Peeps unveils 3 new marshmallow treats for Easter

By Kelly McCarthy
 3 days ago

Colorful sanding sugar-coated marshmallows in the shape of chicks and bunnies scream spring time and Easter candy. And this season, Peeps has three new flavorful products hitting shelves earlier than ever.

Peeps is celebrating its 70th anniversary and announced a few new creations for the occasion.

Mike and Ike teamed up with Peeps to create marshmallow candy pops of the colorful chicks in lemon, lime, orange and strawberry flavors.

Hand-out/PEEPS - PHOTO: New Peeps products for the 2023 season.

The brand also announced new Dr. Pepper flavored Peeps chicks, available exclusively at Walmart.

For fans of sweet and salty combinations, the third new flavor, Peeps kettle corn marshmallow chicks, are available at Kroger stores.

Other fan-favorite flavors returning this season include wild berry bunnies, cotton candy chicks, Hot Tamales cinnamon chicks, Peeps party cake chicks, marshmallow decorated eggs and milk chocolate covered marshmallow chicks.

Kim Lee Carroll
2d ago

yum. I can't wait to get my gruby little hands on them. they are so good. you don't have to like them but there are people who do like them. it's just a matter of taste .

꧁Purple
2d ago

They're just marshmallows people, get a grip, lol. 🐤If you don't like, don't buy. Why did you even read this for if you don't like Peeps, just to find out the new flavors? 🧐🐥👀🤔

COLORADO STATE
