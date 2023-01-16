ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Is door open for Patriots to pursue Lamar Jackson this offseason?

By Khari Thompson
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVAel_0kGYwV2O00

It might be too soon too know if Lamar Jackson is truly done in Baltimore at this point. But last night’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and the lead-up to it must feel like a major inflection point in the relationship between Jackson and the Ravens as they appear set for a contract impasse this spring and summer.

Will the Ravens finally blink and give Jackson that five-year, fully guaranteed deal he’s seeking? Or are we headed for a franchise tag and a potential holdout (or hold-in)?

It’s hard to argue Jackson’s value as a player when he’s on the field. But he’s also finished the last two seasons injured and made things awkward this year by possibly holding in due to his contract situation after suffering a knee injury that knocked him out of action toward the end of the year. The Ravens probably lost a playoff game Sunday night because he wasn’t on the field.

Could a team like the Patriots exploit the ensuing chaos, swoop in and potentially steal a franchise quarterback away from the Ravens? The door to do so could be slightly ajar in the coming months — if the Patriots are willing to pay up.

There’s almost no way Baltimore will allow Jackson to hit unrestricted free agency where any team could throw a bag at him — perhaps even the fully guaranteed one he so desires. So let’s assume he gets a franchise tag to get him under contract if they’re not able to reach an agreement before free agency opens.

Signing Jackson to an exclusive franchise tag — teams can’t negotiate deals with him or sign him to an offer sheet — would pay him the average of five current highest-paid quarterbacks in the league (around $45 million) for one year. That’s astronomical. Also, Jackson would almost certainly prefer long-term security over a big one-year bag.

There’s also the transition tag, which would cost much less (about $30 million, or about the average of the top ten highest-paid players at the position) and secures right of first refusal on any deal Jackson would sign with another team.

The most intriguing option the Ravens could turn to, though, is the non-exclusive franchise tag. That one would pay Jackson slightly more than the transition tag for a year (about $32 million) and would net Baltimore two first-round picks if the quarterback were to sign with another team. Much like tenders for restricted free agents — something the Patriots use often — the Ravens could sign Jackson to a non-exclusive tag and dare a team to give up the draft capital needed to pry him away.

Now, would New England actually go for something like that if it came down to it — giving up the immediate future for a top quarterback?

There’s no doubt the Patriots could use a dynamic player like Jackson, period, given how few of those players they have on the offensive side of the ball.

At quarterback, no less? Think what you will of his player style, but Jackson is clearly one of the only quarterbacks in football capable of elevating an average group of skill players and turning them into high-scoring offenses year in and year out.

But it’s worth wondering if Belichick will look at the way Jackson’s contract situation has unfolded and simply say, “No, thanks.”

The old-schooler in Belichick probably revolts at the idea of a player creating a sideshow heading into a playoff game the way Jackson did with his knee injury. Assuming Jackson was  indeed too hurt to play, which is reasonable to accept, having to answer questions about the uncertainty of his quarterback’s health due to lingering contract talks — only to have said quarterback tweet details about the injury on social media — would probably be infuriating for the coach.

Then, there’s the aspect of Belichick having to negotiate with Jackson, who is not represented by an agent and seemingly refuses to hire one. Aside from having to deal with whomever is whispering into Jackson’s ear on the side, in what world could we see Belichick ever signing anyone, especially a quarterback, to a fully guaranteed deal? He didn’t even do that for Tom Brady in the end.

In a vacuum, there’s no way Belichick would ever choose a player like Mac Jones over Lamar Jackson. The talent difference and the threat they pose opponents isn’t even in the same galaxy.

But in the cold, calculating world of football business and what Belichick values on the field as a whole and at quarterback mode specifically, it’s far easier to see Jones as the starting quarterback of the Patriots next year than Jackson.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs

The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a fumble though that was picked up by Malik Hooker.
TAMPA, FL
prosportsextra.com

There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB

Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
The Spun

Report: Lamar Jackson Might Have 1 Preferred Destination

If the Baltimore Ravens can't come to a longterm extension agreement with Lamar Jackson this offseason, they're likely to hit him with the non-exclusive franchise tag. This move would allow prospective teams to negotiate with Jackson and sign him to an offer sheet. If the Ravens don't match, the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
FOX Sports

Has Lamar Jackson played his final snap as a Baltimore Raven? | THE HERD

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati in the Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Bengals and because of this Nick believes Jackson’s future is over with the Ravens and looks to a possible deal to trade Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role

The New England Patriots are looking at multiple candidates as they prepare to hire a new offensive coordinator. That includes one name with long-standing ties to the organization. The Patriots will interview Oregon run game coordinator and associate head coach Adrian Klemm for their offensive coordinator role, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Klemm, a... The post Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

NFL insider: Ravens could replace Lamar Jackson with Tom Brady

One NFL insider thinks an interesting AFC North team could make a move to sign Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. For a piece published Thursday, Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post named the Baltimore Ravens as "a serious long shot" to acquire Brady if the seven-time Super Bowl champion doesn't return to the Buccaneers and doesn't sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, or Miami Dolphins.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Trade Odds: Falcons Top-3 for Ravens QB

The Atlanta Falcons are set to enter another offseason with questions surrounding the quarterback position ... but could Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson be the answer?. Jackson, 25, could be on his way out of Baltimore amidst contract negotiations - and the Falcons are considered to be at the "front...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Notable Interview Wednesday

The New England Patriots turned to another familiar face while searching for an offensive coordinator. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots will interview former offensive lineman Adrian Klemm for the position. Oregon's current associate head coach, run-game coordinator, and offensive line ...
OREGON STATE
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy