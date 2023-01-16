Read full article on original website
Related
Reddit Blasts Man Who Sneakily Told Wife’s Boss That She’s Overworked: ‘The 1950s Called…’
A man was roasted on Reddit after revealing he texted his wife's boss behind her back because he was tired of seeing her stressed out at home. Now, his wife is furious with him, and the internet thinks he's a misogynist. "My wife has been putting in 10-14 hour days...
Reddit Slams ‘Miserable’ Woman Who Doesn’t Want Husband to Walk His Sister Down the Aisle
A woman is being slammed online after admitting she doesn't want her husband to walk his sister down the aisle at the sister's upcoming wedding. Venting on Reddit, the woman shared she finds it weird that her sister-in-law asked her husband to accompany her down the aisle, even though their father is still alive.
Reddit Slams ‘Stalker’ Wife Who Showed Up to Husband’s Doctor Appointment After He Asked for Privacy
A woman on Reddit is being called a "stalker" after she violated her husband's privacy by showing up uninvited and unwelcome to his doctor's appointment. On Reddit, the anonymous woman explained that her husband has been experiencing a few health issues lately and has been checking in with his doctor frequently over the past several weeks.
Couple refused to share $5.6 million lottery winnings, disowned by family members
Apparently, one couple's family members want nothing else to do with them because they didn't give anybody in the family any of the money they won in a large lottery payout of over $5 million. The husband has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
A TikTok video that appeared to be posted by a cabin crew member who died in the Nepal plane crash is going viral as people pay tribute to her
A clip appearing to show a cabin crew member who was reportedly on the flight that crashed in Nepal resurfaced as people pay tribute to those who died.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Best Man Caught Making Crude Comment About Bridesmaid on ‘Hot Mic’ in Viral Wedding Video: WATCH
Remember to choose your best man wisely! One groom learned that the hard way after his best man made a vulgar comment about a bridesmaid mid-ceremony... and it was all caught on camera. Wedding videographer @ChiolaFilms on TikTok shared the moment where a blonde bridesmaid was seen walking down the...
Kendall Jenner Slammed as ‘Entitled’ After Bodyguard Is Spotted Holding Umbrella for Her
Kendall Jenner sparked controversy over the weekend after she was photographed in the rain while an unidentified man held her umbrella for her. In photos obtained by The Sun, the 27-year-old reality TV star can be seen walking to and from her vehicle in the rain while a man, presumably her bodyguard, keeps her dry by holding her umbrella for her.
‘Immature’ Man Tricks Partner Into Eating Vegan Meal
A man was roasted on Reddit after he admitted to tricking his non-vegan husband into eating a completely plant-based meal. "He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn't too interested in trying vegan options. However, I've been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health," the man, who has been vegan "for about a year," wrote via Reddit.
Here’s Why Some Moms Are Joining Mothers-Only Communes Known as ‘Mommunes’
Single moms are banding together in mothers-only communities to help ease the stress of raising children, as well as lower their financial burdens. Kristin Batykefer, a single mom who is part of a mothers-only household she shares with longtime friend Tessa Gilder, spoke to Good Morning America about the rising "mommune" trend.
50 Cent Clowns Kanye West Due to Reports That Ye’s Lawyers Plan to Drop Ye Via Newspaper Ad
Reports that Kanye West's legal team plan to announce they are dropping him as a client via a newspaper ad has 50 Cent cracking jokes. Last night (Jan. 16), 50 Cent offered some commentary about the situation on Instagram, after multiple outlets reported Ye's legal team, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is at its wits' end with the controversial rapper after being unable to get in touch with him to talk about his mounting legal issues. According to Fif, there must be real problems because lawyers typically stand by a client's side as long as they are footing the bill. In the IG post, 50 shared a screenshot of an article about the legal team's last-ditch effort to reach Ye by way of newspaper ad.
Man Tries to Figure Out Soulmate’s Number After She Only Leaves Partial Digits on Napkin
According to a viral tweet, a man who believes he met his "soulmate" during a night out at a bar has been trying to decipher the woman's phone number after she left only partial digits on a napkin. On Twitter, the man's cousin shared text messages revealing his cousin had...
Druski Admits Ice Spice Hasn’t Given Him Her Number in Hilarious Shannon Sharpe Interview
Druski admitted Ice Spice has yet to give him her phone number during a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. On Monday (Jan. 16), NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe aired his new podcast episode with comedian Druski, where they touched on a number of topics including Druski recently "interviewing" Ice Spice on Instagram Live where he awkwardly lusted over the Bronx, N.Y. rapper.
Was the Mona Lisa Stolen? Viral Video Causes Mass Confusion on Social Media
A viral TikTok video claiming Leonardo da Vinci's famous Mona Lisa painting was stolen caused massed confusion on social media. If you ever thought people didn't care about history or art, the social media spin-out that occurred after a TikTok user claimed the painting had been stolen suggests otherwise. In...
6ix9ine Posts Address Online, Shares Video With $1 Million on Him
6ix9ine continues to get more brazen in his attempts to prove no harm will come to him as a result of cooperating with the government to help take down his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Yesterday (Jan. 15), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page...
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0