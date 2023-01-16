ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
New York Post

Texas woman’s head found in shower after decapitation by husband: cops

The Texas woman who was allegedly decapitated by her husband was found in a pool of blood near the couple’s bed — and her head was located in the shower. Anggy Diaz’s corpse was discovered Wednesday at the home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry. Jared James Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Diaz, also 21, whom he had only just married in October, according to cops. According to court documents cited by Fox 26 Houston, Diaz was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds in her back and police found “what appeared to...
MAGNOLIA, TX
TheDailyBeast

Man Filmed Spraying Homeless Woman Says He Would Do It Again: Report

A man who was filmed spraying a homeless woman with a hose in San Francisco while ordering her to move later claimed he has no regrets—and that he’d do it all again if given the chance. The footage of Collier Gwin spraying the unidentified woman hit social media on Monday, with viewers quickly expressing outrage and disbelief. Bystander video shows the woman sitting on the ground in front of a business–the Barbarossa Lounge–yelling at the man as he tells her to go away. “In that situation, the street was being washed and she refused to move,” Gwin, who owns an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
102.5 The Bone

Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing armed robber

MONROE, La. — A clerk working at a Dollar General in Louisiana is facing manslaughter charges after police said he killed an armed robber inside the store. Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and robbery at a Dollar General on Jan. 3. In an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, police said Rafus Anderson was working as a clerk when an armed robber came in.
MONROE, LA
People

Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Blavity

Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis

The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
New York Post

Pregnant woman heading to birthday party executed in ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting

A 25-year-old pregnant woman from California was gunned down in what her family said was a targeted drive-by shooting as she was headed to a birthday party. Marissa Perez was riding in the front passenger seat of her father’s car when the deadly incident took place around 7:30 p.m. last Thursday at the intersection of Pioneer and Artesia boulevards in the Los Angeles suburb of Artesia, news station ABC7 reported. She was en route to pick up a cake for her aunt’s birthday party when, according to her mom, another car pulled up next to them and the driver opened fire. Sandra Tolentino...
ARTESIA, CA
PennLive.com

