Boothbay Harbor, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine Poets Society Prize Poem Contest

The Maine Poets Society is proud to present our sixth annual $100 prize poem contest. This. year we are again also offering a $50 prize to Maine poets whose poetry has not been. previously published. Publication in a newsletter or an online workshop does not count for. this purpose. The...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Jan. 19 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Meesha Luce is Maine’s Young Agents Committee Chairwoman

Meesha Luce, CPIA, ACSR, a personal insurance account executive at Allen Insurance and Financial, is the 2023 chairwoman of the Maine Insurance Agents Association’s Young Agents Committee. A member of the MIAA Young Agents Committee since 2013, Luce was named the MIAA Young Professional of the Year in 2017.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Teacher of the Year journey starts with your nomination

Nominations are now open for the 2023 County Teachers of the Year and 2024 State Teacher of the Year. Members of the public are encouraged to nominate educators who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and who inspire the achievement of all students. “Maine’s Teacher of the Year Program is unique,”...
MAINE STATE

