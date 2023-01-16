Emergency crews were busy on Monday with several different calls. Along with the vehicle crash near Blairsville that we reported in our newscast, Indiana Firefighters were dispatched to the 00 block of Mary Ellens Place in the Chevy Chase section of White Township at 12:17 PM. Crews were cancelled en route after it was determined that there was no brush fire. Officials said in a Facebook post that a homeowner was burning outside of a home when the fire grew large and “out of control”. The homeowner initially called 911 and requested assistance, but called a few minutes later to report it out and requested crews check the area.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO