New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball’s Jake Stephens Named to USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --- Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball standout big man Jake Stephens has earned a spot on the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's (USBWA) Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, the association office announced Thursday afternoon. Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In...
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes - Furman
January 18 – McKenzie Arena – Chattanooga, Tenn. - Chattanooga dropped its second-straight game and fell to 11-9 overall and 3-4 in SoCon play after the 77-69 defeat to Furman… the Paladins improve to 14-6 overall and 5-2 inside league action… the loss snaps a three-game UTC win streak over Furman.
chattanoogapulse.com
Former UTC Softball Star Back To Coach At Her Alma-Mater With The Mocs
She's an Orange, California native. You may remember that she was a two-time All-SoCon First Team performer and Chattanooga Athletics Female Athlete of the Year in 2018. You may remember her for her accolades on the field, but did you know that she was interested in becoming a lawyer or that she transitioned into coaching after her playing days had come to an end.
gomocs.com
Men’s Golf at the Turn
CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team is at the turn of the 2022-23 season. There is a lot of optimism with where the program is after just one semester under Coach Blaine Woodruff. The squad is already in position to push for postseason play ranked among the top 75 programs in the country.
gomocs.com
Women’s Tennis Heads to WKU on Friday Afternoon
CHATTANOOGA --- Coming off a season-opening win at Asheville on Sunday, the Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis team is set to travel to Bowling Green, Ky., to face WKU for a non-conference tilt on Friday afternoon. The match is slated for a 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT start at...
gomocs.com
Mocs Open Indoor Track Season Friday at Samford
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's indoor track and field team will head to Birmingham, Ala., Friday to open the season at the annual Samford Bulldog Invitational at the Birmingham Crossplex. "We are looking forward to opening our indoor season at Samford as we have done in the last couple...
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball at Wofford Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team hits the road to South Carolina this week for a Thursday evening matchup against Southern Conference foe Wofford in Spartanburg. The game is set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. at Richardson Indoor Stadium on the Wofford campus. GAME DAY INFORMATION. Chattanooga...
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Surrenders Late, Falls 77-69 to Furman at Home on Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team went cold down the stretch and allowed an 11-3 run to close the game during a 77-69 loss to Southern Conference foe Furman on Wednesday night inside McKenzie Arena. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 11-9 overall and 3-4 in SoCon...
chattanoogacw.com
High School Hoops! Brainerd vs CSAS
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wow! It is already time for game three of High School Hoops! This Friday we head down to CSAS as they battle Brainerd High School. Watch tonight, Tuesday, at 7:30pm on the CW Chattanooga or watch it online here.
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Starts Three-Game Homestand Against Furman on Wednesday Night
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team aims to rebound from Saturday's heartbreaking loss as they welcome Southern Conference preseason favorite Furman to McKenzie Arena on Wednesday night. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Chattanooga (11-8, 3-3 SoCon) dropped a tough 75-74 decision on the road...
wutc.org
A Co-Founder Of Morning Pointe Looks Back - And Ahead
More than twenty-five years ago, two health care entrepreneurs - Greg Vital and Franklin Farrow - founded what is now Morning Pointe Senior Living. Today, the company provides assisted living, personal care and Alzheimer’s memory care at 37 locations in five states - Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee - including here in Chattanooga and the Tennessee Valley.
franchising.com
Twin Peaks Makes a Game Plan for Chattanooga Debut
The ultimate sports lodge to hire 150 new team members ahead of its grand opening on Feb. 20. January 18, 2023 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - A new year - a new go-to spot for the Chattanooga community to enjoy ice-cold beers, gourmet sports bar favorites and, of course, scenic views - starting Feb. 20 at Twin Peaks.
theutcecho.com
Avoiding the Campus Seal to Walk the Graduation Stage
Gasps and sighs from wide-eyed onlookers can be heard once a foot steps on the campus seal. “You won’t graduate on time,” is what follows. Hundreds of universities across the country from Auburn University to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville have the same rule: do not step on the seal. Some school’s very own students devised plans to avoid foot traffic in certain parts of campus but UTC students do not seem to know where the idea originated here; it simply seems to be a universal thought.
newsfromthestates.com
Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases
Workers install a new sign at the Main Gate at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deidre Moon) As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in.
chattanoogacw.com
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
WTVC
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
WTVC
840 new jobs coming to Bradley County with snack, sandwich assembly line facility
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — 840 new jobs are coming to Bradley County. SK Food Group is building a new sandwich assembly and food-handling facility in Cleveland, investing $205.2 million. The 525,000-square-foot facility will be located at Lot 1 of the Spring Branch Industrial Park, west of Cleveland. The company...
New discount retail store opens in Tennessee
A new discount retail store recently opened in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, WE Wholesale opened its new Tennessee discount store in Chattanooga, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
WTVC
The Pink Bride Wedding Show
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Listen up brides and grooms. If you’ve recently put a ring on it then you need to check out Pink Bride. This giant marriage mall is happening on Sunday January 22nd right here in Chattanooga. Make sure you get there early so you have enough...
wutc.org
Glimpses Of The Future For Broad Street in Chattanooga
For Broad Street in downtown Chattanooga, the shape of what’s to come is starting to take shape. Last week, an urban design firm heard from community members on the future of Broad Street - from the Tennessee Aquarium to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - at a reimagining workshop at the Aquarium.
