Kentucky State

The Spun

Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning

After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff.  Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast.  Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi ...
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season

The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
CBS Sports

49ers' Trey Lance posts cryptic Instagram message immediately after Titans hire new general manager

The Titans found their new general manager this week, hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the successor to Jon Robinson. Is it possible they accidentally found their new quarterback as well? Moments after Carthan's hiring was first reported, Trey Lance posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, attaching three "fingers crossed" emojis to a picture of Carthan. The 49ers signal-caller has been sidelined since Week 2 due to injury, and his future in San Francisco is increasingly unclear thanks to rookie Brock Purdy's emergence as the team's late-season starter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision

Kyle Ford announced last week that he was transferring from USC. He could not have picked a more surprising destination. Ford announced on Tuesday that he will continue his playing career at USC’s rival, UCLA. Need it all…Let’s work pic.twitter.com/C2httxdS88 — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 18, 2023 In November, Ford had 3 catches for 73... The post Ex-USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Keep them picks?: Snead says LA Rams must reload in draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Les Snead says the Los Angeles Rams need to replenish their organizational depth, and he is looking forward to doing it by making a bunch of draft picks in the next few years. That’s not a change in philosophy for the general manager who humorously wore a T-shirt to the Rams’ Super Bowl parade featuring the profane meme claiming that he, well, doesn’t much care for draft choices. Instead, it’s the logical next step in the evolution of the franchise that won a championship a year ago and then finished the current campaign at 5-12. The Rams’ worst injury luck since their return to Los Angeles exposed the depth lacking on a roster that has added only six players from the top two rounds since coming home to California seven years ago. The Rams’ next step in “Chapter 3 of the Sean McVay Era,” as Snead called it Thursday, is to put better depth behind Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field has been a House of Horrors for Giants

Don’t be fooled by the familiar markings of a football gridiron. Lincoln Financial Field actually is a House of Horrors. Take it from the Ghost of Evan Engram’s Dropped Pass haunting the 29-yard line. Or the Spirit of Victor Cruz’s Agonizing Screams spooking the end zone. Or the Pigskin Frankenstein said to live beneath the surface at midfield ever since Jake Elliott’s 61-yard field goal. The Giants haven’t just lost nine straight road games to the Eagles. They’ve had their guts wrenched, hearts broken and minds numbed under five different head coaches during the longest road losing streak to one opponent in...
LINCOLN, CA
MassLive.com

Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski played with idea to only play in Super Bowl every year

No, Rob Gronkowski is not coming back. But he has played with some crazy ideas. The former New England Patriots star appeared on the ”New Heights” podcast with brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce and discussed the never-ending rumors of him returning to the field. Gronkowski, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, says that none of his public comments recently have been about a secret comeback to the NFL.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Chargers announce big change to coaching staff

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced a major change to their coaching staff, and it may signal that Brandon Staley will be back with the team in 2023. The Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. They also terminated passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day. It is unlikely that L.A. would have announced those... The post Chargers announce big change to coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MassLive.com

Rob Gronkowski explains how he’d ‘steal’ chicken fingers after Patriots wins

Rob Gronkowski has reined it in over the years. But the former New England Patriots tight end’s reputation for partying is still the stuff of legend. Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL for a second time last year, appeared on the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams and discussed how he would celebrate wins over the years. Gronkowski said that, in his younger days with the Patriots, he would seek out Gillette Stadium’s postgame reception after the game and raid all the free food.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
