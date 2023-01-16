Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
No injuries in Cuyler house fire
CUYLER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a house fire in the Town of Cuyler on Wednesday morning. Officials say the flames rose from the stairwell to the attic. No one was hurt. Crews from Truxton and Homer helped put out the...
cortlandvoice.com
Firefighters quickly put out fire at Cortland County home
Local firefighters made quick work of a house fire in the town of Cuyler during the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to a release from the Cuyler Fire Department. The house fire occurred on East Keeney Road Extension in the town. According to the release, the fire reached up a stairwell and into the ceiling, while also going through multiple walls and roof that “led to a challenge getting the fire out.”
Chemung County man dies after staying in a condemned house, 4 others injured
A Chemung County man is dead after staying in a house that was condemned in July of 2022. Four other people were also sent to the hospital from carbon monoxide exposure.
Fire guts house in Montrose
MONTROSE, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Susquehanna County early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the place on Grow Avenue, or Route 29, in Montrose just after 4 a.m. Flames gutted the home, then spread to nearby houses. John Tyler's sister lives next door. He says the...
One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire
BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
wxhc.com
Bangs Ambulance Responds to 20 Calls in Three Hours on Icy Tuesday Morning
Last Tuesday morning was a busy morning for first responders of Bangs Ambulance in Ithaca due to the icy conditions in the area. Bangs Ambulance was dispatched to 20 calls for pedestrian and motor vehicle crashes in less than three hours. 14 calls were for motor vehicle crashes, and the...
NewsChannel 36
Body discovered in Schuyler County garage fire
ORANGE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local and state officials have launched an investigation after a body was discovered inside a garage by firefighters responding to a fire on Hornby Road on Jan. 15th. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office, members of the Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire Department discovered the body during efforts to put a garage fire out in the early morning.
Man arrested for stealing, then fighting JC cop
A Binghamton man has been arrested following an altercation with a Johnson City Police Officer.
Cause determined in fatal Schuyler County crash
The Schuyler County Sheriff's Office has released the cause of a crash that happened last Thursday on Route 79 in the Town of Hector.
Endicott Police Investigate Shots Fired Near Washington Avenue
No arrests have been reported after gunshots were heard in the area of Washington Avenue and North Street in Endicott. Village police chief Patrick Garey said the incident was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday. He said the shots apparently fired near NBT Bank. Garey said investigators are not aware of...
wxhc.com
Drunk Woman Drives on Wrong Side of Road in City of Cortland
On Monday night, around 10:45 pm, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road on West Main Street in the City of Cortland. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined that the operator of...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca house fire ruled accidental
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities have determined the cause of an Ithaca house fire. Lieutenant Jim Wheal at the Ithaca Fire Department tells WHCU the blaze on South Aurora Street was accidental and caused by electrical wiring. It happened on Saturday morning. Two firefighters are recovering from minor injuries.
rewind1077.com
Owego Police administer Narcan to driver in single vehicle crash
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Savvy police work potentially saving a life in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers were dispatched to West Main Street for a single motor vehicle crash with reports of a driver in medical distress. It happened around 12:40 p.m. on January 11th. Upon arrival, authorities immediately recognized the driver, 35-year-old Cale Litolff, of Groton, was experiencing a drug overdose. Narcan was administered and Litolff was transported to a nearby hospital, eventually recovering. Officials say several illegal drugs were found in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: January 9 to 15
During the week of Monday, January 9th to Sunday, January 15th, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 7 arrests, 7 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 16 traffic tickets. A Groton, NY man was given first aid and taken to a hospital after he was discovered to be suffering...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneonta Police update information about body found in Neahwa Park
ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneonta Police have released information regarding a body that was found in Neahwa Park this past Saturday. Police say that they were called to Neahwa Park shortly before 9:00PM Saturday, January 14th. Police, along with the Oneonta Fire Department, found a 35 year old man who was unresponsive. Otsego County Coroner Terry Knapp pronounced the man deceased.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Teen Accused of Assaulting Police Officer
A Binghamton teenager is facing several charges, including Assault after they say he stole from a Johnson City store. The Johnson City Police Department says 19-year-old Jericho J. Thomas stole merchandise from a store and fled. When police found Thomas, he began fighting with them, resulting in an officer sustaining...
Ithaca man arrested after physical dispute
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the 600 Block of West State Street in Ithaca. According to Police, Chanel Savage, 40, of Ithaca was arrested on January 17th for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. According to the report, police received reports of […]
wxhc.com
Water Main Break at Cortland Wastewater Treatment Plant; Polkville Temporarily Without Water
A water main break has occurred at the Cortland Wastewater Treatment Plant in the City of Cortland today, January 18th. Residents and businesses in Polkville are currently without water due to the water main break. Those in the affected area can expect to be without water for an estimated 4-hours...
Sayre man arrested after Adult Bookstore incident
ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the Adult Bookstore in Ashland last week. According to Police, Marvin D. Rice, 62, of Sayre, was arrested on Jan. 14 for a forcible touching incident on December 30, 2022. According to the initial report, Rice engaged […]
Lupo’s S&S Char Pit Closure: Owners Contemplate New Direction
As Binghamton-area spiedie lovers express disappointment by the sudden shutdown of Lupo's S&S Char Pit, the operators of the business are evaluating their options for the property. During a live radio interview Wednesday, Steve Lupo told WNBF News: "There's certainly nothing good about closing a business or a restaurant." The...
