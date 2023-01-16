Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
West Texas FC introduces first head coach
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - New local soccer team West Texas FC introduced Victor Domingues as its first ever head coach on Tuesday. West Texas FC takes the place of the Midland-Odessa Sockers and will play in the National Premier Soccer League. Domingues is the head men’s soccer coach at UT...
cbs7.com
Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
cbs7.com
Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
MISD approves 2023-2024 calendar
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees approved the 2023-2024 academic calendar as part of its regularly scheduled board meeting. Next school year, following a summer break, MISD students will head back to class on August 9 and the last day of school will be May 24. The calendar, attached below, includes all approved […]
cbs7.com
The City of Midland restocked trout to fish in two parks
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland restocked trouts into two of their park ponds for residents to go fishing. CJ Kelly and Beal park just had trouts put back into their ponds. Recreation manager for the city of Midland, Joey Jolly, spoke about the importance of having a location...
fox4news.com
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found
MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
Residents nervous about remains found in Midland neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — A skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas in Midland at the end of December. On Saturday morning, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden. "Only thing I can think of is while we're sleeping...
Grand Opening! Check Out The New Kent Kwik Into Midland Airport!
Now, when you head to the Midland International Air/Space Port you will be greeted with a brand new spacious Kent Kwik! The Midland International Airport area has been missing a CONVENIENCE store like this and NOW one is available to serve everyone coming and going to the Airport in Midland!
Military Veteran Peer Network raising funds to bury unattended veterans from Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Two Midland veterans need one last push to get to their final resting place. The Military Veteran Peer Network is raising funds to bury these two "unattended veterans". Unattended veterans are those who have no next of kin. David McGivney was a construction worker and a...
San Angelo LIVE!
More Human Remains Found Over the Weekend
MIDLAND, TX — More human remains were discovered by the Midland Police Department over the weekend after an initial discovery in December. According to the MPD, on Jan. 13, 2023, officers with the MPD were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Texas st. for the report of possible human remains that had been discovered. This led to a larger investigation of the area.
cbs7.com
Odessa Resturants prepare for Dallas Cowboys - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Game
The Midland High School boy’s basketball team overcame a 4th quarter deficit to defeat Odessa High 74-70 on Tuesday night at OHS. Odessa senior Deoshanay Henderson led the way with 31 points, surpassing the 1000-point mark in her career. West Texas FC introduces first head coach. Updated: 10 hours...
Family hopeful Midland remains won’t be identified as missing Nevada woman
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends of missing Nevada woman Caitlin Denison are hoping that remains found recently in Midland won’t be linked to the woman last seen five years ago. On December 30, 2022, the Midland Police Department began an investigation after possible human remains were found in the 1700 block of E Texas- […]
Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence. According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
More human remains found in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Monday, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again searched the area near the 1700 block of East Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During the search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
City of Midland issues traffic alert for intersection of Garfield and Louisiana
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert for the intersection of Garfield Street and Louisiana Avenue as part of a road project. Beginning Monday, January 23, the intersection will be closed, and traffic will be detoured to Michigan Avenue, Golf Course Road, or Cuthbert Avenue. The project is expected to […]
fox34.com
1-year-old killed in crash north of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A 1-year-old child was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash just five miles north of Midland in the early morning hours of January 16. According to DPS, a 2018 Nissan Altima, driven by Rene Martinez-Gonzalez, 27, of Hobbs, New Mexico was traveling...
Residents on Edge In Midland Where Skeletal Remains Are Found
Residents are on edge after remains were found in an east Midland neighborhood. A couple of weeks ago a skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas Ave. in Midland, this past Saturday, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden which has caused residents in the area naturally to be on edge.
Midland Parks and Recs Commission discusses improvements at William-Sam Skatepark
MIDLAND, Texas — The topic of the William-Sam Memorial Skate Park located at Beal Park was at the center of much of the discussion Tuesday for the Midland Parks and Rec Commission. Concerned mom and Midland Skatepark Association representative, Christina Cockrell, was very vocal about a skate park her...
MySanAntonio
Pioneer COO: Oil and Gas in Permian Basin in state of growth
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Combine robust oil demand with low inventory, stir in record underinvestment resulting in tight supplies, and the result is an oil and gas industry in a state of growth. And that growth is most apparent in the Permian Basin,...
4 Midland Restaurants You May Not Know About
So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
