'That '90s Show' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the New Gang!
It wasn't that long ago that audiences fell in love with That '70s Show. Watching the antics of Eric, Kelso, Hyde, Donna, Fez, and Jackie was a laugh riot. And the beloved Kitty and Red Foreman wrangling the stoner kids out of trouble warmed hearts. Now, there's a new gang in Point Place. Viewers of That '90s Show will be reliving their favorite decade vicariously through Eric Forman's daughter, Leia Forman, and her new Wisconsin friends.
'The Last of Us's Female Characters Are Already the Best Part of the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us.The Last of Us may primarily chronicle Joel Miller's (Pedro Pascal) character arc, but the premiere episode of HBO's already successful adaptation made one thing quite clear: every plot advancement thus far hinges upon the women in his life rather than Joel's actions. The male protagonist, in fact, is a more reactive than a proactive agent up until The Last of Us Part I's conclusion, a subversively novel change across any medium. Sarah, Tess, Marlene, and Ellie each fulfill different narrative necessities and contribute distinctive viewpoints.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania' Posters Put the Characters in the Heart of the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has released new posters for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie. The posters feature our hero, his family of fighters, the big bad villain - Kang The Conqueror, and the currently mysterious character, Roi Krylar. The Marvel Studios poster release comes as fans anticipate the debut of the movie on February 17.
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Turn Up the Heat in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Poster
The Magic Mike saga has spawned something of an empire for Channing Tatum. Taking off back in 2012, the first installment in the franchise chronicled the story of Mike Lane, a handyman during the day and stripper at night. Whilst there was plenty of top-tier choreography, the film also tapped into some of the less glamorous parts of the lifestyle such as struggling to make ends meet and the easy path to over-indulgence. The film loosely pulled from Tatum's experience of stripping during his younger years which inevitably added to his delivery as Mike. More than a decade on from the film's successful release, threequel Magic Mike's Last Dance is gearing up to hit screens and its official poster has been unveiled in its honor.
What's Your Favorite Scary Movie Trailer? 'Scream VI' Trailer Breakdown
It was just a year ago that the Scream franchise was reborn with the fifth entry, the simply titled Scream. Taking over from original creator, the late great Wes Craven, who directed the first four films, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence crafted a new take that was both familiar yet different. Their spin was a success, as the fifth Scream grossed $140 million worldwide, leading to a sixth film from the duo being quickly greenlit.
How 'The Last of Us' Changed Robert Compared to the Game
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us as well as minor game spoilers. Whenever a video game is adapted for a different medium, creative decisions always have to be made for various reasons. Such is the case for HBO's latest live-action rendering of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us. While the adaptation's pilot episode certainly stuck to its guns when it came to recreating the most iconic moments in the game's opening, it's only natural for the duo of Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin to make alterations to fit an episodic format.
'The Bad Batch': A History of Podracing in 'Star Wars' Gaming
While The Bad Batch takes the audience from the perils of The Clone Wars era into the heart of the Galactic Empire, that doesn’t mean that the spinoff series is completely ignoring the nostalgia for the Star Wars prequels. One of the chief praises that The Clone Wars received during its initial airing was how the show redeemed, fleshed out, and examined some elements of the prequel trilogy that weren’t initially as well-received. The latest episode of The Bad Batch brings back podracing to the Star Wars franchise. The podracing sequence in The Phantom Menace may be the only universally beloved aspect of the film, even for devout critics of the prequels. It also inspired a fascinating subsection of Star Wars gaming that contributed greatly to the film’s legacy.
'The Pale Blue Eye': All the Poe References, Explained
The Pale Blue Eye is a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard starring Christian Bale as Augustus Landor and Harry Melling as none other than Edgar Allen Poe himself. The Pale Blue Eye follows Landor as he investigates a string of murders happening to cadets at West Point Academy. Landor elicits the help of a young, outsider cadet named Edgar Allen Poe, and the two unlikely duo start to unravel the mysteries of the murders and discover that no one is at all how they appear.
Which MCU Character Are You, Based On Your MBTI® Type?
It's now hard to remember a world without the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For years, audiences have been thrilled by the adventures of these mythical heroes and villains, falling in love with their personalities, complexities, and idiosyncrasies. One of the most fun ways to understand characters, including those of Marvel, is...
What Happened With the Gorillaz Movie or TV Show?
In an era where streaming services have the ability to greenlight long-delayed passion projects, it seems like the Gorillaz movie might actually be close to happening. The eccentric English virtual band has worked for years to develop fascinating characters in their own fictional universe, and have often teased the possibility of bringing a larger project to life. It had initially seemed like Netflix would be the ideal home for a Gorillaz film. After all, this is the same studio that greenlit passion projects like Orson Welles’ The Other Side of the Wind and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman after fans thought they would never be released. However, it looks like the Gorillaz film might be facing yet another delay.
‘Skinamarink’ Mines Its Terror From Familiar Childhood Fears
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Skinamarink. Continue at your own risk. Kyle Edward Ball’s microbudget horror, Skinamarink, has translated its Tiktok virality to box-office success, having already made 60 times its budget in theaters since its release last weekend. Made on a shoestring budget of only $15,000 and filmed in the director’s childhood home, the film will be released on Shudder on February 2 after its incredibly successful theatrical run. Despite Ball’s minimalist approach, he conjures up major scares by evoking familiar, eerily nostalgic feelings of childhood terror. Set in 1995, the film follows two young children, Kevin (Lucas Paul) and Kaylee (Dali Rose Tetreault), who wake up in the middle of the night to find that something strange is going on in their home.
Amy Jo Johnson Will Not Return as the Pink Ranger in Power Rangers' 30th Anniversary Special
Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson will not be appearing in the Power Rangers’ 30th anniversary reunion, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. The actress, who played Kimberly Hart in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, declined to join the Netflix special which will see other Power Rangers reunite, including the original Black and Blue Rangers, Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost.
New Clip Explains the Difference Between a Regular Bear & a 'Cocaine Bear'
If you ever wondered what distinguishes a good old American Black Bear from a coke-high American Black Bear, Cocaine Bear has you covered! The upcoming black comedy by actor-director Elizabeth Banks is inspired by a true event that happened in 1985, where a bear ingested a bag full of cocaine and goes on a rampage in a small town. The movie will follow an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest as the bear goes wild!
Lord of the Rings: Every Member of the Fellowship Sorted into Their Hogwarts House
Two of the biggest fantasy franchises are Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, although both feature a group of heroes on a quest to destroy evil, only one group had to undergo the trial of being sorted into their Hogwarts house. While the members of the Fellowship dealt with...
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Jonathan Majors on What Makes Kang the “Biggest, Baddest MCU Villain"
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to change the MCU as we know it. While Phase 4 was about dealing with grief, a celebration of cultures, and character introduction, the movie will kick-start Phase 5 with Avengers-level threats, and honestly, by the looks of the feature even the Avengers could use all the help they can and then some more to face off Kang, the Conqueror. In a new interview with Fandago, Jonathon Majors divulges what makes his character the “biggest, baddest MCU villain that we've had."
Jason Momoa Emphasizes the Dangers of Disturbing the Sea in 'Deep Rising' Trailer
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival kicked off today and previews of features attendees can expect to see have started rolling out online. Deadline recently revealed a teaser for the documentary Deep Rising, an urgent nature documentary about the dangers of the ever-growing deep sea mining effort. Featuring Aquaman star Jason Momoa as its narrator, the short trailer sets up humanity's connection to the oceans and how that connection continues to sink deeper as we look to the ocean floor for precious minerals.
'The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh': Naveen Andrews to Lead Freevee Comedy Series
Amazon Freevee has given a straight-to-series order to comedy-drama The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, Variety has reported. The eight-episode series is inspired by the life of showrunner Vijal Patel and has cast Naveen Andrews as patriarch Mahesh Pradeep in the ensemble comedy. The series will follow the titular Pradeep family and...
The 10 Greatest Shaw Brothers Martial Arts Movies, Ranked by Letterboxd Score
There are no movie production companies as closely tied to the martial arts genre as Shaw Brothers Studio. It was a well-known production company based in Hong Kong from 1925 to 2011, and while it didn't solely produce martial arts movies, that was the genre most closely associated with Shaw Brothers. Most of the studio's action-heavy and exciting martial arts films were made throughout the 1960s, 70s, and well into the 80s.
'Horror in the High Desert' Leaves It to the Audience to Scare Themselves
I’m a horror fanatic, but I’m also a nervous viewer. I love watching horror films and I'll finish them, but I will still be absolutely petrified. An area of the genre that I feel the most comfortable exploring is found footage. I’ll watch just about any found footage film and through my extensive watching, I’ve observed a certain formula. With films such as Unfriended, Paranormal Activity, or Lake Mungo, there are little to no visual frights throughout the film - until the very end. Don’t get me wrong, the rest of the film can still be terrifying, but there is no gory or disturbing visual until the final moments or towards the end at least. Laura Barne’s vicious demon is the last thing we see in Unfriended; same goes for Katie in Paranormal. And the big scare that Lake Mungo builds towards finally happens within the film’s final ten minutes. That’s what I love about these films. They rely mainly on tension and buildup to scare the audience. No cheap jumpscares or buckets of fake blood - just the intimation that something awful could happen at any minute is enough to make some horror lovers (including me) hide their eyes with their fingers. It’s a powerful cinematic tool, and no film uses it better than Horror in the High Desert.
Ghostface Haunts the Concrete Jungle in New 'Scream 6' Poster
It looks like Ghostface is heading to the Big Apple. That's right, the long-running Scream franchise is returning to theaters for its sixth installment, and this time the masked killer is taking a stab at city living. A new poster for the film was just released, giving us a glimpse at the new setting, along with a peak at some new and returning characters. Scream 6 will be released to theaters on March 10, 2023.
