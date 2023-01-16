Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (Jackson, Mississippi) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a 21-state coalition that is challenging the ESG practices of two proxy advisory companies, International Shareholder Services, Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. The Attorneys General specifically question how ISS and Glass Lewis’s commitments to net-zero emissions goals inform their proxy voting recommendations that may conflict with the financial interests of their clients.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO