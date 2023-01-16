ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JJ Redick calls projecting Boston Celtics sixth for 2022-23 one of the worst picks he's made

The Boston Celtics’ 2022 NBA offseason was widely hailed as among the best in the league until it imploded in a cloud of injury and scandal, leaving many fans and analysts of the ball club wondering if what had been a title contender just months earlier might end up reeling as a result of needing to replace their coach and find ways to keep their dinged-up frontcourt afloat.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

David Krejci airs his thoughts on Bruce Cassidy

BOSTON -- When David Krejci re-signed with the Bruins last summer after spending a year playing in his native Czech Republic, he downplayed the significance of the firing of former head coach Bruce Cassidy having an impact on his decision to return to Boston.Yet on Monday afternoon, after playing in his 1,000th NHL game, Krejci made a brief but pointed comment about his thoughts about the coaching situation in Boston."I like the mentality of this team to stay in the moment, take it game by game. Practice has been good," Krejci said after a 6-0 win. "Obviously, the coaching change...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Brad Stevens tweaks to Celtics dual timeline approach could provide answer to Warriors conundrum | Brian Robb

The Warriors found a way to win the NBA Finals last season despite having a lengthy list of first round picks not contributing to the team’s success. Some savvy veteran signings on the fringes (Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, Gary Payton II) along with a favorable draw in the Western Conference paved the team’s way to another title as Stephen Curry raised his game when it mattered most yet again.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics mourn former player, coach Chris Ford, who died Tuesday

Chris Ford, who won three titles as a member of the Boston Celtics, died at age 74 on Tuesday night according to his family. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” Ford’s family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy