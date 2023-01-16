Read full article on original website
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut
“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Has Star Wars Fans Bracing Themselves For Another Order 66 Flashback
The Disney "Star Wars" era may have seen its ups and downs, especially as far as the movies are concerned, but arguably the era's greatest strengths have lied in the realm of television. And there's no better example of this than the hit Disney+ original series, "The Mandalorian." First airing...
Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating
When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
Star Wars Andor: who is Dedra Meero?
Who is Dedra Meero in Star Wars: Andor? Every great Star Wars movie or Star Wars series needs a brilliant Star Wars villain, and in ISB officer Dedra Meero, Andor has one of the best bad guys the galaxy has ever seen. She may not be as deadly as Darth...
'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Everything to Know
The Mandalorian will be back soon. Following the show's season 2 premiere in October 2020, the hit Star Wars show is slated to return later this year. The show's upcoming season was first confirmed in December 2020, with filming kicking off the following October. Most recently, Disney+ shared the official trailer for the new season.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Penelope’s Glow up Is About More Than a Makeover
Penelope Featherington gains confidence and makes her own decisions in 'Bridgerton' Season 3.
‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Tapped To Helm Michael B. Jordan-Led ‘Rainbow Six’ For Paramount
Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the plot of the film, starring Michael B. Jordan, are under wraps. But it marks the studio’s follow-up to the actioner Without Remorse, which went to Amazon for distribution in April 2021, following the Covid pandemic’s throwing of theatrical into disarray. While it’s not yet clear whether the new film will go to theatrical or streaming, Jordan reprises his role as the CIA operations officer and former Navy SEAL, John Clark. Producers are Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo...
Guest Tries To Steal Part of Splash Mountain, Disney Takes Action
Guests can’t get enough of Splash Mountain… so much so they’re trying to steal parts of it before the iconic attraction shuts down. Splash Mountain is closing, much to many fans’ consternation. The iconic Disney ride based on the older Disney movie, Song of the South, will soon be replaced with the Princess and the Frog-themed ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While many fans have implored and even started petitions to have Disney revoke their decision to replace the attraction, it’s fallen on deaf ears, and Disney has made constant and consistent progress on the retheme, even announcing the closure date of the ride.
‘The Mandalorian’: All the Easter Eggs in the Season 3 Trailer
The Mandalorian Season 3 promises not only to continue the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu, but to also tie the show in to other aspects of the wider Star Wars universe. There are plot threads here that connect back to earlier Star Wars movies as well as the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.
The hotly-debated spinoff to a remake that didn’t get a sequel heists Top 10 streaming treasure
As if we needed any more indications that Hollywood’s creative well is running drier than ever, Barbie duo Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are widely expected to be teaming up for the next installment in the sprawling Ocean’s franchise. The A-list pairing’s descent into the world of the...
‘Three Pines’: Prime Video Mystery Series Needs a Season 2 After That Cliffhanger Ending
The last episode of Prime Video's 'Three Pines' set the stage for season 2, but the streamer has yet to announced whether the show has been renewed.
‘The Mandalorian’ teases return of fan-favorite character in new trailer
Star Wars is getting a whole lot cuter with the return of “The Mandalorian” this Spring. The first trailer for the third season of “The Mandalorian” dropped Monday, with the surprise feature of Babu Frick, a fan-favorite character who stole the hearts of many Star Wars fans challenging Grogu (Baby Yoda) for his spot as “the cutest” in the galaxy. “Babu Frik is all I care about,” tweeted one excited user. “WAIT IS GROGU GONNA INTERACT WITH BABU FRIK,” exclaimed another. “BABU FRIK SIGHTING! I REPEAT! BABU IS BACK BABY,” chimed in a third person. Babu Frik’s debut came during the franchise’s ninth film, “The Rise of Skywalker,” as Resistance...
The Mandalorian : Why I'm Not As Excited As I Want To Be For Season 3
The Mandalorian Season 3 is coming, so why don't I care?
New 'The Owl House' Season 3 Clip Shows King and The Collector Searching for Snacks
Just a handful of days remain until The Owl House returns with its second episode of the season, titled "For the Future." While the wait ticks down, Disney Channel has released a second sneak peek at the episode, first debuted by The Gamer. The newest clip features The Collector and King on the hunt for snacks.
Marvel Studios Releases New Promo for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to begin, and to get fans excited, Marvel Studios has released a new promo video showing what’s to come. The video comes from Marvel’s official Twitter account focused on India. It begins with an audio intro from “Loki’s” Miss Minutes, before launching into a recap of Phase 4’s films, including “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as well as Disney+ Original Series like “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Moon Knight,” and “Ms. Marvel.”
Netflix unveils 2023 movie slate
Netflix has unveiled its 2023 film slate in a new promotional video. The teaser features clips from over 15 movies, including Murder Mystery 2, Extraction 2, Damsel, and Rebel Moon. The first half of the year is highlighted by the debut of two sequels, Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2....
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
New 'Willow' Documentary Will Take Fans 'Behind the Magic' of the Disney+ Series
If you’re hankering to re-enter the kingdom of Tir Asleen after last week’s finale of Willow, look no further than Disney+. The streamer has announced that they will be premiering Willow: Behind the Magic, an all-new documentary exploring the return to and creation of the magical world of the series, featuring both new and returning cast, as well as some of the show’s creative team, including executive producers Michelle Rejwan and Jonathan Kasdan.
Avatar Producer Reveals The Big Questions Surrounding The Threequel Following The Way Of Water
How will Avatar: The Way of Water influence the next chapter in James Cameron's franchise?
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania: 6 New Posters As Tickets Go On Sale
Now that tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are on sale, six new posters and a short featurette have been released. Once tickets for a Marvel movie go on sale, it's time for a massive poster dump. It happens every single time, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn't any different. We have a short behind-the-scenes featurette with stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, plus six posters from various different places, including Real 3D, IMAX, Fandango, and more. While none of these posters or this featurette have spoilers, this is another reminder that stuff might start to come out in the next month or so leading up to release, so be aware. We'll do our best here at Bleeding Cool to let you know if anything contains a spoiler.
