Town Run to get 'riprap' up to new Claremont Ave. bridge
ASHLAND — Around 200 feet of Town Run’s banks will receive giant boulders, also referred to as riprap, to prevent from further erosion. Ashland City Council awarded Bartley and Bolin a $32,480 contract on Tuesday that allows the company to install the riprap from the city’s pedestrian bridge to the Claremont Avenue bridge that was recently repaired.
ashlandsource.com
Cleo Redd Fisher Museum to host Ohio Archaeology series on Jan. 31 & Feb. 7
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville has announced new dates for their popular Ohio Archaeology series. The series, led by Jeff Zemrock of the Ohio Archaeological Society, has been a mainstay of the museum for several years. Previously formatted as lectures and large-group discussions, the series...
Local leaders mourn death of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In mourning the sudden loss of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery on Tuesday (Jan. 17), local leaders noted that her influence and talents extended well beyond the bench where she presided for 27 years. Montgomery, who served from 1994 until stepping down in...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Co. Airport Authority to acquire grant money for access road to U.S. Route 42
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Airport made one small step Thursday toward securing money needed to build a road that will serve as a new entrance point from U.S. Route 42. County commissioners voted unanimously to give commissioner Michael Welch the authority to sign and submit a grant application to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
ashlandsource.com
Valentine resigns as Madison football coach, applies for Ashland opening
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Scott Valentine resigned as Madison’s football coach Tuesday and has applied for the vacancy at Ashland, where he piloted the Arrows from 2002 to 2018. Valentine spent just one season at Madison, going 1-9 last fall.
richlandsource.com
Section of W. Fourth St. closed through Jan. 24
MANSFIELD -- Due to water-tap placement, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. West Fourth Street from Washington Avenue to Bowman Street.
cleveland19.com
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
Lorain County Sheriff warns about scammer calling residents, pretending to be deputy
The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scammer impersonating a sheriff's deputy.
Company behind Legacy Village, Steelyard Commons, Avon Commons names new president
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First Interstate Properties, whose holdings include Avon Commons, Legacy Village and Steelyard Commons, has named a new president. Chris Goodrich was named president on Tuesday, taking over the position from co-founder Mitchell Schneider, who will remain with the real estate company as full-time executive chairman. Goodrich, who...
ashlandsource.com
'Drop the weapon!' MILO simulator offers safe experience for dangerous situations
MANSFIELD -- I looked right and then left as I moved down the school hallway, searching for what a victim told me were three gunmen. I walked past bodies of dead and wounded students and adults, my own heart racing. Within a matter of seconds, one after another, the three armed gunmen came at me. I shot and killed each one.
Kent State holds first-ever white coat ceremony
Kent State University Trumbull held its first-ever white coat ceremony on Tuesday.
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
whbc.com
Former Dover Mayor to be Sentenced Tuesday
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen is to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on theft in office charges. The judge on his case denied a motion for a new trial last week. Homrighausen was found guilty of a total of...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield lawmakers endorse potential legal action over alleged airport contamination
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council, after another executive session, spoke in one voice Tuesday evening to support engaging outside legal counsel to pursue litigation "regarding alleged contamination" at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. But local lawmakers' voices said nothing during the ensuing public session about the nature of the contamination, such...
Woman charged with killing boys in Ohio funeral procession crash
Tymar Allen, 12, and Trevond Walker Jr., 6, both died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
Lake County Captains announce new ownership group
EASTLAKE, Ohio — With the start of Spring Training approaching, the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate has announced a change in ownership. At a press conference on Tuesday, the Lake County Captains announced that an ownership group led by Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan have purchased the majority stake in the club from the Carfagna family. Peter Carfagna Rita Murphy-Carfagna had owned the Captains since they first moved to Lake County in 2003.
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing Stores
The loan to purchase the property was $13.9 million. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MorningJournal.com, and MidwayMallShopping.com.
1 killed, another hospitalized in Lorain shooting: Police
Lorain police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard for several gunshots just before 3 p.m.
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines
An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cuyahoga River in Cleveland currently ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY 10Best poll for best urban kayaking spots: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — When it comes to the best urban kayaking spots in the United States, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland is leading the pack of 20 nominees in a new 10Best poll from USA TODAY. “These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities...
