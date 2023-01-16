ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

West Texas FC introduces first head coach

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - New local soccer team West Texas FC introduced Victor Domingues as its first ever head coach on Tuesday. West Texas FC takes the place of the Midland-Odessa Sockers and will play in the National Premier Soccer League. Domingues is the head men’s soccer coach at UT...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MISD approves 2023-2024 calendar

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees approved the 2023-2024 academic calendar as part of its regularly scheduled board meeting. Next school year, following a summer break, MISD students will head back to class on August 9 and the last day of school will be May 24. The calendar, attached below, includes all approved […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

The City of Midland restocked trout to fish in two parks

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland restocked trouts into two of their park ponds for residents to go fishing. CJ Kelly and Beal park just had trouts put back into their ponds. Recreation manager for the city of Midland, Joey Jolly, spoke about the importance of having a location...
MIDLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found

MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Human Remains Found Over the Weekend

MIDLAND, TX — More human remains were discovered by the Midland Police Department over the weekend after an initial discovery in December. According to the MPD, on Jan. 13, 2023, officers with the MPD were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Texas st. for the report of possible human remains that had been discovered. This led to a larger investigation of the area.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

More human remains found in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Monday, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again searched the area near the 1700 block of East Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During the search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

1-year-old killed in crash north of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A 1-year-old child was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash just five miles north of Midland in the early morning hours of January 16. According to DPS, a 2018 Nissan Altima, driven by Rene Martinez-Gonzalez, 27, of Hobbs, New Mexico was traveling...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Residents on Edge In Midland Where Skeletal Remains Are Found

Residents are on edge after remains were found in an east Midland neighborhood. A couple of weeks ago a skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas Ave. in Midland, this past Saturday, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden which has caused residents in the area naturally to be on edge.
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Pioneer COO: Oil and Gas in Permian Basin in state of growth

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Combine robust oil demand with low inventory, stir in record underinvestment resulting in tight supplies, and the result is an oil and gas industry in a state of growth. And that growth is most apparent in the Permian Basin,...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

4 Midland Restaurants You May Not Know About

So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

 https://foxsports1510.com

