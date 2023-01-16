ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 8

Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

San Diego's houseless residents deal with heavy rains, flooding

San Diego has once again opened its inclement weather shelter program. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us the storm that’s just moved on was devastating for many of the region’s unsheltered residents.<br/>. The banks of the San Diego River and the areas around it have increasingly provided shelter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego flooding exposes true extent of homeless issue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heavy rain across the county caused severe flooding in the San Diego River. Hundreds of homeless call the riverbed their home. They had to relocate during the rain, and several were in need of rescue. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Fashion Valley where flooding...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad

A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County

A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Chula Vista man rescued after falling into sinkhole

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Chula Vista man had to be rescued early Monday morning after he fell into a sinkhole that is 8-feet deep. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Alpine Avenue, when all the water from heavy rain made the ground give way, weakening the top layer before the man fell into the hole.
CHULA VISTA, CA

