Agustin ‘Guti’ Flores
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Agustin “Guti” Flores on January 14, 2023. He was born on June 23, 2002 in Fort Atkinson. Agustin will be remembered for his love of friends and family. His smile was infectious to those who knew him best.
Jeremy Jay Kowalkowski
Jeremy Jay Kowalkowski, age 38 of Oak Creek, WI passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was born on July 26, 1984, in Fort Atkinson to Keith and Lisa (Miller) Kowalkowski. Jeremy served in the United States Air Force for four years serving as an...
Associated Appraisal Consultants to conduct citywide interim market update
The Fort Atkinson City Council Tuesday contracted with Associated Appraisal Consultants to conduct an interim market update. The company will begin sending property owners notifications about the citywide revaluation of properties in May. The measure received unanimous approval from council members. According to City Clerk and Finance Director Michelle Ebbert...
Whitewater: City to apply for $25,000 matching grant to restore effigy mound park
The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing city staff to apply for a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) grant to help fund restoration work within the city’s Effigy Mounds Preserve. In a memo to council, Whitewater Director of Parks and Recreation Eric Boettcher noted that the...
Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy
Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food.
Nine departments respond to fire at St. Paul Lutheran AKA Halfway Church on STH 175 | By Ron Naab
January 18, 2023 – Lomira, WI – Nine fire departments responded to a call for a fire at St. Paul Lutheran Church, also known as Halfway Church on STH 175. The initial call came in just after 9 p.m. as Lomira Fire Department requested assistance from Allenton FD and Kewaskum FD to N9910 Hwy 175.
Former Royce School in Beloit to house new Family Services’ transitional living project
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A former elementary school will soon transition into a new start for some Beloit families. Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc., purchased the old Royce School building at 825 Liberty Avenue to develop the Next Step transitional living project for unhoused young children and parents in Rock County.
Welcome to our new advertiser: First Baptist Church of Fort Atkinson
Fort Atkinson Online LLC would like to extend a warm welcome and heartfelt thank you to our new advertiser: First Baptist Church of Fort Atkinson, located at 420 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson. The new click-through ad is found below and on the front cover of Fort Atkinson Online.
New commercial building proposed at former Culver’s site in Hartford
The Hartford Plan Commission recently got a first look at a proposed new commercial building that would be located at the former site of Culver’s in the city of Hartford. The Jan. 16 commission meeting included a review of a site plan from the Redmond Company for a three-tenant building that would be located at 1570 East Sumner Avenue. The site was once the location of a Culver’s restaurant in the city, which was destroyed by a fire in September 2021 (Culver’s has since reopened at a different location in Hartford).
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
School board weighs options for April ballot placement of operational referendum
The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education during its meeting last month discussed options for a three- and four-year operational referendum to be placed on the spring election ballot. Language associated with two four-year options will come before the board for a decision on Thursday. Of the two...
Angry Racine Library Director Levels Charges, Announces Resignation, During City Council Meeting
(WGTD)---The distraught director of the Racine Public Library announced her resignation during a contentious debate over library employee salaries at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. At issue was a city council resolution urging the library board to grant raises. The board apparently had balked because of uncertainty on whether...
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars. Columbia County Jail officials have confirmed...
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
Whitewater: Council ‘urges’ state lawmakers to review financial systems
The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution urging state lawmakers, including the Wisconsin State Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, to review the state’s system of funding for critical local services. Language within the resolution called the state’s funding system “broken.”. Whitewater joins with other cities...
'She belongs': Belgian foreign exchange student in West Allis blocked from competing on varsity gymnastics team
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Anaëlle 'Ana' Glineur of Belgium has dreamed of visiting the United States of America since her older sister studied abroad in Wisconsin around 15 years ago. So, when the newly turned 18-year-old received an opportunity to study at Nathan Hale High School in...
New proposal could provide medical debt relief to thousands of residents in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One in four Americans have medical debt. A new resolution coming to the Milwaukee County board could alleviate that burden for nearly 67,000 people. The proposal would allocate $1.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward a new partnership between Milwaukee County...
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
FIRST ALERT: Overnight snow leaves slick roads in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our winter storm brought accumulation of snow across much of southern Wisconsin overnight. Travel conditions will be hazardous in some locations, especially north of Madison. Secondary roads will be of particular concern. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to these travel concerns. An update...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
Locations north of Milwaukee will see a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain through the night with 2-5" of snow possible.
