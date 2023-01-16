Salt Lake City International Airport ranked best airport for travel in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City International Airport was named the best airport for travel in 2022, with just 14% of flights delayed.

According to a new report from Family Destinations Guide that compiled data from the Bureau of Transportations Statistics, out of 1,042,056 delayed flights in the US in 2022 the Salt Lake City International Airport had the fewest.

Additionally, out of the 83,390 flights the Salt Lake City International Airport saw in 2022, 84.7% were on time and only 1.02% were canceled.

The Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ranked as the second-best airport, with just over 16% of flights delayed, followed by the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which was also at 16%.

The Orlando International Airport in Florida took the first place title as the worst airport for travel in 2022, with over 28% of flights delayed. Out of 108,330 operating flights in 2022, over 30,000 were delayed.

The Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey ranked as the second worst airport for travel in 2022, with 26% of flights delayed. 5% of flights were canceled at this airport, the highest in the nation in 2022.

