Minneapolis, MN

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Lose Offensive Lineman to Falcons

Eight teams remain in the NFL's postseason tournament, and the eliminated franchises are conducting roster housekeeping to prepare for 2023
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings offseason began Sunday night — when most Vikings fans firmly believed the process would start next weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
prosportsextra.com

There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB

Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
The Hustle Sports News

1 Problem Emerges for Vikings GM

The Minnesota Vikings have entered their 2023 offseason after losing to the New York Giants in the wild-card round of
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement

As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.  Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002.  So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
The Hustle Sports News

ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings have decisions galore afoot after the team lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason to the
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
The Hustle Sports News

1 Useful Silver Lining from Vikings Playoff Loss

The Minnesota Vikings were "supposed" to be playing the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, with a trip to the NFC
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Packers Players Have Odd Reaction to Vikings Loss

Green Bay Packers players relish their team's rivalry with the Minnesota Vikings just as much as fans. And they're not
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
The Hustle Sports News

Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future

The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
