Reports that Kanye West's legal team plan to announce they are dropping him as a client via a newspaper ad has 50 Cent cracking jokes. Last night (Jan. 16), 50 Cent offered some commentary about the situation on Instagram, after multiple outlets reported Ye's legal team, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is at its wits' end with the controversial rapper after being unable to get in touch with him to talk about his mounting legal issues. According to Fif, there must be real problems because lawyers typically stand by a client's side as long as they are footing the bill. In the IG post, 50 shared a screenshot of an article about the legal team's last-ditch effort to reach Ye by way of newspaper ad.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO