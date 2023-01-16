Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Bucs Fire Coach Byron Leftwich; Could Commanders Hire?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are firing Byron Leftwich. Could he return home and join the Washington Commanders?
Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning
After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff. Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast. Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi ...
Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season
The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance posts cryptic Instagram message immediately after Titans hire new general manager
The Titans found their new general manager this week, hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the successor to Jon Robinson. Is it possible they accidentally found their new quarterback as well? Moments after Carthan's hiring was first reported, Trey Lance posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, attaching three "fingers crossed" emojis to a picture of Carthan. The 49ers signal-caller has been sidelined since Week 2 due to injury, and his future in San Francisco is increasingly unclear thanks to rookie Brock Purdy's emergence as the team's late-season starter.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Ex-USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision
Kyle Ford announced last week that he was transferring from USC. He could not have picked a more surprising destination. Ford announced on Tuesday that he will continue his playing career at USC’s rival, UCLA. Need it all…Let’s work pic.twitter.com/C2httxdS88 — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 18, 2023 In November, Ford had 3 catches for 73... The post Ex-USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Exact moment the Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels rift reached a boiling point for Raiders
Derek Carr will move on from the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The soon-to-be former Raiders quarterback went home after head coach Josh McDaniels benched him in favor of Jarrett Stidham. It’s the end of a nine-year relationship between team and player. A relationship that survived one of the most...
Former Broncos linebacker signs 2023 reserve/future deal with Patriots
The New England Patriots are boosting their linebacker position with the addition of former Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the move on Wednesday. Fatukasi went undrafted out of Rutgers and appeared in 13 games with the Buccaneers before ending up...
Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams fire 5 assistant coaches
Sean McVay’s decision to return for a seventh season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach was somewhat surprising. Not
Keep them picks?: Snead says LA Rams must reload in draft
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Les Snead says the Los Angeles Rams need to replenish their organizational depth, and he is looking forward to doing it by making a bunch of draft picks in the next few years. That’s not a change in philosophy for the general manager who humorously wore a T-shirt to the Rams’ Super Bowl parade featuring the profane meme claiming that he, well, doesn’t much care for draft choices. Instead, it’s the logical next step in the evolution of the franchise that won a championship a year ago and then finished the current campaign at 5-12. The Rams’ worst injury luck since their return to Los Angeles exposed the depth lacking on a roster that has added only six players from the top two rounds since coming home to California seven years ago. The Rams’ next step in “Chapter 3 of the Sean McVay Era,” as Snead called it Thursday, is to put better depth behind Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey.
Takeaways From Tom Telesco's End-of-Season Press Conference
Tom Telesco recaps the Chargers' 2022 NFL season.
New York Post
Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field has been a House of Horrors for Giants
Don’t be fooled by the familiar markings of a football gridiron. Lincoln Financial Field actually is a House of Horrors. Take it from the Ghost of Evan Engram’s Dropped Pass haunting the 29-yard line. Or the Spirit of Victor Cruz’s Agonizing Screams spooking the end zone. Or the Pigskin Frankenstein said to live beneath the surface at midfield ever since Jake Elliott’s 61-yard field goal. The Giants haven’t just lost nine straight road games to the Eagles. They’ve had their guts wrenched, hearts broken and minds numbed under five different head coaches during the longest road losing streak to one opponent in...
Patriots to play regular season game in Germany in 2023, NFL announces
The New England Patriots are going abroad this year to play an NFL game in Germany. On Thursday, the NFL announced that the Patriots will play a regular season game in Germany in either Frankfurt or Germany. The league did not indicate who New England would play and has not confirmed any details for dates, times or tickets.
Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski played with idea to only play in Super Bowl every year
No, Rob Gronkowski is not coming back. But he has played with some crazy ideas. The former New England Patriots star appeared on the ”New Heights” podcast with brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce and discussed the never-ending rumors of him returning to the field. Gronkowski, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, says that none of his public comments recently have been about a secret comeback to the NFL.
Chargers announce big change to coaching staff
The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced a major change to their coaching staff, and it may signal that Brandon Staley will be back with the team in 2023. The Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. They also terminated passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day. It is unlikely that L.A. would have announced those... The post Chargers announce big change to coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski explains how he’d ‘steal’ chicken fingers after Patriots wins
Rob Gronkowski has reined it in over the years. But the former New England Patriots tight end’s reputation for partying is still the stuff of legend. Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL for a second time last year, appeared on the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams and discussed how he would celebrate wins over the years. Gronkowski said that, in his younger days with the Patriots, he would seek out Gillette Stadium’s postgame reception after the game and raid all the free food.
