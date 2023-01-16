Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Davis Love III named vice captain for Ryder Cup 2023
United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson brought back Davis Love III as vice captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Johnson said the pick of Love III was a no-brainer due to his "unmatched passion" for the event. Love III is a two-time captain for the U.S., including in 2016,...
Golf Digest
Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf
The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
LIV Golf could finally have a TV deal — with a very unexpected network
Golf analyst David Feherty hinted that LIV Golf is close to securing a deal with the CW Network, with an announcement possibly coming this week.
Golf.com
TaylorMade signs Brooke Henderson to bolster LPGA tour staff
After a major championship-winning 2022 on the LPGA Tour, Canadian Brooke Henderson has signed a full club deal TaylorMade. This official announcement comes just days after news broke that World No. 2 Nelly Korda had signed a full bag deal with the manufacturer. Brooke was spotted on the range at the LPGA Tournament of Champions with a new staff bag.
GolfWRX
TaylorMade invests in Tiger Woods’ PopStroke
TaylorMade announced today it made a “material investment” in Tiger Woods-backed putting and casual dining concept PopStroke. “We are excited to partner with TaylorMade as we continue to introduce our unique putting and dining experience to golfers of all ages and abilities,” said Greg Bartoli, PopStroke Founder. “The combination of PopStroke, Tiger and TaylorMade not only brings unique international visibility but accelerates our trajectory as we push to become the premier brand in golf entertainment.”
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom
Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style
In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
Golf Digest
Lee Trevino: Doing these 2 things was 'the reason that I got so good at golf'
Lee Trevino has mastered the craft of golf, to put it lightly. But he's also king of another craft: dispensing wisdom about golf. At age 83, the six-time major champ is still sharp as ever. He hits golf balls every day, and he'll give advice to any golfer who asks him for it. Sometimes, he'll dole it out to those who don't.
Sporting News
The American Express 2023 Golf Tournament: PGA expert betting predictions and three top 20 winning picks for the Desert Classic
Celebrity golf takes center stage this week with the LPGA in Orlando starting their season with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Pro-Am and the PGA Tour playing The American Express in LaQuinta, California. The annual trek to the desert from Hollywood, known by man as the 'Desert Classic,' used to be hosted by Bob Hope. Well, “hope” is the modern theme of this four-day shootout.
Golf Digest
Si Woo Kim’s sick whip, Jordan Spieth’s new big rig and Tiger Woods’ game show glimpse
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have (mericifully) never seen a golfer develop a case of the yips quite as badly—or quickly—as that Dallas Cowboys kicker on Monday night. Good lord, that was tough to watch. (Unless you had the under, of course.) As someone who has dealt with driver yips, I can sympathize with Brett Maher. But after working with a psychologist last year as part of a larger improvement process, I’ve (hopefully) overcome my issues off the tee under pressure. So, Brett, if you need some help, I’ve got the guy. Anyway, there was better golf being played, so let’s talk about that instead. And remember, laces out, Dan.
Bernhard Langer chases record; Justin Leonard and Notah Begay join the fun: Five things to know about the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season which starts Friday in Hawaii
It was just a little more than two months ago Steven Alker was putting the finishing touches on his first Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Now with the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season upon us, it’s fair to ask if the senior circuit torch has been passed from Bernhard Langer to Alker.
Standards Questioned On LPGA Over Locker Room Controversy
The LPGA is under fire for the lack of facilities on offer at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
2023 PGA Tour, LIV Golf, LPGA Tour Schedules
Here are the schedules for 2023 in pro golf on the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and LPGA Tour.
Golf Digest
Augusta National, Bandon Dunes (!) and Tara Iti (!!) highlight A+ course list in new EA Sports PGA Tour video game
Augusta National returning to the video game world is not new news, though that doesn't make it any less exciting. However, it's the other new courses in the soon-to-be released EA Sports PGA Tour video game that are sure to excite gamers even more, if that's possible. Among the highlights...
Check the yardage book: PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course for the PGA Tour's 2023 The American Express
PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California – one of three courses used for the PGA Tour’s 2023 The American Express – opened in 1986 with a design by the legendary architect whose name appears in the layout’s title. The 7,187-yard, par-72...
The American Express 2023 picks: Expert picks, best bets for PGA Tour golf this week
Breaking down our PGA Tour expert picks for The American Express and the three-course rotation for the golf tournament at Palm Springs and La Quinta, CA. We’re going to put the Sony Open behind as quickly as possible as our PGA Tour expert picks and best bets couldn’t have gone worse. We missed our Top 10, Top 20 and outright plays and our matchup bet was a push as both players missed the cut. Not great, but now it’s onto one of the more difficult tournaments of the season to bet: The American Express.
Golf Channel
LPGA facing backlash over locker-room situation at Lake Nona
The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is supposed to be a celebration of the recent winners on the LPGA Tour – along with 56 celebrities in a pro-am field – but midway through the week, the focus has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
Photos: 2023 The American Express at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club
The PGA Tour is back in the Coachella Valley this week for the 2023 American Express. The tournament is being staged across three different golf courses in La Quinta, California: PGA West’s Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club. La Quinta, the Stadium and Nicklaus courses will be used for the first three rounds, with the final round being staged on the Stadium Course.
GolfWRX
‘I’m annoyed at the LPGA’ – Pros hit out at off-course conditions at season opener
As reported by Golfweek, the LPGA Tour players who are participating in this week’s Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club are without lockers for the week. While the players are still able to use the bathrooms and showers, they weren’t given anywhere...
