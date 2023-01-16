ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
‘Immature’ Man Tricks Partner Into Eating Vegan Meal

A man was roasted on Reddit after he admitted to tricking his non-vegan husband into eating a completely plant-based meal. "He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn't too interested in trying vegan options. However, I've been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health," the man, who has been vegan "for about a year," wrote via Reddit.
Was the Mona Lisa Stolen? Viral Video Causes Mass Confusion on Social Media

A viral TikTok video claiming Leonardo da Vinci's famous Mona Lisa painting was stolen caused massed confusion on social media. If you ever thought people didn't care about history or art, the social media spin-out that occurred after a TikTok user claimed the painting had been stolen suggests otherwise. In...
