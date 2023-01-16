Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Texas woman’s head found in shower after decapitation by husband: cops
The Texas woman who was allegedly decapitated by her husband was found in a pool of blood near the couple’s bed — and her head was located in the shower. Anggy Diaz’s corpse was discovered Wednesday at the home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry. Jared James Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Diaz, also 21, whom he had only just married in October, according to cops. According to court documents cited by Fox 26 Houston, Diaz was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds in her back and police found “what appeared to...
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being Asian
An 18-year-old Indiana University student was repeatedly stabbed in the head on a public bus in an incident that the school claims was motivated by the victim's Asian ethnicity, prompting the arrest of a 56-year-old woman.
BET
Woman Arrested A Second Time In Fatal Shooting Of Black Cowboy ‘Ouncie Mitchell’
The woman accused of fatally shooting Black cowboy Demetrius Allen, 27, in September was arrested by the U.S. Marshal in Houston, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Friday (Jan. 6). LaShawn Denise Bagley, 22, was charged with one count of domestic violence murder and nine counts of felony discharge...
Man Filmed Spraying Homeless Woman Says He Would Do It Again: Report
A man who was filmed spraying a homeless woman with a hose in San Francisco while ordering her to move later claimed he has no regrets—and that he’d do it all again if given the chance. The footage of Collier Gwin spraying the unidentified woman hit social media on Monday, with viewers quickly expressing outrage and disbelief. Bystander video shows the woman sitting on the ground in front of a business–the Barbarossa Lounge–yelling at the man as he tells her to go away. “In that situation, the street was being washed and she refused to move,” Gwin, who owns an...
Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing armed robber
MONROE, La. — A clerk working at a Dollar General in Louisiana is facing manslaughter charges after police said he killed an armed robber inside the store. Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and robbery at a Dollar General on Jan. 3. In an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, police said Rafus Anderson was working as a clerk when an armed robber came in.
Indiana Man Allegedly Bragged About Stabbing Victim ‘In the Face So Hard the Knife Got Stuck’ During Cold Case Double Murder
Noele Renee Trice, 25, and Bryan Keith Lash, 29, were repeatedly stabbed to death inside their Indiana home in June 2017. For years, Fort Wayne police were flummoxed. Now, law enforcement officials say the couple’s long-elusive killer has finally been caught. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by...
‘I’m so serious,’ laughing Alabama officer tells 82-year-old woman arrested for not paying trash bill
The Alabama police officer who arrested an 82-year-old woman last month for not paying her $77 trash bill can be heard laughing during the encounter in body cam footage released Thursday. “Ms. Menefield, we have a warrant for you,” the Valley officer tells Martha Louis Menefield in body cam video...
Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree
Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Father of slain pageant queen, JonBenét Ramsey, asks Polis for face-to-face meeting
John Ramsey, the father of slain pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, recently wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading for a face-to face meeting to discuss his daughter's 26-year-old unsolved murder. JonBenét's brutal and mysterious death rocked the nation in December 1996, when the 5-year-old was found beaten,...
Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis
The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Detroit News
A 6-year-old is accused of shooting someone at school. He isn't the first
The prosecutor sat at a small table across from a 6-year-old boy, watching him color. The kid smiled, showing off the gaps from the front teeth he had just lost. He said he was expecting a visit from the tooth fairy soon. Two months had passed since the child had...
Pregnant woman heading to birthday party executed in ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting
A 25-year-old pregnant woman from California was gunned down in what her family said was a targeted drive-by shooting as she was headed to a birthday party. Marissa Perez was riding in the front passenger seat of her father’s car when the deadly incident took place around 7:30 p.m. last Thursday at the intersection of Pioneer and Artesia boulevards in the Los Angeles suburb of Artesia, news station ABC7 reported. She was en route to pick up a cake for her aunt’s birthday party when, according to her mom, another car pulled up next to them and the driver opened fire. Sandra Tolentino...
Newlywed, 22, killed in machete attack while working at Dollar Tree, Ohio cops say
“Keris was the most genuine, kind, pure soul,” a loved one said.
In 2001, a man said he lost his 11-year-old daughter at the mall. CCTV footage proved she was never even there.
Bethany Markowski with her mom, Jonnie CarterPhoto byWREG. Bethany Markowski was an 11-year-old girl who lived in Tennessee. She was born in 1990 to her parents, Jonnie Carter and Larry Markowski.
The mother dumped their own newborn baby because the child was black.
The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.Photo byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.
Woman convicted on child neglect charges after sister impregnated by brother
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia woman was convicted of gross child neglect resulting in the risk of serious bodily injury by a Mercer County jury on Wednesday after allowing a juvenile, now adult, to sexually assault a juvenile female. According to Mercer County Prosecutors, Amanda Banes, 41, of...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0