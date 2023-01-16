ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers help give Hope Community Apartments a makeover

By WTXL Staff reports
 3 days ago
Volunteers are working to help get families in need into a new home.

The Big Bend Homeless Coalition's HOPE Community apartments are getting a makeover thanks to the efforts of community partners like Kent Property Preservation.

Owner Brit Kent and his crew are helping remodel six three bedroom, two bath units with new appliances and fresh paint.

Kent Property Preservation one of volunteers helped give Hope Community Apartments a makeover

Kent says he's happy to lend a helping hand.

"We're doing it all on a volunteer basis. We brought all of our tools and all our guys and just said we're going to go help and do everything we can to get these folks in a home," Kent said.

After Saturday, the Big Bend Homeless Coalition (BBHC) hopes to make enough progress to be able to move the six families into the units in the next couple of days.

Property manager for BBHC Tim Griffith is grateful for all the volunteers hard work.

He says without their help, it would take him and his crew a few months to complete everything.

However, they're able to get it all done in a day or two; meaning families can move in faster.

Amber Brown was one of the volunteers and she explained why this project is so important.

"Being able to contribute out here is super important because we want to make sure we're caring not only like being at FSU but the community around us which is really what the service scholar aims to navigate," Brown said.

