UPDATED: Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38, Details On Passing

UPDATE: A few new details have emerged regarding Jay Briscoe’s passing at the age of 38 on Tuesday. ABC affiliate WMDT in Delaware reports that a fatal collision took place at 5:30 PM ET in Laurel, with two fatalities. The outlet also reported that Laurel School District, where Briscoe’s daughters attended school, announced:
LAUREL, DE
Passing of Jay Briscoe Reportedly Led To Change To Last Night’s WWE NXT

As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, when word of Briscoe’s passing got to WWE, plans for a segment on last night’s NXT were cancelled. The segment was set to...
Jade Cargill on Billy Gunn Agenting Her Most Recent Matchups in AEW

– During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill revealed that WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Billy Gunn has been the agent for her last 10 matchups in AEW. She stated the following on working with Billy Gunn (via WrestlingInc.com):. “Right now...
Impact Wrestling Announces Return to Toronto for Rebellion 2023

– Impact Wrestling has announced that the company will be returning to Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the first time since 2019 with the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view event. The card is slated for Sunday, April 16 at the Rebel Entertainment Complex. Impact will also hold a set of Rebellion Fallout TV...
Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show

– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rest in Honor: Jay Briscoe

I am sitting here, crying, at the absolute fucking tragic news tonight that Jay Briscoe, at only thirty-eight years old, died in a car accident. I won’t sit here and pretend I was some diehard fan of Mark and Jay Briscoe…. I am in shock. I came aboard the...
The Rock Comments on Potential WWE Sale

– As noted earlier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on CNBC today to promote his ZOA Energy Drink brand. During the interview, he was asked about reported WWE sale that appears to be in the works. You can view a clip and some highlights of The Rock’s comments below:
Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni Comment On ROH’s Jay Briscoe Memorial Show

As previously reported, ROH filmed a tribute show for Jay Briscoe following last night’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings. Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni, who were flown in for the taping commented on the show. Coleman wrote on Twitter: “Last night was hard for so many of us but...
Matt Cardona Files To Trademark ‘Zack Ryder’

PWInsider reports that on January 14, Matt Cardona filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’, his former ring name when he was in WWE. The trademark is for:. Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler...
Frankie Kazarian Details His Decision to Leave AEW & Sign With Impact

Frankie Kazarian announced his signing with Impact Wrestling at Hard to Kill, and he recently discussed his decision to leave AEW for the company. Kazarian spoke with PWInsider for a new interview discussing his decision to request his AEW release, wanting to do things the right way, and more. You can check out the highlights below:
TEXAS STATE
D-Von Dudley Announces Exit From WWE

– In a series of posts on his Twitter, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has announced that he’s parting ways with WWE. Dudley had begun working in WWE as an NXT coach in June 2022. According to D-Von Dudley, it was a mutual decision. You can read his...
Maria Kanellis on Signing With AEW Instead of WWE, Receiving Hate Messages

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, AEW talent Maria Kanellis discussed signing with AEW over WWE last year and more. Below are some highlights:. Maria Kanellis on why she and Mike Bennett signed with WWE: “I think AEW is the best...
More Notes on Taping of Last Night’s Jay Briscoe Tribute Show

– As previously reported, an ROH tribute show for Jay Briscoe was filmed last night in Fresno, California after the AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings. PWInsider reports that Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman, who were at the taping, were rushed to be brought in for the event. Tony Khan and...
FRESNO, CA
Tony Khan Hopes to See FTR Back in AEW, Says They Need Time to Recover

FTR are currently taking some time off to recover from their busy 2022, and Tony Khan says he hopes to see them back in AEW. As previously reported, Dax Harwood revealed that the team is taking time off to heal up and decide what they want to do next, with their contracts being up in April. Khan discussed the matter on the In the Kliq podcast and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

