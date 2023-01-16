ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Nigeria presidential hopeful Obi pledges to fight corruption

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPvGL_0kGYymjl00
1 of 6

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian leading presidential candidate Peter Obi pledged Monday to rid Africa’s most populous nation of endemic corruption and widespread insecurity if he wins next month’s election.

Obi, who is one of 18 seeking Nigeria’s highest office, described his country as “a failing state” in need of new political leadership during his speech at the Chatham House international affairs think tank in London.

“Unless we change the politics by changing the political leadership, we are stuck in this terrible state of underdevelopment and misery,” said Obi, a former governor of southeastern Anambra state who is the candidate of Nigeria’s Labour Party.

Recent polls have shown Obi leading the crowded field, ahead of the ruling party’s candidate Bola Tinubu and the main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar. That’s despite those opponents having high name recognition: Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos state and Abubakar is a former vice president.

Political analysts have described the Feb. 25 vote to replace incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari after eight years in power as a make-or-mar exercise. Since campaigning began late last year, other top contenders have made pledges similar to Obi’s: Tinubu has said he is seeking to “renew hope” while Atiku has said he will “rescue Nigeria.”

Politics

But observers warn that the exercise is threatened by the security challenges Nigeria is battling, including an Islamic extremist insurgency linked to the Islamic State group in the northeast, rebels in the northwest, and secessionists in the southeast.

On Monday, Obi said he would conduct a dialogue with secessionists in Nigeria’s southeast. And he promised to introduce a range of security reforms, especially in the troubled northern region where thousands have been killed by armed gangs in the last year. Those changes could encourage members of Nigeria’s large diaspora communities abroad to consider returning home and aiding development, he added.

“What you have seen is a cumulative effect of leadership failure over the years which would be solved by good governance. When people start seeing justice, fairness and inclusive government, all those things will start reversing,” he said. “Nigerians are prepared to come back if they can find that they have a country to go back to.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Netanyahu is Israel’s own worst enemy. Why won’t western allies confront him?

Samir Aslan did what any father would do. When Israeli soldiers broke into his home at Qalandiya refugee camp last week to arrest his son, he rushed to protect him. The 41-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed. His death received scant notice, so frequent are such incidents. A reported 224 Palestinians were killed last year in the occupied West Bank, which suffered almost daily army raids. 2023 is shaping up to be even worse.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
AOL Corp

They stole and they freed criminals. Now these Haiti judges are being singled out

In a historic blow to Haiti’s already dysfunctional judicial system, a judicial oversight board has rebuked more than two dozen judges for misconduct and paved the way for their firing — a clean-up of the nation’s judiciary that will likely affect its handling of pressing legal matters, from corruption to gang violence to drug trafficking.
The Independent

Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests

The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
The Jewish Press

2022 Immigration Leads to Decline in Israel’s Jewish Majority

A recent surge in legal immigration has led to a decrease in Israel’s Jewish majority, according to an analysis of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Channel 14 reported on Sunday. The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, an NGO established in 2012 to promote immigration policy which...
The Independent

International response to Ukraine ‘exposes double standards’ of most EU nations, says Human Rights Watch

The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
The Jewish Press

Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
The Jewish Press

Israel-Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Issue

*The State Department and the Western foreign policy establishment have contended that the Palestinian issue features prominently on the Saudi order of national priorities. Therefore, they have maintained that a substantial enhancement of Israel-Saudi cooperation – and certainly, the attainment of an Israel-Saudi Arabia peace treaty – would be preconditioned upon substantial Israeli concessions to the Palestinians, including the establishment of a Palestinian state.
The Associated Press

Jordan protests to Israel after envoy blocked from holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jordan summoned the Israeli ambassador to Amman on Tuesday to protest a move by Israeli police to block the Jordanian envoy from entering a volatile holy site in Jerusalem. The incident quickly escalated tensions between the neighbors and reflected the heightened sensitivity around the sacred compound under Israel’s new ultranationalist government. Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said its ambassador to Israel, Ghassan Majali, was blocked from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, the third-holiest site in Islam. The site, sitting on a sprawling plateau also home to the iconic golden Dome of the Rock, is...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy