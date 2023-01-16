ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Reddit Sentences This Judgy Dad to a 12-Hour Shift Alone with His Triplets After His Rude Reaction to His SAHM Fiancée

Picture this: you are a new mom. You are home watching your 2-month-old baby, alone. You are getting no sleep, you have no help, and your husband works long hours out of the house while you do 100% of childcare duties. Now imagine all that — times three. Triplet newborns? My anxiety spikes just thinking about it! But this situation is a reality for one mom on Reddit, who recently wrote about the coping method she uses when the crying thrice reaches a crescendo — and she can feel herself reaching her breaking point. Everything was fine until her husband...
Alisha Starr

Internet Rallies Behind Woman Refusing to Tell the Gender of Baby to Her Husband After He Misses All the Appointments

Having a baby is an exciting thing for many people. But for the couple in this story, some aspects of it are putting a strain on the relationship. U/Thrownoreveal1 shared the following story on Reddit to get people's opinions about the matter. So far it has just over 2,000 comments (with almost all of them roasting the dad-to-be—some even going as far as to say he's already proven he'll be a bad dad).
Ceebla Cuud

Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister

Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life. This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.
Lefty Graves

Woman blows divorce settlement on trip to the tropics, now lives on her monthly Social Security

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend shared with me that she had lived in the tropics for three months when she was a young teen. As she shared the story with me, she told me that her mother was very angry when her father left and vowed to spend every penny she could wring out of him on luxury items and a lavish lifestyle.
Ceebla Cuud

Woman Wanted Divorce Because Husband is too Kind and He Never Fights Back

In an absolutely unbelievable example, a lady in the United Arab Emirates chose to divorce her spouse after just one year of marriage, despite the fact that he loved her too much and never once disagreed with her. She said she experienced a "year of misery" in a "cruel-free" marriage to a man who did chores and gave her presents.
Upworthy

Dog becomes internet sensation for helping dad with newborn twins: 'She's my girls' guardian angel'

New parents sometimes worry about how their pets would behave around their newborn babies. So they sometimes train the pets how to behave around the baby or sometimes keep them away for a while. However, Josh and Kelly Rheaume's dog Lucy didn't require any of this. They were apprehensive about how their dog of almost seven years will react to having two new babies in the house. “She was confused,” Josh told TODAY. “For about five, six days, she was very standoffish... She tried to go in the car seat...trying to take their place so she could get our attention again. It was quite sad actually.”
Anthony James

“I Have Nothing To Love For” - 80 Year Old Man Finds Out That His Daughters Are Not His Biological Children

This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. There are several children in this world that are not living with their biological parents but won't know because of what they have been taught. Some girls will allegedly take their pregnancy to another man aside from the one that impregnated them just to be comfortable and have all that it takes for child support. When they notice that the child has grown to a certain extent, they will confess the truth behind everything leaving the man who has been struggling to cater for the child since day one to feel hopeless. If a girl is aware of the biological father of a child, there should be no need meandering rather, the right thing should be done.
