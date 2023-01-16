Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunder Land Celtics’ Jaylen Brown In Bold Trade Scenario
If you’re a fan of the NBA, you’ve got to love a blockbuster trade. How could you not? Even if your team isn’t involved, a huge deal is just intriguing. If you love the league, you love to imagine how its best players will look in different situations.
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
JJ Redick calls projecting Boston Celtics sixth for 2022-23 one of the worst picks he's made
The Boston Celtics’ 2022 NBA offseason was widely hailed as among the best in the league until it imploded in a cloud of injury and scandal, leaving many fans and analysts of the ball club wondering if what had been a title contender just months earlier might end up reeling as a result of needing to replace their coach and find ways to keep their dinged-up frontcourt afloat.
LaVine scores 30, Bulls defeat Pistons 126-108 in Paris
PARIS — (AP) — Victor Wembanyama was sitting courtside, the 19-year-old French phenom and presumed No. 1 NBA draft pick watching some of the players he'll go up against next season. And a guy with a French surname put on quite a show. Zach LaVine — who said...
David Krejci airs his thoughts on Bruce Cassidy
BOSTON -- When David Krejci re-signed with the Bruins last summer after spending a year playing in his native Czech Republic, he downplayed the significance of the firing of former head coach Bruce Cassidy having an impact on his decision to return to Boston.Yet on Monday afternoon, after playing in his 1,000th NHL game, Krejci made a brief but pointed comment about his thoughts about the coaching situation in Boston."I like the mentality of this team to stay in the moment, take it game by game. Practice has been good," Krejci said after a 6-0 win. "Obviously, the coaching change...
Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey to step away at season's end
Mike Brey, Notre Dame's all-time winningest coach, will step away at the end of this season. He has a 481-269 record with the Irish since taking over in 2000.
Saints' Cameron Jordan wins $50k fine appeal after NFL accused him of faking injury
New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan's offseason already started, but he still managed to get one more win on Thursday. After a successful appeal, he will not have to pay the $50,000 the NFL fined him for allegedly faking an injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. Jordan told ESPN's...
FanDuel promo code: $bet 5, get $150 bonus bets for NBA Thursday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Between a busy night in the NBA to an action-packed weekend for the NFL, our FanDuel promo code offer allows...
Brad Stevens tweaks to Celtics dual timeline approach could provide answer to Warriors conundrum | Brian Robb
The Warriors found a way to win the NBA Finals last season despite having a lengthy list of first round picks not contributing to the team’s success. Some savvy veteran signings on the fringes (Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, Gary Payton II) along with a favorable draw in the Western Conference paved the team’s way to another title as Stephen Curry raised his game when it mattered most yet again.
Celtics mourn former player, coach Chris Ford, who died Tuesday
Chris Ford, who won three titles as a member of the Boston Celtics, died at age 74 on Tuesday night according to his family. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” Ford’s family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
Scoreboard: Chicopee Comp’s Tineus McCluster posts 34 points, as Taconic boys basketball defeats Colts & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Tineus McCluster stole the show on Wednesday night, but when the final buzzer sounded, it was Taconic celebrating with a 73-69 win over Chicopee Comp.
Former Patriots coach, and 2 former players, fired by Dolphins (report)
There was reportedly a major exodus of former Patriots from the Miami Dolphins organization Thursday. According to ESPN, the Dolphins let get a number of their defensive coaches, including three with ties to New England. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who’d served...
Vikings sign Benton Whitley to futures contracts, Minnechaug alum will get shot at 2023 roster
The Minnesota Vikings are bringing Minnechaug alum Benton Whitley back from the practice squad next season and giving him a chance to make the team in 2023. The Vikings announced the decision to bring back Whitley, and five other players, on futures contracts on Monday. The deal means that Whitley is set to return in 2023 and will not hit free agency.
