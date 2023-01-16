Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn Schedules Broncos Interview

Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn is scheduled to interview Friday for the Denver Broncos’ head coaching job, CowboysSI.com has confirmed.

TAMPA - Dallas Cowboys Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is about to become a busy man.

First item on the agenda: he’s here in Tampa hoping to engineer a way of stopping Tom Brady in a Monday night playoff game.

But then …

DQ is scheduled to interview Friday for the Denver Broncos’ head coaching job, CowboysSI.com has confirmed.

"Anybody asks you, you're flattered, ..." Quinn said Monday inside The Star about the interview request from the Broncos. "So just right where my feet are and enjoying, and then we're gonna (have) a kick-ass week."

That is the Cowboys' defense coordinator's rather standard answer to such questions, but it is also the truth in how he conducts his business. Yes, Quinn is yet again a candidate for the Denver job , a vacancy he interviewed for a year ago before Denver ultimately chose Nathaniel Hackett.

Becoming a head coach again after being fired from his first opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons might be a goal of Quinn's. But he is still focused on "finishing the job'' in Dallas.

Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh seemingly join Quinn atop the Denver wish list.

Quinn and the Cowboys are gearing up to play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

The opening line has the Cowboys as three-point favorites. Yet history says Brady is 7-0 against the Cowboys as a starting quarterback. All of this is giving the Cowboys their chance of being dragon-slayers. ... and if Brady is defeated, Quinn's resume will be bolstered all the more ...

With more chances to "kick ass'' in the playoffs.

