KPBS
Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad
A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
KPBS
Storm batters South Bay, flooding streets and forcing horse evacuations
The storm that came through San Diego on Monday through Tuesday morning left a big mess throughout the county. In the South Bay, some parts of the Tijuana River Valley remained flooded on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the area received 2 to 3 inches of rain...
2 rescued from water after being stranded near Otay Lake
Two men are safe after they were stranded on the other side of some flooded water near Otay Lake Monday, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.
Santee cracking down on homeless encampments along San Diego River
SANTEE, Calif. — The City of Santee is cracking down on homeless encampments set up along the San Diego River. A new ordinance will essentially make it illegal for people to set up camps or to start fires along the riverbed. While this has the full support of Santee...
kusi.com
Cleanup underway to repair Chula Vista Municipal Golf course after flooding
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Like many other areas of the county, Chula Vista is experience major flooding in their community. Cleanup efforts are already underway at the Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course, which was completely flooded as a result of the storm. KUSI’s Jason Austell reported live from the...
San Diego Channel
La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
Future of Escondido reptile museum 'at risk' amid mounting electric bill
The fate of a popular reptile museum in North San Diego County is in question, thanks to a mounting electric bill.
NBC San Diego
People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County
A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
Crews Rescue Driver from Moving Water in Mission Valley
A driver was rescued Monday from moving water in Mission Valley. The San Diego Fire Department responded to Camino Del Este and Station Village Lane just before 6 a.m. Once crews arrived, they located a vehicle in about 2 feet of moving water, according to the SDFD. The department said...
Floodwaters force homeless to leave encampments next to San Diego River
The rising San Diego River waters led to many homeless people having to leave behind their belongings during the weekend storm.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Sprinter Train Near Downtown Escondido
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Sprinter train in Escondido late Wednesday afternoon. Deputies from the San Diego Sheriff‘s transit enforcement unit were called at 5:42 p.m. to a stretch of tracks near the intersection of Mission Road and Enterprise Street, said Sgt. Jason King. The victim...
San Diego Channel
Chula Vista man rescued after falling into sinkhole
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Chula Vista man had to be rescued early Monday morning after he fell into a sinkhole that is 8-feet deep. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Alpine Avenue, when all the water from heavy rain made the ground give way, weakening the top layer before the man fell into the hole.
