Binghamton, NY

whcuradio.com

No injuries in Cuyler house fire

CUYLER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a house fire in the Town of Cuyler on Wednesday morning. Officials say the flames rose from the stairwell to the attic. No one was hurt. Crews from Truxton and Homer helped put out the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Firefighters quickly put out fire at Cortland County home

Local firefighters made quick work of a house fire in the town of Cuyler during the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to a release from the Cuyler Fire Department. The house fire occurred on East Keeney Road Extension in the town. According to the release, the fire reached up a stairwell and into the ceiling, while also going through multiple walls and roof that “led to a challenge getting the fire out.”
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Newswatch 16

Fire guts house in Montrose

MONTROSE, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Susquehanna County early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the place on Grow Avenue, or Route 29, in Montrose just after 4 a.m. Flames gutted the home, then spread to nearby houses. John Tyler's sister lives next door. He says the...
MONTROSE, PA
WETM 18 News

One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
BEAVER DAMS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Body discovered in Schuyler County garage fire

ORANGE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local and state officials have launched an investigation after a body was discovered inside a garage by firefighters responding to a fire on Hornby Road on Jan. 15th. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office, members of the Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire Department discovered the body during efforts to put a garage fire out in the early morning.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Drunk Woman Drives on Wrong Side of Road in City of Cortland

On Monday night, around 10:45 pm, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road on West Main Street in the City of Cortland. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined that the operator of...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca house fire ruled accidental

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities have determined the cause of an Ithaca house fire. Lieutenant Jim Wheal at the Ithaca Fire Department tells WHCU the blaze on South Aurora Street was accidental and caused by electrical wiring. It happened on Saturday morning. Two firefighters are recovering from minor injuries.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Owego Police administer Narcan to driver in single vehicle crash

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Savvy police work potentially saving a life in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers were dispatched to West Main Street for a single motor vehicle crash with reports of a driver in medical distress. It happened around 12:40 p.m. on January 11th. Upon arrival, authorities immediately recognized the driver, 35-year-old Cale Litolff, of Groton, was experiencing a drug overdose. Narcan was administered and Litolff was transported to a nearby hospital, eventually recovering. Officials say several illegal drugs were found in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: January 9 to 15

During the week of Monday, January 9th to Sunday, January 15th, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 7 arrests, 7 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 16 traffic tickets. A Groton, NY man was given first aid and taken to a hospital after he was discovered to be suffering...
OWEGO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneonta Police update information about body found in Neahwa Park

ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneonta Police have released information regarding a body that was found in Neahwa Park this past Saturday. Police say that they were called to Neahwa Park shortly before 9:00PM Saturday, January 14th. Police, along with the Oneonta Fire Department, found a 35 year old man who was unresponsive. Otsego County Coroner Terry Knapp pronounced the man deceased.
ONEONTA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Teen Accused of Assaulting Police Officer

A Binghamton teenager is facing several charges, including Assault after they say he stole from a Johnson City store. The Johnson City Police Department says 19-year-old Jericho J. Thomas stole merchandise from a store and fled. When police found Thomas, he began fighting with them, resulting in an officer sustaining...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested after physical dispute

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the 600 Block of West State Street in Ithaca. According to Police, Chanel Savage, 40, of Ithaca was arrested on January 17th for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. According to the report, police received reports of […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Sayre man arrested after Adult Bookstore incident

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the Adult Bookstore in Ashland last week. According to Police, Marvin D. Rice, 62, of Sayre, was arrested on Jan. 14 for a forcible touching incident on December 30, 2022. According to the initial report, Rice engaged […]
SAYRE, PA

