Jan 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will ends its tightening cycle, buoying the economy and boosting fuel demand. Brent futures for March delivery gained 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $86.64 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude advanced 54 cents to $80.87 per barrel, a 0.7% gain.

1 HOUR AGO