Will Prince Harry Regret Releasing His Memoir ‘Spare’? An Expert Weighs in

By Greta Heggeness
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xb6O7_0kGYzSzu00

Prince Harry’s new memoir , Spare , already broke the record for the most first-day sales . However, you should know that the tell-all book was a long time coming.

In a recent interview with Hello! , Andrew Morton ( Princess Diana’s biographer ) explained why Prince Harry won’t regret his decision to write a memoir. The writer even compared Harry’s situation to that of his late mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6dRj_0kGYzSzu00

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

“Harry will have thought long and hard before doing this, but he also has the undivided support of his wife, which is very different,” Morton said. “I mean, this is a huge contrast between Harry and Diana, Diana was talking about a broken marriage, an unhappy marriage. Harry’s talking about unhappiness with an institution.”

Morton also revealed that Princess Diana “was relieved when the book came out.” He added, “Diana, and let’s just get straight, never regretted for a living second, having cooperated with the book and even wrote to us to say as much. There’s been all kinds of speculation to say, ‘Oh, she regretted it.’ She never did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJg1c_0kGYzSzu00

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Morton continued, “I believe that Diana: Her True Story , really transformed her life. It gave her the power, and it gave her the sense that she could be an independent humanitarian. And we saw that in the last few months, couple of years of her life, where she looked super glamorous, she looked very controlled.”

Fingers crossed Prince Harry feels the same way about Spare .

