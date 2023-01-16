Read full article on original website
Fire reported on UC Berkeley campus
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) -- A fire was been reported at the Beverly Cleary building on the University of California Berkeley's campus Wednesday evening, according to a notification from the college.
Roads closed, homes threatened in East Bay hills as officials monitor mudslides
Travel difficulties continued Tuesday in the Oakland and Berkeley hills area as major roads were closed for much of the day after mudslides. There are also worries about the slides advancing towards more homes, with more potential rain on the way.
KTVU FOX 2
Massive California mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley Hills
A mudslide in the Berkeley Hills prompted the evacuation of about ten homes. Emergency crews responded to the area of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and The Spiral at about 7 a.m. as mud and debris were shifting in the area. Residents were evacuated, and all three roads were closed due to the slide.
Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued
BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay company repurposing fallen trees to make stunning furniture
A homeowner in San Leandro is making use of a tree that came down on her yard during the recent storms by repurposing the wood instead of throwing it out. Bay Area Redwood, a company based in San Ramon, repurposes wood and turns it into pieces of furniture.
Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely
SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
SFist
Commuter Train Hit By Landslide In East Bay's Niles Canyon, Passengers Evacuated
An Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) train traveling through Niles Canyon outside of Fremont on Tuesday was hit by a 100-foot landslide, sending trees and debris onto the train tracks and hitting the side of the train. The landslide happened sometime just before 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, and as KRON4 reports, responders...
Mudslide stops ACE train in East Bay, passengers evacuate
An ACE train has been stopped in Niles County due to a mudslide covering the tracks. Passengers on board are being evacuated. Officials told KCBS Radio no injuries have been reported and the train did not derail in the incident.
Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland
'Lawlessness in the city': In just the last few days, as many as 20 cars in Oakland and 17 in San Francisco were targeted in break-in sprees, as thieves smashed one window after another.
SF art gallery owner filmed spraying homeless woman with water arrested
An arrest warrant has been issued for Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who was filmed hosing down a homeless woman last week, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday.
sfstandard.com
‘Somebody Has To Help Us’: Bay Area Residents on the Hook for Thousands in Storm Damages
After more than two weeks of heavy storms, Bay Area residents are taking stock of damages to their homes and businesses and finding few places to turn for relief. High-end estimates top $1 billion in damages statewide as insurance claims roll in. On the border of Berkeley and Oakland, eight...
KTVU FOX 2
Police activity shuts portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning asked the public to avoid the area near 3575 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity." Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the scene. The road is blocked in both directions....
SFist
MLK Day Around the Bay: Two Dozen Cars Get Flat Tires From Pothole on 101
In honor of MLK Day, Caltrain’s NorCalMLK Celebration locomotive took a festive trip today from San Jose to San Francisco. It's the first time the free commemorative ride, which dates back to the 1980s, has happened in three years. [Mercury News]. The CHP is seeking the public's help in...
SFist
Marina Residents Sound Off With Crime Complaints at Raucous Town Hall
Just one day after an alleged 17-car break-in spree in the Marina, riled up residents were itching for a fight at a Tuesday night town hall meeting, and gave plenty of grief to Supervisor Stefani, DA Jenkins, and SFPD Chief Bill Scott. On Tuesday we mentioned a 17-car break-in spree...
beyondchron.org
Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?
The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Highways 13 in Oakland, 37 in Marin County reopen after landslide and flooding
OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland reopened early Tuesday morning following a landslide the day before. Crews reopened the stretch of road at 2 a.m. They had to clear away mud and debris, which had spread across southbound lanes. Multiple roads across the Bay Area have...
KTVU FOX 2
Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties
Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties. San Francisco Fire Department said an ambulance was stolen from the city's Sunset District while responding to a medical emergency Monday night. Officials said California Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle in San Mateo and Alameda counties. The pursuit was discontinued and the ambulance was later found in Oakland.
lookout.co
New Bay Area maps show hidden flood risk from sea level rise and groundwater
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Amid dramatic ocean swells and drenching atmospheric rivers, a new report lays bare a hidden aspect of sea level rise that has been exacerbating flooding in the San Francisco Bay Area. The report,...
