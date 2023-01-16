IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto
13-22-25-44-49-50, Extra Shot: 15
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty; Extra Shot: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $8,000,000
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
01-03-05-06-18
(one, three, five, six, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Pick Three-Midday
8-0-5, Fireball: 5
(eight, zero, five; Fireball: five)
Pick Three-Evening
0-1-2, Fireball: 5
(zero, one, two; Fireball: five)
Pick Four-Midday
1-7-1-8, Fireball: 2
(one, seven, one, eight; Fireball: two)
Pick Four-Evening
3-6-0-4, Fireball:
(three, six, zero, four; Fireball: zero)
Lucky Day Lotto
18-20-24-31-44
(eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Powerball
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000
