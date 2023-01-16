ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Officials: Ex-doctor lied about record on license applications

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1soP36_0kGYvO8k00

Among the accusations facing an East Hartford pediatrician as he surrendered his medical license in December were that he had lied on two license renewal applications by denying that he had been convicted of felonies; officials maintain that he had felony convictions in both years at issue.

FORMER DOCTOR: Sheikh Ahmed, 59

PRACTICE: East Hartford Medical Center, a pediatric practice on Burnside Avenue, still in operation

ALLEGATIONS: Generally track state and federal criminal cases against Ahmed, adding allegations that he lied about the convictions in those cases on annual license renewal applications

That information comes from a statement of charges in two state Department of Public Health cases against Sheikh Ahmed that the department released to the Journal Inquirer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Man committed for 30 years in Enfield break-in, attack

A man who crashed his vehicle in Enfield in April 2021, then broke into an elderly couple’s home and assaulted the husband with a flashlight — but has cooperated with psychiatric treatment in recent months — was committed Wednesday to the jurisdiction of the state Psychiatric Security Review Board for 30 years.
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford murder suspect has died

A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland. He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics. No other details about the suspect were released. Anyone...
NORWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bank robbery note passed in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR — Police say they are actively looking for a person who may have stolen money Tuesday afternoon from a Webster Bank. Interim Deputy Chief Matthew Carl said that police responded to an incident at the Webster Bank branch at 2 North Road where a teller received a note from a person demanding money.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Meriden mother sentenced to 40 years for killing son

NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the...
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 28 Spokane

Mom sentenced to 40 years for killing 8-year-old son

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire. Prosecutors say Karin Ziolkowski suffocated her son, Elijah, in their Meriden home on Nov. 14, 2016, and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. She was arrested in October 2017 in North Carolina. Ziolkowski was sentenced Tuesday to four decades in state prison for murder and 10 years for arson, to be served concurrently. A Superior Court jury in New Haven found her guilty on both charges on Nov. 8, 2022.
MERIDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man accused of kidnapping person in Springfield

A Hartford man was accused of kidnapping a person in Springfield on Monday night. Connecticut police tracked the alleged kidnapper down and detained him on Interstate 91, according to the Connecticut State Police Department. Willie Avery Campbell, 25, of Hartford, Connecticut, was charged with the following in connection with the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police search for car after fatal hit-and-run in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a car after a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night in East Hartford. Police are looking for a silver Hyundai Elantra or Hyundai Sonata between the years 2011 and 2016 with damage to the front and driver’s side of the car, officials said. The crash occurred at 9:30 […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Meriden woman sentenced for 8-year-old son’s death, arson

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman was sentenced on Tuesday for killing her eight-year-old son and committing second-degree arson, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice. New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. said Karin Ziolkowski was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and second-degree arson. According to evidence […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Police Look for Baby That's Been Missing for Nearly Two Weeks

Police are looking for a 4-month-old baby from Hartford that's been missing for 12 days. Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Loyalty Arroyo. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and has been missing since Jan. 6. Officials didn't provide a photo of the missing girl. Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
8K+
Followers
271
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy