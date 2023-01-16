Officials: Ex-doctor lied about record on license applications

Among the accusations facing an East Hartford pediatrician as he surrendered his medical license in December were that he had lied on two license renewal applications by denying that he had been convicted of felonies; officials maintain that he had felony convictions in both years at issue.

FORMER DOCTOR: Sheikh Ahmed, 59

PRACTICE: East Hartford Medical Center, a pediatric practice on Burnside Avenue, still in operation

ALLEGATIONS: Generally track state and federal criminal cases against Ahmed, adding allegations that he lied about the convictions in those cases on annual license renewal applications

That information comes from a statement of charges in two state Department of Public Health cases against Sheikh Ahmed that the department released to the Journal Inquirer.