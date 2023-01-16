ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

ashlandsource.com

Town Run to get 'riprap' up to new Claremont Ave. bridge

ASHLAND — Around 200 feet of Town Run’s banks will receive giant boulders, also referred to as riprap, to prevent from further erosion. Ashland City Council awarded Bartley and Bolin a $32,480 contract on Tuesday that allows the company to install the riprap from the city’s pedestrian bridge to the Claremont Avenue bridge that was recently repaired.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Cleo Redd Fisher Museum to host Ohio Archaeology series on Jan. 31 & Feb. 7

LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville has announced new dates for their popular Ohio Archaeology series. The series, led by Jeff Zemrock of the Ohio Archaeological Society, has been a mainstay of the museum for several years. Previously formatted as lectures and large-group discussions, the series...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Section of W. Fourth St. closed through Jan. 24

MANSFIELD -- Due to water-tap placement, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. West Fourth Street from Washington Avenue to Bowman Street.
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Former Dover Mayor to be Sentenced Tuesday

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen is to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on theft in office charges. The judge on his case denied a motion for a new trial last week. Homrighausen was found guilty of a total of...
DOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield lawmakers endorse potential legal action over alleged airport contamination

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council, after another executive session, spoke in one voice Tuesday evening to support engaging outside legal counsel to pursue litigation "regarding alleged contamination" at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. But local lawmakers' voices said nothing during the ensuing public session about the nature of the contamination, such...
MANSFIELD, OH
WKYC

Lake County Captains announce new ownership group

EASTLAKE, Ohio — With the start of Spring Training approaching, the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate has announced a change in ownership. At a press conference on Tuesday, the Lake County Captains announced that an ownership group led by Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan have purchased the majority stake in the club from the Carfagna family. Peter Carfagna Rita Murphy-Carfagna had owned the Captains since they first moved to Lake County in 2003.
CLEVELAND, OH

