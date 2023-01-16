ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
‘Immature’ Man Tricks Partner Into Eating Vegan Meal

A man was roasted on Reddit after he admitted to tricking his non-vegan husband into eating a completely plant-based meal. "He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn't too interested in trying vegan options. However, I've been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health," the man, who has been vegan "for about a year," wrote via Reddit.
50 Cent Clowns Kanye West Due to Reports That Ye’s Lawyers Plan to Drop Ye Via Newspaper Ad

Reports that Kanye West's legal team plan to announce they are dropping him as a client via a newspaper ad has 50 Cent cracking jokes. Last night (Jan. 16), 50 Cent offered some commentary about the situation on Instagram, after multiple outlets reported Ye's legal team, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is at its wits' end with the controversial rapper after being unable to get in touch with him to talk about his mounting legal issues. According to Fif, there must be real problems because lawyers typically stand by a client's side as long as they are footing the bill. In the IG post, 50 shared a screenshot of an article about the legal team's last-ditch effort to reach Ye by way of newspaper ad.
UTAH STATE
Druski Admits Ice Spice Hasn’t Given Him Her Number in Hilarious Shannon Sharpe Interview

Druski admitted Ice Spice has yet to give him her phone number during a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. On Monday (Jan. 16), NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe aired his new podcast episode with comedian Druski, where they touched on a number of topics including Druski recently "interviewing" Ice Spice on Instagram Live where he awkwardly lusted over the Bronx, N.Y. rapper.
