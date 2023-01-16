Read full article on original website
Related
mageenews.com
The Good-The Bad-The Interesting-Under the Dome
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. We are almost three full weeks into the 2023 Legislative Session, and it has been nothing short of eventful. While many...
prentissheadlight.com
Qualifying continues for 2023 county elections
Qualifying for the 2023 county and state elections continues with the deadline approaching on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. The primary election will be Aug. 8, and the general election is Nov. 7. The primary run-off election, if required, will be held Aug. 29. The general run-off election, if required, will be held Nov. 28.
WLBT
General bills now filed at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have been introduced. We’re checking in on some that are already generating some chatter. One bill would put more sets of eyes on Mississippi classrooms. Rep. Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes is proposing requiring surveillance cameras, both for...
Can Mississippi lawmaker convince GOP-led legislature to make ‘Blue’ the state color? He has tried for eight years and failed.
Since 2016, one Mississippi legislator has submitted legislation to make the state color officially be blue. This year is no different. State Rep. Gregory Holloway introduced a bill on Monday to make the official state color blue. A Democrat, Holloway has to convince a Republican-led legislature that blue is the...
WTOK-TV
Exclusive interview with Governor Tate Reeves
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 sat down with Governor Tate Reeves to discuss his future for east Mississippi and what he plans to do in his second term as Governor of Mississippi. Reeves made it a point to discuss the economic and educational growth that east Mississippi was making,...
Mississippi Lottery makes December 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed the December 2022 transfer to the state for $10,501,678.23, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $61,220,535. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. […]
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, January 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have...
MSNBC
Mississippi, Alabama still celebrating Confederate general on MLK Day
Rachel Maddow points out that while the nation honors the memory of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, two states still insist on celebrating Confederate General Robert E. Lee on the same day.Jan. 17, 2023.
impact601.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Mississippi using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mageenews.com
Attorney General Fitch Joins 21-State Challenge to Proxy Firms’ ESG Practices
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (Jackson, Mississippi) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a 21-state coalition that is challenging the ESG practices of two proxy advisory companies, International Shareholder Services, Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. The Attorneys General specifically question how ISS and Glass Lewis’s commitments to net-zero emissions goals inform their proxy voting recommendations that may conflict with the financial interests of their clients.
Judge allows company that left more than 1,000 Mississippi workers without job to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
A federal judge has allowed the furniture company that shut down its operations in November and left more than a thousand Mississippi workers without a job file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to the Daily Journal in Tupelo, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Selene Maddox ruled Wednesday after hearing testimony a...
mpbonline.org
Mississippi teachers seek better pay for other public school staff
Teachers from across Mississippi are meeting with lawmakers to talk about improvements that could be made to the public education system. Mississippi teachers seek better pay for other public school staff. Mississippi has ranked relatively high in national scores for educational achievement in recent years, and state lawmakers continue to...
Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
WLBT
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Direct Payment for Alabama Residents – See Eligibility Here
Alabama taxpayers are set to receive $500 rebates under a $2.7 billion budget surplus. Alabama Residents Set to Receive $500 Direct Payments. Up to $500 could be refunded to a group of taxpayers as lawmakers are working with Governor Ivey on a $500 million rebate package. According to Arthur Orr the Alabama state senator and education budget committee chairman, this will help residents deal with high inflation.
workboat.com
Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs
NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
mississippifreepress.org
New MAX Hall of Famers’ Legacies Link Mississippians Across Generations
MERIDIAN, Miss.—When motivational speaker and success coach Dan Duster comes across a hurdle, the usual self-nudge won’t quite cut it. Instead, he channels the spirit of an ancestor. “When I consider any problems that I’m facing, they’re minute compared to what she went through. Instead of ‘Man up,’...
mississippifreepress.org
Water-Main Breaks in Mississippi and Across U.S. Can Be Stopped
Water hammers cause nearly all water-main breaks in Jackson and in every other industrialized city, but they can be stopped. The Jackson water system has been water-hammered into extensive damages, and much of this damage cannot be fixed. However, immediate actions can curtail the ongoing destruction of this system and stop water-main breaks that cut off drinking water to residents.
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
wxxv25.com
Ingalls awards $100,000 in grants for STEM education initiatives
Ingalls Shipbuilding announced their 2022 academic year STEM grant recipients today during a special breakfast. The Ingalls Shipbuilding Division awarded 26 schools in Mississippi and Alabama with a check toward their STEM-related initiatives. Ingalls makes this annual investment for the future of STEM education. This year, Ingalls awarded $100,000 in...
Comments / 0