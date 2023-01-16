ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Agustin ‘Guti’ Flores

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Agustin “Guti” Flores on January 14, 2023. He was born on June 23, 2002 in Fort Atkinson. Agustin will be remembered for his love of friends and family. His smile was infectious to those who knew him best.
Jeremy Jay Kowalkowski

Jeremy Jay Kowalkowski, age 38 of Oak Creek, WI passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was born on July 26, 1984, in Fort Atkinson to Keith and Lisa (Miller) Kowalkowski. Jeremy served in the United States Air Force for four years serving as an...
Associated Appraisal Consultants to conduct citywide interim market update

The Fort Atkinson City Council Tuesday contracted with Associated Appraisal Consultants to conduct an interim market update. The company will begin sending property owners notifications about the citywide revaluation of properties in May. The measure received unanimous approval from council members. According to City Clerk and Finance Director Michelle Ebbert...
Whitewater: City to apply for $25,000 matching grant to restore effigy mound park

The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing city staff to apply for a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) grant to help fund restoration work within the city’s Effigy Mounds Preserve. In a memo to council, Whitewater Director of Parks and Recreation Eric Boettcher noted that the...
New commercial building proposed at former Culver’s site in Hartford

The Hartford Plan Commission recently got a first look at a proposed new commercial building that would be located at the former site of Culver’s in the city of Hartford. The Jan. 16 commission meeting included a review of a site plan from the Redmond Company for a three-tenant building that would be located at 1570 East Sumner Avenue. The site was once the location of a Culver’s restaurant in the city, which was destroyed by a fire in September 2021 (Culver’s has since reopened at a different location in Hartford).
School board weighs options for April ballot placement of operational referendum

The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education during its meeting last month discussed options for a three- and four-year operational referendum to be placed on the spring election ballot. Language associated with two four-year options will come before the board for a decision on Thursday. Of the two...
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
Whitewater: Council ‘urges’ state lawmakers to review financial systems

The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution urging state lawmakers, including the Wisconsin State Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, to review the state’s system of funding for critical local services. Language within the resolution called the state’s funding system “broken.”. Whitewater joins with other cities...
FIRST ALERT: Overnight snow leaves slick roads in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our winter storm brought accumulation of snow across much of southern Wisconsin overnight. Travel conditions will be hazardous in some locations, especially north of Madison. Secondary roads will be of particular concern. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to these travel concerns. An update...
