explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Man, 3-Year-Old Passenger Injured After Trailer Jackknifes, Collides with Car
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man and a 3-year-old passenger were rushed to a nearby hospital after a trailer jackknifed and struck their vehicle head-on in Rose Township Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 12:07 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on State...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
18-year-old man seriously injured in Hempfield crash
A Greensburg man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Hempfield after his car became airborne, according to state police. Troopers said Andrew W. Womer, 18, was traveling west on Route 30 at 6:45 a.m. near the West Otterman Street exit when the Honda Civic he was driving abruptly left the road. The car hit the guardrail and became airborne, hitting trees on an embankment and landing on the West Otterman Street on-ramp, police said.
wtae.com
Police: 'Serious' crash in Carrick neighborhood leaves driver in critical condition
PITTSBURGH — A crash sent the driver to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, Pittsburgh police say. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Brownsville Road at Birmingham Avenue in the city's Carrick neighborhood. First responders found a truck that had crashed into a utility pole. Emergency medical...
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED REGARDING MONDAY CRASH IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police have released more details on a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Burrell Township. Troopers say at 12:10 p.m., a car driven by 21-year-old Madalyn Gauntner of Indiana was approaching the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Ridge View Avenue when she crossed over the center double yellow line and was struck head-on by another car driven by 52-year-old Michelle Plummer of Homer City.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Wayne Road
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville woman was injured in a rollover crash in Winslow Township on Monday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 5:38 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on Wayne Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Jeep Patriot...
1 killed in Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash on Monday has taken the life of a Windber man, according to state police. On Jan. 16 around 4:50 p.m., 83-year-old George Toomey was in a multi-vehicle crash that led to his death. The Bedford County Coroner pronounced him dead on scene. Toomey was heading east at […]
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Center Township. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 sent the Homer City Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to 1740 Old Route 119 for a reported two vehicle accident. Chief Terry Gardner explained how the accident happened.
WJAC TV
No one injured after vehicle crashes into local Denny's, dispatchers say
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say no one was injured after a vehicle crashed into the Denny's restaurant in Richland Township. 911 officials say the minor incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers say the occupants of the vehicle were not transported with any injuries...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Three Rushed to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on Route 536
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision on State Route 536 on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Route 536, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
2 people hospitalized after semitruck, SUV crash in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a semitruck and an SUV in Duquesne. According to Allegheny County police, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. at Grant Avenue and Duquesne Boulevard. First responders arrived at the scene and found one person...
butlerradio.com
Traffic Delayed After Multi-Vehicle Crash
Traffic was delayed for a time on a busy Butler Township road Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash. It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Benbrook Road and Greenwood Drive. Police say 63-year-old Kevin Eisaman of New Stanton was crossing South Benbrook when he hit...
fox8tv.com
Plank Road Fatal Accident
Authorities in Somerset County say a Boswell man was killed over the weekend in a rollover crash in Quemahoning Township. Troopers say 40 year old Ronald Druist was reportedly traveling Southbound on Plank Road When he lost control of his vehicle while trying to make a right turn. Investigators say...
Pedestrian flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A pedestrian was flown to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Westmoreland County on Monday, 911 dispatchers confirmed. According to officials, emergency crews responded to the accident on Route 119 near Technology Drive at 7:14 p.m. An update on the victim’s condition...
1 transported to hospital after train versus pedestrian incident in Fayette County
One person was transported to an area hospital after a train versus pedestrian incident in Fayette County this morning. A 911 dispatcher said the incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. in the area of the Connellsville police department near Water Street. The severity of the person’s injuries was not known. No...
Fayette County crews respond to pedestrian hit by train
Crews responded Tuesday morning to a report of a pedestrian hit by a train in Connellsville. The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the Connellsville police department near Water Street, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Additional details were not immediately available.
wccsradio.com
MORE CALLS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS REPORTED ON MONDAY
Emergency crews were busy on Monday with several different calls. Along with the vehicle crash near Blairsville that we reported in our newscast, Indiana Firefighters were dispatched to the 00 block of Mary Ellens Place in the Chevy Chase section of White Township at 12:17 PM. Crews were cancelled en route after it was determined that there was no brush fire. Officials said in a Facebook post that a homeowner was burning outside of a home when the fire grew large and “out of control”. The homeowner initially called 911 and requested assistance, but called a few minutes later to report it out and requested crews check the area.
State police: Tractor-trailer crashed over hillside along Pennsylvania Turnpike
Crews are working to clear the site of a tractor-trailer rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County. The crash took place in the westbound lanes around mile marker 18.4 in New Sewickley Township, according to state police in Gibsonia. A tractor-trailer went over a hillside after 8 a.m....
local21news.com
Two killed in I-83 tractor trailer crash and fire in Lower Swatara Twp., Dauphin Co.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about a commercial vehicle crash on I-83 North that left two people dead. Police say 49-year-old Greg Stupar, of Charleroi, PA, was killed, along with a passenger, whom officials have not yet identified. According to a GoFundMe...
wtae.com
Man killed in South Side hit-and-run identified
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified the man struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the city's South Side on West Carson Street. First responders found 35-year-old Zachary D. Gleason, of Bridgeville, down in the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE MAN FACES CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH VEHICLE THEFT
Blairsville Borough Police have charged a man following an incident in December. Police say that 41-year-old Christopher Reynolds of Blairsville faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud in connection with an incident on December 27, when 2019 Jeep was reported stolen along Johnson Avenue. Reynolds is currently lodged in Westmoreland County Jail for other charges.
