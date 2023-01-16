Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Welcome to the Trans World - All In a Day's WorkWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
Related
bkreader.com
Teen Girl Found Dead Near East River in Brooklyn, Police Say
A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
NYPD: Man, 75, died after crash on Staten Island; car careened out of control and overturned
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 75-year-old man died after his car careened out of control and landed on its side in Huguenot on Wednesday morning. The preliminary police investigation indicated that the man suffered a medical episode that caused the vehicle to overturn in the single-car crash, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Crash on Staten Island Expressway causes delays for Thursday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Staten Island Expressway Brooklyn-bound during the Thursday morning rush hour. A crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Bradley Avenue, according to emergency radio communications. Surveillance cameras show delays in the vicinity of Manor Road.
Suspect who groped woman, 20, aboard Brooklyn MTA bus sought
Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a woman aboard an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday, authorities said.
NBC New York
Boy, 18-Year-Old Arrested for Violent NYC Teen Sneaker Robbery Attack: NYPD
A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said. According to the NYPD, on Jan 7, at around 9:15 p.m., in front of a McDonald's on Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section, a group approached a 16-year-old boy.
bkreader.com
Midwood Man in Critical Condition after Fire Breaks Out in Apartment: FDNY
A FDNY Fire Marshal investigates a fire that left a man in critical condition at 1256 East 13 Street in Midwood, Brooklyn on Monday, Jan, 16, 2023. At 10:42 a.m. on Jan. 16, FDNY […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
News 12
NYPD: Man fatally shot in Eastchester
Police say a man was fatally shot in Eastchester on Wednesday night. NYPD officers on scene say they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of 4057 Pratt Ave. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. One resident who spoke to News 12 off camera says...
New pedestrian crosswalk sign installed in Bridgeport following fatal hit-and-run
Dan Davila showed News 12 Thursday the spot where police say his brother, 52-year-old Rafael Davila, was killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning.
Large Jersey City fire leaves 2 people critical, 2 firefighters hospitalized
Officials say at least two people are in critical condition.
Cat survives getting hit by a car on NYC highway during risky rescue
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — This cat has eight lives left. A lucky feline survived after she was hit by a car while darting across the eastbound lanes of the Grand Central Parkway, near LaGuardia Airport, at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to John DeBacker, vice president of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution. The young, multi-colored […]
Victim Who Just Exited Popular Woodbury Diner Struck, Killed By Drunk Driver: Police
A man driving drunk struck and killed a victim who had just exited a popular Long Island diner, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Willem Specht, age 62, of...
Police: Man pulls out switch blade at deli in the Bronx, opens fire at driver
The NYPD is searching for a male suspect involved in a Concourse Village shooting on Jan. 7.
News 12
Police: Occupied school bus rear-ended by hit-and-run driver in West Babylon
Police say an occupied school bus was struck in a hit-and-run on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in West Babylon. The accident happened around 8 a.m. by Belmont Avenue. Police say two vehicles were involved, and a school bus was rear-ended by a dark sedan. The sedan fled the scene.
News 12
Police: Man fatally struck outside Woodbury diner; driver charged with DWI
A Woodbury man is under arrest after police say he hit and killed a man outside of a diner while driving drunk. Detectives say they responded to the On Parade Diner parking lot in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police determined 62-year-old Willem Specht backed up and hit a 61-year-old...
Man slashed in face during dispute in Brooklyn apartment building, 3 suspects sought
Police are searching for three men after a man was slashed in the face during an argument inside a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.
Two teens shot outside of NYC high school, 12-year-old in custody
Two teenagers were shot during a large fight near a Queens high school Wednesday — and a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after the mayhem, police and sources said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:50 p.m. outside of Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, where they are both students , according to police and sources. Sources said police saw the 12-year-old drop a gun as he tried to run away from the scene. The weapon was recovered by cops and the boy was taken into custody for questioning, police and sources said. The gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police said. Sources said the 12-year-old boy did not attend the same high school as the victims.
fox5ny.com
2nd arrest in connection with deadly stabbing on MTA bus in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on an MTA bus in the Bronx. The NYPD says the incident took place on a Sunday evening in October. Lamont Barkley, 55, of the Bronx, was on the BX19 bus at the intersection of...
Officials: 4 people escape injury from fiery van in Goshen
It happened outside a home on the corner of West and North Church streets just before 5 p.m. in Goshen.
Teen hospitalized after being stabbed outside Brooklyn laundromat
It happened on 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Overturned vehicle on Verrazzano causes temporary closure of Staten Island-bound lower level
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car crash prompted the closure of the lower level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island bound, for about an hour on Wednesday morning, according to the MTA. At 11:32 a.m., two cars collided on the lower level, causing one of the vehicles to overturn,...
Comments / 0