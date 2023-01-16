ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature

Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
ComicBook

Pokemon Reveals Ash's Final Goal for the Anime

Pokemon has finally begun its final slate of episodes featuring Ash Ketchum and his adventures before he leaves the anime for good, and Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has revealed what the young world champion wants as his final goal for the anime! With the franchise getting ready to kick off its next wave of anime with a new set of protagonists in its next series, Ash is now making his final run through the regions of the Pokemon world now that he's officially a world champion. But that also means there's not much left for him to strive for.
Distractify

Rumor Suggests 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Leaks and rumors are common occurrences across the games industry, and this one about Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to Nintendo Switch is quite the doozy. With Rockstar Games's action-adventure title packing an impressive visual package and life-like AI, many onlookers keeping tabs on speculations surrounding the supposed Switch release are skeptical due to its graphical accomplishments.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for a Limited Time

Nintendo Switch Online has a new freebie for subscribers on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the regular ol' Switch. Unfortunately, it's not a new Sega Genesis or N64 game, but like these games, it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. More specifically, until January 24, all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can download special Nintendo Switch Sports avatars. These avatars are not available to non-subscribers or even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the expansion pack. You need the Expansion Pack to access them and then Platinum Points to redeem each and every single one of them.
In Style

Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure

My switch from professional manicures to DIY ones has been very financially rewarding. To make my manicures last, I use gel polish, but in doing so, I arrive at the same issue time and time again: removal. The process of soaking cotton pads in acetone and then trying to bind them to my fingers with tinfoil is tedious and impractical. I’m not good at it and they constantly slip off. I become frustrated and just end up peeling the gel off, making my natural nails look and feel horrendous.
Distractify

Does 'Monster Hunter Rise' Have Crossplay? What To Know About the Multiplatform Title

Capcom first launched Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch in 2021. That was followed by a PC release in 2022 – and now the beloved action game is finally arriving on Xbox and PlayStation. However, there are some serious limitations when it comes to Monster Hunter Rise crossplay that could prevent you from playing with all your friends. Here’s a closer look at how crossplay and cross-progression work in Monster Hunter Rise.
ComicBook

Epic Games Store's First Big Free Game of 2023 Leaked Early

The first major free game via Epic Games Store free games is almost upon us, according to a new leak. It's early into 2023, but Epic Games has already provided PC users with some quality free games, but it hasn't made a big splash yet. This week, on January 19, this is apparently changing. According to a prolific leaker, the next free Epic Games Store game is actually three games, and that's because it's going Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which is a collection of remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy Artbook Leak Reveals Map, Characters, Game Length and More Important Details

Hogwarts Legacy is all set to release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4 and for Nintendo Switch on July 25. Ahead of the release, we have learned some important details about the game, such as the graphics modes we can expect for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Moreover, we have also learned that Star Trek's Simon Pegg will be playing the role of Headmaster, Phineas Nigellus.
ComicBook

Gambit: Channing Tatum Will "Still Call" Marvel Trying to Make the Movie Happen

With Gambit having been officially removed from the release schedule back in 2019, the long in development X-Men film is one of those projects that despite continuing to hold a lot of interest for fans and those involved, is simply a casualty of the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney a few years ago. And while most have moved on and accepted that the film isn't going to happen, even Channing Tatum, who was set to star as the titular Gambit, still reaches out to Marvel from time to time about the project. In an interview with Vanity Fair (via Screen Rant), Tatum reveals that while it's a project that he must let go of, calls still get made occasionally.
ComicBook

Pokemon Anime Shares First-Look at Ash's Reunion With Misty

Ash Ketchum is preparing to retire as the star of Pokemon's anime adaptation, but before the new world champion and his trusty PIkachu bid a fond farewell to the television series to make way for two new trainers, classic characters from the anime's past will be making a comeback. One of the first trainers that Ash will be reuniting with is the Water-type trainer known as Misty, who was one of Ketchum's first friends that he made on his journey to become a Pokemon master and a new preview hints at the upcoming meeting.
